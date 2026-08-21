Michael and Suzanne Hadley: What Happened to Michelle Hadley’s Parents?

In June 2016, when Michelle Hadley was arrested in Anaheim, California, her parents, Michael and Suzanne Hadley, were very shocked. Detectives told them that their daughter had been accused of violating a restraining order, but that was not the end of their ordeal. After they bailed her out once, Michelle was arrested again, but this time both Michael and Suzanne decided to fight back differently. Netflix’s ‘A Toxic Love Story’ featured an interview with Michael, who spoke about one of the most difficult times in his life and how he and his family managed to come out of it.

Michael and Suzanne Hadley Posted Bail for Michelle Before She Was Arrested Again

Michael and Suzanne Hadley raised their two daughters, Michelle and Rebecca, in Ontario, California. Michael said that one thing he had always taught his daughters was to be kind and empathetic toward other people. He and his wife had full confidence that their children were living up to these standards as they watched them grow into responsible adults. In August 2013, when Michelle met Ian Diaz, her parents were happy for her. They felt that she had found a partner, especially after she bought a condo with him in Anaheim, California. When the relationship ended in August, both Michael and Suzanne were there for their daughter in every way.

On June 24, 2016, when Michelle was arrested in Anaheim, California, she called her parents. They were shocked to learn that there was a restraining order against her, but they immediately helped her. They posted $100,000 bail and got her out. Just a month later, on July 14, 2016, Michelle was arrested once again and held on $1 million bail, leaving her parents with a difficult choice. Michael said he could not believe that the accusation of orchestrating a “rape fantasy” by allegedly placing online advertisements for Angela Diaz had been leveled against his daughter. He had to choose between posting bail or finding a lawyer, and he decided to do the latter. Michelle found Michael Giusti’s firm in August 2016, and they took over the case.

Michael and Suzanne Stood By Their Daughter Every Step of the Way

Michael and Suzanne Hadley sat with Michelle’s legal team many times as the case progressed. The lawyers found evidence that shifted the direction of the investigation, while detectives working on the case also found insufficient evidence against Michelle. She was released from wrongful incarceration on October 7, 2016. Suzanne was by her daughter’s side when Michelle made a public statement. After her release, Michelle lived with her parents for a little while to get back on her feet.

Both Michael and Suzanne were instrumental in providing her with the love and protection she needed during that time. They continue to be their daughter’s biggest cheerleaders even today. They have otherwise kept a private profile, given the scrutiny their family has faced over the years, and have spoken about the case only in a limited manner. As of writing, Michael and Suzanne are most likely still living in Ontario, California.

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