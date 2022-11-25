Where Are Jose Luis’ Sons Marcos and Jordi Barbero Now?

Directed by Luis Ansorena Hervésand Ernest Riera, Netflix’s ‘The Last Dolphin King’ is a Spanish documentary that tells the story of José Luis Barbero. After working as a dolphin trainer for nearly 35 years, José Luis was accused of abusing dolphins under his care. The public scandal and the fallout from the same left a huge impact on the Barbero family, especially his sons Marcos and Jordi Barbero. The two have shared their personal insight regarding the whole situation in the movie, and people are curious about their current whereabouts. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Who Are Marcos and Jordi Barbero?

Marcos and Jordi Barbero are two sons of well-known dolphin trainer José Luis Barbero and his wife, Mari García. The two grew up in a happy family and were always in awe of their father’s job. In fact, Jordi even bragged to his friends that his father was a dolphin trainer every chance he got. He once appeared on a television series called ‘¿Hablando se Entiende la Basca?’ along with several other kids. While on the show, Jordi talked about his father’s job very proudly. In the documentary, Jordi confesses that he wanted to be a dolphin trainer when he was a kid.

While Jordi seemingly did not follow in his father’s footsteps, Marcos did end up working with José Luis. Due to the high expectations that the veteran trainer had from those learning from him, he would often end up letting potential trainers go, and his park would be short-staffed. Marcos asked his father if he could join and help him out on the condition that he would leave should he not stand true to the high standards set by José Luis. For three years, Marcos worked under José Luis and was treated the same as others, if not a bit worse.

According to Jordi, his father would use the microphone that one could hear across the park, and he would often hear José Luis berating Marcos. In the end, the budding trainer realized that while he was working well, he could not continue, given the larger-than-life picture he had of his father in his mind. When the accusations against José Luis regarding potential dolphin abuse surfaced, both Jordi and Marcos refused to believe the news. They had apparently grown up seeing their father caring too much for the marine mammals to actually harm them.

When José Luis went missing, Marcos, Jordi, and the rest of the Barbero family hoped to find him alive and well. They were desperate for any news from the trainer and were devastated by what could have happened to him. When the news of his death came was conveyed to José Luis’ sons, they could not believe it. While his demise was ruled as a suicide, the duo stated that they were never told exactly what happened.

Where Are Marcos and Jordi Barbero Now?

As of writing, Marcos and Jordi seem to be doing well and remember their father, José Luis Barbero, fondly. Not only have they talked about their feelings in the Netflix documentary, the two often post about him on social media and pay their respects. The Barbero family seems to be a close knot group and likes to support each other during the thicks and thins. When it comes to achievements, they do not hesitate to offer their congratulations as well.

It seems like Marcos is presently living in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The coastal city is located on the banks of the Red Sea and is pretty close to the holy site of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Marcos also seems to have a daughter whom he seems to adore. Overall, both Marcos and Jordi like to spend time with their loved ones and share each other’s joys and hurts. We wish the brothers the very best in their lives and hope that their future is full of hope and success.

