Thomas Hacker: How Did the Boy Scouts’ Serial Pedophile Die?

As a documentary living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and haunting. That’s because it follows experts, survivors, as well as whistleblowers alike as they detail this titular youth organization’s decades-long cover-up of child sexual abuse cases, along with its impact. It thus comes as no surprise Church leader, teacher, scoutmaster, and serial pedophile Thomas Hacker was explicitly mentioned in this film — so now, let’s just find out more about him, shall we?

Who is Thomas Hacker?

Although nothing can ever really excuse Thomas’ horrific offenses, it’s actually imperative to note he had an incredibly tortured upbringing, and that’s what admittedly drove him to pedophilia. According to his narrative, he had an alcoholic father who regularly used to beat his mother, plus one of his grandmothers reportedly molested him from when he was a newborn until his adolescence. Therefore, once he reached seventh grade, he “turned outside the family for care and love and, obviously, didn’t do a very good job of that” since it was through seeking sex with younger boys.

Nevertheless, Indiana native Thomas somehow managed not to let any of this affect his education, as made evident by his earning a Bachelor’s in Educational Psychology, a Bachelor’s in Business Administration, as well as a Master’s in Guidance and Psychology. He also gradually managed to evolve into a suburban, married father of three, just to ultimately land the position of an English teacher in 1966 before being appointed Chairman of the Indianapolis Mayor’s Task Force for integrating this local city’s public schools. In other words, his early professional career was almost golden.

However, everything began changing on January 31, 1970, as Thomas was formally charged with assault and battery of a minor for trying to exploit a 14-year-old boy under rooted sexual intentions. He subsequently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation with psychiatric evaluations, just for it to later come to light authorities had identified at least 51 more of his child victims. But alas, he soon managed to legally relocate to Chicago, Illinois, where he continued his elementary school teaching career simply by not mentioning his recent conviction on his application.

This is when Thomas ostensibly went full steam with his assaults, resulting in an October 1971 arrest for indecent liberties against a child and a March 1973 transfer to another elementary school. Yet this self-proclaimed abuser didn’t stop; instead, he took things further by evolving into an Oak Lawn Church leader before starting to volunteer at the church-sponsored Boy Scouts Troop in Burbank. He was essentially surrounded by minor boys at every step of the way, and he took complete advantage of it; he sexually abused hundreds of children in Illinois and Indiana until the 1980s.