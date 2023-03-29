MILF Manor: Where Are They Now?

TLC’s ‘MILF Manor’ is an entertaining reality dating series that follows eight hot and confident women above the age of 40 who are looking to date young men to share their experiences with. These single but ready-to-mingle moms have resided in a luxury villa in Mexico, waiting for their young prince charming. With an interesting twist, TLC brought a show that raised the eyebrows of fans across the world; these moms were to date each other’s sons! Despite facing scrutiny for being one of the most unconventional reality Tv shows, the series indeed garnered an incredible fandom. A lot of time has passed since filming ended, so it is natural to wonder what happened to the mothers and sons in the show. If you’re curious about the same, here’s everything we know!

Where Are Charlene DeCicco and Harrison Bock Now?

Charlene is working in the hospitality sector. The reality TV personality has chosen to concentrate her efforts right now on activities she enjoys. She is a producer for Vision Productions and hosts the discussion show ‘Addiction Recovery Television,’ which covers pertinent subjects related to addiction and recovery. Charlene enjoys sharing happiness with others. Becoming a stand-up comedian, therefore, perfectly suits her. She has furthermore made cameos in a number of projects, such as ‘Skin,’ ‘This Much,’ and ‘Truth or Dare.’ This star’s lengthy résumé goes on and on. Heavyweight boxer Charlene also competed against Lady Street Fighter in her debut match, which she won and took home the belt and championship for. Her son, Harrison Bock, is a model and athlete, and he appeared on Miami Swim Week in 2022.

Where Are Shannan Diggs and Ryan Jovan Now?

Atlanta, Georgia, resident Shannan Diggs works as a marketing events and experimental designer. She began her career at the Detroit Car Dealers Association as Manager of Media Services. She spent two years there before moving on to work as a Trade Fair Manager and Corporate Events Coordinator at Special D Events Incorporated. Shannan started working at Baxter Healthcare as a Senior Meeting Planner in 2008. She worked for Creative Group Corporation from 2010 to 2013 as a Senior Account Manager for Project Management. She joined Atlanta City Council as a Senior Council Staffer after leaving Creative Group. At the Atlanta City Council, she was appointed Keisha Lance Bottoms’ chief of staff. In 2016, she was hired by the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and promoted to Director of Operations. After two years and two months, she resigned from her employment. Shannan has worked with What An Event as a self-employed meeting and event consultant, corporate planner, and project and program manager for the past 24 years. The stunning reality TV personality is currently employed by SCP Health in the capacity of Senior Director of Events and Experimental Marketing.

The Digg family has produced some genuinely outstanding artists, and music runs in their veins. This is demonstrated by the fact that Ryan and Cam Simone are both professional musicians who have both independently produced some outstanding songs. Ryan, on the other hand, has released two of his music videos, “I Got Time (Petty)”, “Rose Petals,” “Afraid of Heights,” and “The Orchid House.” Ryan celebrates his birthday each year on January 8 and has completed his education at Hampton University.

Where Are Kelle Mortensen and Joey Buford Now?

Kelle Mortensen began working in sales at a young age. She traveled to California in 1997 to pursue her dream career after quitting her sales job. She took over ownership of The Burford Group in 2001 and worked as the company’s CFO and co-owner for six years. Along with her ex-husband and business partner, she then founded The Mortenson Enterprises, DBA California Real Estate Lending. She earned her real estate broker’s license while she was employed there. Kelle spent more than 12 years working for the business before deciding to transfer jobs in 2019.

Kelle entered the luxury real estate market in 2019 with almost 20 years of expertise in residential real estate. She is a Senior Broker Associate with Residential Agent Incorporation at the moment. She also works as a real estate broker with Heritage Broker Inc. and the McMonigle Group. Together with her daughter McKenna Elise, Kelle founded the Fierce Bae fitness company. Kelle shares encouragement on her alternative Instagram blog Blonde Storming when she isn’t putting a lot of effort into improving herself and making the world a better place for her kids. Much like his mom, Joey Buford aspires to work in real estate and is currently working as a bartender.

Where Are April Marie Watson and Ricky Now?

In addition to organizing events, April Marie is an insurance agent headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. She also works as a creative director and content producer. She also runs Eastside Snobb, a fashion label and store that offers upscale and stylish accessories, including clutches, handbags, and high heels. Without having to consider other responsibilities, April is just living life to the fullest. Her son Ricky also resides in Detroit and works for the Ricky works for the United States Postal Service.

Where Are Stefany Johnson and Billy Now?

Successful and skilled, Stefany Johnson has established a solid reputation for herself in the real estate sector. Stefany has been employed at the Law Offices of Wagner & Scuderi since 1998 as a Realtor as well as a Paralegal. Stefany is regularly spotted exploring and delving into the breathtaking vistas of new areas when she isn’t busy finding her clients the greatest residences and making them into homes. Billy Anderson is her firstborn, who is reportedly an actor by profession. Billy rose to fame from the show but leads a rather private life as he is off social media.

Where Are SoYoung and Jimmy Kristensen Now?

SoYoung is a stunning beauty with intelligence and expertise who performs heart surgery with firmness. She is presently employed in New Orleans as a surgical nurse. SoYoung completed nursing school with diligence and hard work in order to pursue a career as a surgical nurse. SoYoung worked as a hairdresser before pursuing her ideal job in the healthcare industry, where she assisted in enhancing the attractiveness of many gorgeous ladies much like herself. Jimmy is one of the hottest boys on the show; hence, choosing a career in modelling seems quite appropriate. He has modelled for ‘Undress Me’ by Pavel Denisenko, where he has shot incredible editorial shots.

Where Are Pola Mochon and Jose Mizrahi Now?

Pola is the CEO and Founder of Powerumba, an “innovation-centred fitness firm” that makes exercise games enjoyable and exciting by utilizing dance as a form of an effective workout. Martin Del Villar, her kids Jose and Emma, and the business are all co-owners. The company’s main mission is to offer a state-of-the-art setting where clients may feel comfortable and confident taking on various training challenges and successfully achieving their health and fitness goals. Pola, a fitness fanatic and effective motivator, has also spoken about her firm, their goals, and how Calisthenics is an excellent exercise regimen on many TV networks, including La Voz de la Manana. Jose has chosen the entertainment industry as their field of profession.

Talking about their journey, Jose told Shoutout Miami, “Waiting at the popcorn line, a woman approached us and asked if we wanted to be part of the entertainment industry, in TV Shows, Commercials and other projects. My sister immediately said yes; I was a bit hesitant because where I come from, being part of the entertainment industry is kind of forbidden and taboo, but I also agreed. We basically got scouted.” José Mizrahi is a talk-show host at Canela Media, a photographer, actor, model, and influencer who frequently collaborates with his sister Emma to create amusing videos.

Where Are April Jayne and Gabriel Jayne Now?

Actor, model, singer, and personal trainer April Jayne is gifted. Early in her career, April sang her famous song, “The Larger they come, the harsher they fall,” on tours across the US. She performs as the band’s main vocalist under the name April Jayne and The Players. Along with gracing the covers of fitness and swimsuit magazines, April has been in a number of projects, commercials, and music videos.

She has made appearances on ‘The Cafe,’ ‘Moonlighting,’ ‘MacGyver,’ ‘The A-Team,’ ‘Hunter,’ ‘Party Camp,’ ‘Moon in Scorpio,’ ‘Married with Children,’ ‘The People Next Door,’ ‘Falcon Crest,’ ‘In the Line of Duty: A Cop for the Killing,’ ‘Night Stand,’ and ‘Clubhouse.’ She also appears in Ted Nugent’s music video, ‘Tied Up in Love.’ Her son Gabriel is also a musician who often sings with his father and brother. The handsome hunk also launched his own singles, “Pretty Face” and “Pain and Pleasure.” With his black nail polish and musician persona, he is indeed on his way to becoming a great singer. He has also made appearances on ‘Josh Todd & The Conflict: Story of my Life,’ and ‘Conspiracy’ where he was in charge of the camera.

Read More: Is MILF Manor Scripted or Real?