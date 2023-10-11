Goosebumps Was Filmed in British Columbia. Here Are the Full Details.

Based on the popular eponymous book series written by R. L. Stine, Hulu’s ‘Goosebumps’ is a horror comedy series that revolves around a group of five teenagers who decide to visit the eerie and haunted house of a dead teen named Harold Biddle and investigate his tragic passing that occurred about three decades earlier. Consequently, this adventure of the high schoolers accidentally leads to the unleashing of supernatural forces upon their town and school. Now, all five teenagers must work together in spite of their rivalries and pasts, and somehow recapture the released spirits in order to right their wrongs and save their town.

In the meanwhile, they discover their parents’ dark secrets from their teenage years. Created by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller, the thriller show features impressive performances from a group of talented actors, including Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Miles McKenna. The dark undertone against the backdrop of some chilling and eerie locations, including the house of Harold and the school campus of the teens, elevates the overall vibe of the narrative while also leaving the viewers curious about the actual filming sites. Well, if you have questions regarding the same, we have got you covered!

Goosebumps Filming Locations

‘Goosebumps’ is filmed in the westernmost Canadian province of British Columbia, particularly in Greater Vancouver and Whistler. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy thriller series commenced in October 2022, under the working title ‘Port Lawrence ’93,’ and got wrapped up in late March 2023 or early April 2023. Now, without further ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that feature in the Disney+ show!

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

A significant portion of ‘Goosebumps’ is taped in the metropolitan area of Greater Vancouver, with its eponymous urban center serving as one of the primary production locations. For instance, the cast and crew members reportedly took over Cates Park at 4141 Dollarton Highway in North Vancouver for a few days, from November 30 to December 2, 2022, to shoot several important sequences for the debut season. Besides that, the production team even sets up camp in Cloverdale, a town center in the city of Surrey.

Port Lawrence 93 is in North Van this week @yvrshoots pic.twitter.com/IgnsAkVihu — James Isham (@JamesIsham16) November 29, 2022

Also known as Metro Vancouver, the metropolitan area provides some beneficial tax incentives, experienced crew members, and a diverse landscape in close proximity to one another, making it a favorable filming site for different kinds of productions. Nicknamed Hollywood North, Vancouver and surrounding areas have been featured in multiple film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, besides ‘Goosebumps,’ you can spot Greater Vancouver’s locales in ‘Totally Killer,’ ‘Trick ‘r Treat,’ ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ ‘Scary Movie,’ and ‘Fresh.’

Whistler, British Columbia

The filming unit of ‘Goosebumps’ also travels to the north of Greater Vancouver, to the resort municipality of Whistler situated in British Columbia’s Squamish-Lillooet Regional District. The snow-filled winter scenes, which symbolize the chilly and hair-rising vibe of the series along with its title, are recorded in the Callaghan Valley near Whistler. To be specific, in February 2023, John Long and the rest of the crew were spotted in and around the Whistler Olympic Park at 1500 Callaghan Road in Whistler lensing a number of key portions for the first season of the comedy horror series.

Established for the 2010 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games, Whistler Olympic Park is spread across 90 kilometers of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails, offering a wide range of enjoyable recreational winter activities to visitors. One can even immerse themselves in the snow-filled and serene trail network or even take a lesson with a knowledgeable and experienced instructor.

