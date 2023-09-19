Mike Veeck: Where is Bill Veeck’s Son Now?

As a documentary film living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘The Saint of Second Chances’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, sentimental, and quirky. That’s because it centers around baseball executive Michael “Mike” Veeck as he opens up regarding not just his rebound from disaster but also his familal connections for the very first time. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about him – with a particular focus on his personal experiences, career trajectory, as well as current standing – we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Mike Veeck?

Mike’s grandfather was president of the Chicago Cubs. Mike’s father Bill, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, was the owner of the St. Louis Browns, Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox and the then minor league Milwaukee Brewers. There was no way to live up to Bill, especially on Chicago’s South Side, where he was viewed as “one of us.” Nonetheless, for all Bill’s popularity, he wasn’t wealthy; having hustled his way into purchasing the team, he and the White Sox were severely strapped for cash. Mike thus became de facto head of promotions, tasked with concocting any stunt that might put butts in seats.