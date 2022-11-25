Javier Gutierrez: Where is Jose Luis’ Friend Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Last Dolphin King’ is a Spanish documentary helmed by Luis Ansorena Hervés and Ernest Riera that talks about José Luis Barbero. The well-known dolphin trainer spent 35 years of his life working with marine mammals. However, just before a life-changing opportunity, a public video raises accusations of dolphin abuse.

The movie documents how José Luis and those close to him dealt with the situation and the tragic consequences of the whole situation. Among the people featured in the documentary, Javier Gutiérrez, a student and friend of José Luis, gives the viewers an insight into how the trainer apparently worked with dolphins. Naturally, people are curious about Javier’s current whereabouts, and we are here to answer the same!

Who is Javier Gutiérrez?

During his career as a dolphin trainer, José Luis Barbero taught many people how to work with dolphins and be one of the best trainers out there. While his expectations were high, the results seemed to be nothing short of fantastic. One of his students, who ended up becoming friends with the trainer, was none other than Javier Gutiérrez. The two met while working at Marineland in Majorca, Spain, and spent much time together.

In the documentary, Javier admits that José Luis was not the softest of the teachers. He expected highly of those around him and would verbally chastise those who did not perform well. However, at the end of the day, they seemingly never let the work arguments hamper their bond. When the apparent FBI investigation on the video showcasing José Luis allegedly abusing dolphins came up, Javier was, self-admittedly, not completely accurate.

As part of the investigation, he was reportedly asked to give his interpretation of the video published by SOSdelfines, a dolphin welfare organization. Javier admits in the documentary that he downplayed the gravity of what he saw in the video due to his friendship with José Luis. However, he also claims that the abuse allegations against José Luis were outrageous as the trainer had always been a champion of animal welfare and tried to provide the dolphins under his care the best facilities possible.

José Luis went missing after the allegations against him caught the world’s attention, and Javier was determined to find his friend. He also started to investigate the authenticity of the video and the motivation of those who shared it with SOSdelfines. “They really chose the right moment to put it out,” Javier explains in the Netflix movie. “It was when Jose Luis Barbero had signed the contract with Georgia Aquarium, so he was already in the United States. They gave a lot of thought about how to do the most damage.” The news of José Luis’ death devastated Javier as he could not believe he had lost his friend to such tragic circumstances.

Where is Javier Gutiérrez Now?

When José Luis Barbero left Marineland, Javier was chosen to lead the dolphin training from August 2013. Notably, the management of the establishment, Aspro-Ocio, did not support José Luis while the abuse allegations against him were being made. According to Javier and many others, Aspro-Ocio’s refusal to comment on the situation made José Luis seem even guiltier. Though the organization released press releases stating that José Luis was no longer their employee, the accusing video was set in Marineland, leaving many with several questions for the company.

At the beginning of 2017, Aspro-Ocio apparently started losing its trust in Javier Gutiérrez. The trainer was also growing resentful of his work as he had become detached from the work environment. Additionally, the Spanish government seemingly made some decisions that would harm dolphins for financial gain, upsetting Javier. In the end, Aspro-Ocio let Javier go in March 2017, which apparently relieved the trainer.

Presently based in Castañeda, Spain, Javier does not want to work again with captive dolphins. He does hope that one day, he might be able to help release all the captive dolphins back into the sea or sanctuaries. Though he believes the dream might be unrealistic, we do wish him the best for the same and hope that he is able to complete his heart’s desire.

