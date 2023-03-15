Mike Stabile: Where is the Porn Industry Professional Now?

As a documentary film exploring the platform that fundamentally changed how adult entertainment is made, viewed, and distributed, Netflix’s ‘Money Shot: The Pornhub Story’ is unlike any other. That’s because it comprises exclusive interviews with not only performers and specialists but also activists, journalists, historians, as well as lawyers to clearly shine a light on the industry’s reality. Amongst those to thus feature in this original to help navigate the same was Michael “Mike” Stabile — so now, if you wish to learn more about him, we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

Who is Mike Stabile?

Although Mike had reportedly kickstarted his career as an editor for the San Francisco Metropolitan, he gradually spread his wings to evolve into a sex work-focused journalist and documentarian. In other words, he is a writer-filmmaker whose primary emphasis is porn, sexuality, media, as well as the intersection of it all — he definitely believes it helps people learn more about themselves. The truth is it was in 2003 when he first became interested in the way LGBTQ+ culture impacts explicit content creation, which is why he took over a few existing productions on the matter.

Mike actually worked hard to become the editor of Gay Porn Blog, and then he even went on to serve as a producer for a web talk show on the queer industry called ‘The Tim and Roma Show.’ These experiences seemingly inspired him to such an extent he subsequently co-created a gay pornographic soap opera titled ‘Wet Palms,’ just to later win a GayVN Award for Best Screenplay. As if that’s not enough, the California native has also penned several other such GayVN-recognized movies, including ‘Cross Country’ (2005), ‘Master of the House’ (2005), and ‘Spokes III’ (2006).

It hence comes as no surprise Mike has been deemed “an arbiter of taste for gay porn” by the Village Voice newspaper, a title that means more than many can even imagine owing to his field. Similarly, the fact his ‘Smut Capital of America’ docu-short premiered at the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival and his 2015 documentary ‘Seed Money’ played at more than 50 festivals is incredible. We should also mention the latter, which is a film on the pioneering gay porn producer Charles “Chuck” Holmes of Falcon Studios, was acquired for distribution by the renowned Breaking Glass Pictures.

Where is Mike Stabile Now?

They go after porn, drag queens, trans, queers, sex workers in hopes of distracting us from the actual perpetrators of child sex abuse: the church. The moral panic simultaneously shifts blame AND reasserts authority of the abusers. Conveniently. https://t.co/9eHDKPlm7p — Mike Stabile (@mikestabile) March 14, 2023

Mike had honestly evolved into an entrepreneur in 2008 by launching a gay news site called The Sword, and then in 2010, he established Polari Media, which he continues to run to this day. Moreover, and more importantly, he currently serves as the Director of Public Affairs at Free Speech Coalition, a non-profit organization advocating for the adult industry and its positive impact. Plus, while he has featured in publications such as the San Francisco Chronicle, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, and the Huffington Post amongst many others, his written work has appeared in Playboy, The Daily Beast, BuzzFeed, New York Times, and many others.

Read More: Wolf Hudson: Where is Porn Performer Now?