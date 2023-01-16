Is MILF Manor Scripted or Real?

Love does not care about age, and TLC’s ‘MILF Manor’ is out there to prove the same. Featuring gorgeous women from ages 40 to 60, the show takes place in Mexico, where all the cast members have to live together. With young male suitors vying for their attention, the beautiful women must decide just who to choose. The task, though far from simple, makes the show highly entertaining to watch.

The dating reality series pushes the boundaries of what most expect from shows within the genre. The emphasis on women who are often ignored by mainstream media has added a certain captivating element to the show that one can not help but be intrigued by. However, with all the hype surrounding the TLC series, some of the viewers cannot help but wonder just how much of the show is real and if certain elements of the series have been scripted. Well, we are here to share just the answers you need!

Is MILF Manor Scripted?

We do not believe that ‘MILF Manor’ is a scripted series though that is not to say that it does not have its fair share of dramatic moments. Just like any other reality show, the viewers are mostly able to witness the spiciest moments that take place during the production, leaving behind a lot of stories that they are unaware of. That being said, the likely reason behind the same is likely rooted in time constraints than an attempt to create a certain narrative.

As for the drama that we do see unfold? It just wouldn’t be a TLC show if we did not get enough drama. Moreover, given just how complicated love can be, is it any wonder that there are plenty of emotional scenes for us to witness? One of the most prominent elements that make this particular show different from the rest is the age of its female cast members. The series refers to them as MILFs, which might not be something most might be comfortable with, given the origins of the term. However, for season 1 star Kelle Mortensen, that was seemingly never an issue.

“My oldest daughter — her friends referred to me as that when she was in high school, and we embraced it,” Kelle explained to New York Post. “It’s just a word to me. I don’t take it in a literal sense. I think it’s just ‘hot mom.’” One of the major shockers for her and the rest of the women was perhaps the fact that the pool of men coming to woo them included each other’s sons. Kelle’s son Joey was also a part of the show, and the mother-duo enjoyed their time on the show as they both looked for love.

“It was probably the best experience of my life,” Kelle confessed while talking about her time on the show. “I was in paradise, unplugged, ready to fall in love. The show actually changed me — it showed me that it’s okay to be vulnerable.” Indeed, it seems like most of the people who have joined the series have nothing but positive to say about their time. While not every love story from the show has had a happy ending, that does not mean that feelings were not genuine.

Building upon what various cast members from the TLC series have shared, we do not believe that ‘MILF Manor’ is scripted. It attempts to highlight women who are not generally focused upon by reality dating shows and give them a chance to show the world just what they are capable of. With a flair for drama, love, heartbreak, and family bonding, the show seems to be a good experience for those who participate in it and for those who enjoy it from their homes.

