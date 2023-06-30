Miko Kaw Hok Uy: Where is Is It Cake Season 2 Runner-Up Now?

Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake?’ is a unique reality baking competition series based on the viral internet meme of the same name. Each season introduces ten proficient pastry chefs from all over the country who compete to win $75,000 and additional cash prizes. The challenge is creating hyper-realistic cakes replicating any daily life object, including gadgets, clothing, furniture, or even paintings. In every episode, the contestants are given a specific theme and have to choose related objects to model their cake on, resulting in some visually stunning desserts. Like its predecessor, the show’s second season didn’t disappoint and showcased ten extraordinary bakers from all walks of life. This included Miko Kaw Hok Uy, who not just bagged the first-runner-up position with his insane skill but also won hearts with his warm nature. So, if you wish to know everything about him and what he is up to, here’s what we found!

Who is Miko Kaw Hok Uy?

A native of Iligan City, Philippines, Miko Kaw Hok Uy has been an artist for thirty years and is based in New York City, New York. He has worked as an intern for the renowned celebrity baker Ron Ben-Israel, and credits most of his cake design skills to the same. If there are two things, Miko is passionate about: art and baking. Hence, he clubbed both his passions and began creating stunning sculpted and painted cakes with intricate designs and grand themes. Miko’s specialties involve cakes replicating renowned sculptures and paintings, hand-painted cookies, and intricately detailed sugar flowers.

Before participating in the sophomore season of the Netflix series, the cake artist also appeared on Disney+’s ‘Foodtastic: Star Wars.’ Moreover, he became known in January 2019 after creating a painted cake that accurately resembled the 2018 Miss Universe, Catriona Gray. On top of it, his creations have been featured in prestigious publications like New York Times Magazine and T Magazine. Proud of his Filipino heritage, Miko often incorporates elements of the same into many of his creations. Even in ‘Is It Cake?’ season 2, he made a traditional ube cake that looked like a mango basket as his debut assignment to pay tribute to his native country.

While Miko struggled to make his mark in the first two rounds, he eventually impressed the judges in episode 6 with his lifelike salt lamp and diffuser-themed cake, which helped him win $5,000. Following a successful stint in the next episode, the New York City-based pastry chef secured a place in the finale and teamed up with fellow contestant Danya Smith. Together, they took the competition to the next level by creating a cake replicating the famous Mona Lisa painting. While Miko’s top-notch detailing on the cake blew the judges’ minds, unfortunately, he lost the winner’s title to Elizabeth Rowe by a small margin. Nevertheless, the first runner-up of the baking show’s second season garnered praise and admiration from all his co-contestants and the judges.

Where is Miko Kaw Hok Uy Now?

Miko shared on the show that while his parents support his career choices, his father often warned him about the financial struggles of being an artist. Hence, he hoped winning the prize money on the show would help him prove his father otherwise. While Miko didn’t win, he still believes that the show has helped him receive the proper exposure that would allow him to boost his career.

Currently, Miko is still based in New York City and continues working as a cake sculptor and artist. While he doesn’t share much about his personal life on social media, he often shares glimpses of his work on Instagram with his followers. Seeing the talented baker’s dedication to his work is inspiring, and we hope that happiness never eludes him in the future.

