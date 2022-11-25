Mike Leven: Where is Georgia Aquarium’s Ex-CEO Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Last Dolphin King’ talks about the life of renowned dolphin trainer Jose Luis Barbero and chronicles how his successful career was shredded to bits by a leaked video. The video allegedly featured Jose abusing dolphins during training and reportedly led to the suspension of his position as the vice president of Georgia Aquarium.

However, Mike Leven, the CEO of Georgia Aquarium at that time, refused to blame Jose without carrying out a proper investigation and even employed several people to verify the authenticity of the video. While we are sorry to report that Jose eventually died by suicide after being bombarded by death threats, let’s find out where Mike Leven is at present, shall we?

Who Is Mike Leven?

A native of Boston, Mike Leven completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University before going on to pursue a Master of Science degree from Boston University. To date, Mike Leven has enjoyed an illustrious professional career and is widely regarded as a pioneer in the hospitality industry. From the very beginning, Mike was highly interested in the hospitality sector and has worked in the management of several different hotel chains.

In 1989, Mike co-founded the Asian American Hotel Owners Association and later went on to establish his own company, US Franchise Systems, Inc., in 1995. Readers will be interested to know that at the time of writing US Franchise Systems, Inc. controls several hotel chains, including Microtel Inns & Suites and Hawthorn Suites, among others. Additionally, Mike has served as the Chief Operating Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corporation and is responsible for developing and promoting luxury properties like The Venetian resort in Las Vegas.

In 1998, the governor of Georgia made Mike a member of the Georgia Department of Industry, Trade & Tourism’s tourism committee. Apart from serving such a prestigious post, reports mention that Mike has been a board member at several other organizations, including Holiday Inn Worldwide, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality Trust. Moreover, he has won several awards for his contribution to the hospitality sector and has lectured at several top hospitality institutes.

In 2015, Mike was serving as the CEO of Georgia Aquarium when they decided to bring Jose Luis Barbero on as the vice president. While on the show, Mike mentioned that Jose was chosen after close scrutiny, and the board members were looking forward to welcoming him. However, just four days before Jose’s scheduled joining date, the SOS Delfines, an organization aimed at protecting dolphins, uploaded a video online showing that the dolphin trainer allegedly abused and behaved violently with dolphins during training sessions. T

he video, which was shot from an apartment right beside Marineland Mallorca, was quite grainy, and Jose, as well as people acquainted with him, claimed that the footage was doctored. However, with people being quick to judge, Jose and his family soon found themselves bombarded with death threats. Mike refused to believe such allegations without a proper investigation, although he temporarily suspended Jose’s employment.

Mike even employed the services of an expert to determine the video’s authenticity and got an ex-FBI agent to travel to Spain to enquire further. However, before the investigation could run its course, Jose went missing from his home in Mallorca and was found dead inside his car in the parking lot of the Palma de Majorca airport on March 7, 2015. It was later determined that he had died by suicide.

Where Is Mike Leven Now?

Mike continued being the CEO of Georgia Aquarium even after Jose’s death and eventually retired in 2019. Determined to give back to the community, he then went on to establish the non-profit philanthropic organization Jewish Future Pledge, through which he continued his family’s support for Judaism and raised funds for the welfare of all Jews worldwide. Additionally, he holds the position of a board member in several organizations, including the Birthright Israel Foundation, The Marcus Foundation, the AEPi Fraternity Foundation, and the Board of Advisors of Prager University, among others.

We are happy to report that Mike is happily married to his longtime wife, Andrea Leven, and the pair have built up a life for themselves in Georgia. The couple even shares three sons, and reports mentioned that Mike and Andrea are loving grandparents to five grandchildren. Witnessing Mike’s incredibly successful career path is inspiring to say the least, and we wish him the best for the years to come.

