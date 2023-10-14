Miles McKenna: Goosebumps Star is Proud of His Trans Identity

‘Goosebumps‘ provides a refreshing mix of comedy and horror to the viewers in a way that one cannot help but be delighted by. The Disney+ show’s biggest strength is its stellar cast that portrays the starring characters in a manner that allows us to truly be immersed in the story being told on the screen. This includes Miles McKenna, who essays the role of James in the series and has gained much appreciation for the same. Needless to say, fans of the show are quite eager to know what they can about the television personality, and we are here to share everything that we know about the artist.

Miles McKenna Came Out as Trans in 2017

Born on November 2, 1995, in Los Angeles, California, Miles Mckenna was assigned the female gender at birth. Growing up in a religious environment, the formative years of his life in Orange County, California, were certainly not easy given his struggles to identify as a girl, hating how he was perceived by others. In 2011, Miles entered the growing world of YouTube and started to make confessional-style videos. Throughout this time, he was candid about his struggles.

When his friends, Ezra and Marshall Kelly, commented that Miles was a “boy trapped in a girl’s body,” he realized just how true that statement was. Hence, in 2015, he officially came out as gay and, from that point onward, started documenting his journey for his online viewers. This marked the start of his coming to terms with his own identity, his attempts to change his appearance to best suit how he identified at the time, and some tough conversations with his family.

In January 2017, he came out as a trans non-binary individual and started on hormone replacement therapy. During this time, he developed cystic acne on his face and body, which was addressed by a regimen of antibiotics and diet changes. It was only after he stopped taking testosterone that the acne went away. Following that, he elected to have top surgery to remove his breasts and came out once again, this time as a transman who prefers him/them pronouns. Presently, he is 27 years old and continues to live life to the fullest.

Miles McKenna Has a Large Online Following

As of writing, Mile McKenna’s YouTube channel, MilesChronicles, has over 1.15 million subscribers. His content primarily revolves around topics pertaining to the LGBTQ+ community, particularly the idea of transition. While many of his videos are skits and are humorous in nature, it is evident that his content continues to inspire many who once struggled in the same way that Miles had. Many have publically opened up about how his documentation of his transition gave others the confidence to embrace the identity they strongly connect with.

Apart from YouTube, Miles is also a part of the entertainment industry. In 2017, he produced the documentary series titled ‘Hella Gay With Miles Mckenna’ with the help of Fullscreen. This was followed by his participation in ‘Guilty Party,’ ‘Good Girls Get High,’ ‘All Night,’ and ‘ Nocturne.’ Additionally, his presence in ‘Goosebumps’ has also bolstered his fame. Some of his other ventures include the publishing of his book ‘Out!: How To Be Your Authentic Self’ in May 2020, and the release of his first ever single, “Boys Will Be Boys,” on October 12, 2020. Miles is also quite popular on Instagram with more than 901K followers, and has his own line clothing/merchandise.

Miles McKenna is Dating Jonnie Reinhart

As of writing, it does not seem like Miles McKenna is in a relationship. The Disney+ star had begun a relationship with Jonnie Reinhart, a drag star, in 2021. However, by 2022, the couple had broken up. As such, Miles is single as of writing and is seemingly focused on his career as an actor and content creator. He identifies as gay and is seemingly attracted to those who identify as male.

Miles has often been open about his personal life, which has led him to become a beacon of inspiration for many who find themselves in a similar situation. The man in question has certainly tried to raise as much awareness about the process of transition, though it often invites harassment from those who disagree with his views, with many referring to him by his dead name. However, Miles has continued to work hard, and we are sure that he will only earn more fame and success in the future.

