Michelle and David: Why Did the MAFS Pair Break Up? Where Are They Now?

Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ brings together individuals with the best intentions, but not every journey leads to a happy ending. In the eighteenth season, Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble’s relationship appeared to be the most troubled from the very beginning. As time went on, it became clear that there was far more beneath the surface than anyone had anticipated. Their story ultimately unraveled into a shocking scandal—one unlike anything the series had ever seen—dramatically shifting how both of them were perceived by viewers.

Michelle and David Faced Problems in Their Relationship Right From the Start

From the moment Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble met at the altar, she had doubts about their compatibility. Her concerns deepened when she learned that her husband still lived with his parents, something she found unsettling. Though he assured her it was a strategic move to save for the future, she soon suspected he might have misrepresented his situation. When he eventually took her to see his apartment, she was taken aback by how unkempt it was, which left her questioning what it said about him as a person. Wanting clarity, she pressed him about his plans for moving out, only to learn that he lacked sufficient savings and had no clear timeline in place.

Michelle had several other concerns about David that she often pointed out to him. She disliked his smoking habit and found his lack of sophistication in language off-putting. However, it was during their retreat with the other couples that she started suspecting something more was going on. David would frequently sneak out at odd hours without giving her much of an explanation. Whenever she questioned him, he would brush it off and claim he was just going for a walk. In reality, he was secretly meeting with another contestant, Madison Myers—who was married to Allen Slovick.

One day, David accidentally sent Michelle an intimate text that was actually meant for Madison. The former immediately knew it wasn’t intended for her. When she confronted him about it, he quickly made up an excuse and said that he was talking about food and had meant to send the message to his cousin. However, when Michelle decided to check further, she discovered he was lying. Furious, she confronted him directly and chose to expose the scandal by informing Allen about what was happening. Shockingly, David didn’t even apologize to Michelle. When pressed for answers, he gave only a brief response before stating that he was walking away from the marriage. He even admitted that the reason he hadn’t been able to invest in his marriage with Michelle was his ongoing affair with Madison.

Michelle Tomblin is Working as a Makeup Artist Today

Michelle Tomblin has revealed that she is still single and has not found a new partner since filming concluded. Currently, she works as an Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer at Hunt Club. A graduate of Bradley University, she studied sociology and criminology before furthering her education at Roosevelt University in 2011, where she earned her American Bar Association Paralegal Certificate. Her professional background includes working as a paralegal at Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP, and serving as an Executive Assistant at X (formerly known as Twitter). In addition to her corporate career, Michelle has ventured into the beauty industry, pursuing a path as a professional makeup artist and freelancing in Chicago.

David Trimble is Feeling Fulfilled in His Current Relationship

David Trimble attended Concordia University, where he studied social work. He has since built a career as a project manager and family resource specialist for a family-owned bar, where he has been working for about 16 years. With big aspirations for the future of the business, he remains deeply invested in its growth. David has confirmed that he is now living with Madison, and their relationship has become serious. While he is excited about what lies ahead, he is currently keeping a low profile due to the media frenzy surrounding the scandal that unfolded during the show.

