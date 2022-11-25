Mari Garcia: Where Is Jose Luis’ Wife Now?

Directed by Luis Ansorena Hervésand Ernest Riera, Netflix’s ‘The Last Dolphin King’ is a Spanish documentary that revolves around José Luis Barbero, a dolphin trainer who was accused of abusing animals in early 2015. The movie details how José Luis became a part of the industry, his nearly 35 years as a dolphin trainer, and his demise. To provide as many details as possible, the filmmakers welcome several people involved in the case of José Luis, including his family members.

Throughout the documentary, the trainer’s wife, Mari García, provides a heartfelt recollection of how things shaped up when José Luis found himself on the receiving end of animal abuse allegations. Naturally, many fans are eager to learn more about Mari and her current whereabouts, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Mari García?

As a young woman, Mari García was living her life to the fullest in 1972 in Majorca, Spain. The taste of freedom and excitement on the island captivated Mari, and she quickly became fond of it. One fine night, while in the club, she met José Luis Barbero, and the chemistry between the two was pretty evident. Apparently, Mari instantly fell for her future husband, given his good looks and personality. Soon, the couple was dating each other and living a content life.

José Luis’ journey to becoming a dolphin trainer can largely be attributed to Mari, who helped him enter the industry. She had been earning money by washing dishes at Marineland, a dolphinarium in Majorca, Spain, for quite some time when she was asked if she knew anyone who could work as a waiter. Mari’s mind instantly jumped to José Luis, and the latter soon started working as a waiter at Marineland in 1982. At the time, most dolphin trainers hailed from other countries, and Spanish citizens found it hard to enter the field. However, the interest showcased by José Luis, combined with his dedication, helped him embark on an unforgettable journey.

The couple married on May 10, 2009, and have at least two sons, Marcos and Jordi Barbero. Throughout their marriage, Mari tried to support her husband through every situation possible. Even during the lowest points of his life, Mari stood by him and gave him the motivation to keep going. When the dolphin abuse accusations against José Luis became public, she urged him to come back to Spain and spend time with his loved ones.

Where is Mari García Now?

As of writing, Mari García seems to prefer a quiet life surrounded by her loved ones. In the documentary, she confessed how she had not been able to step out of her house for two years following her husband’s death in March 2015 in fear of public retaliation. Since then, Mari has gathered her strength and maintains that her husband did not commit the crimes he was accused of. “I had never seen people get as angry as they got with José Luis. They didn’t know him,” she comments in the movie.

Apparently, Mari is living in Calviá, Spain, in the same house that she shared with her late husband. She also seems to have two dogs and seems to genuinely adore them. Mari treasures what she has left of her husband, though she confesses her wish that she could have done more. One of her biggest regrets seems to be asking José Luis to go back to Marineland for a second time when he was asked to do so by Aspro-Ocio. We send our warmest regards to Mari and hope that her life brings her joy and contentment.

