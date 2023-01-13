Kelle Mortensen From Milf Manor: Everything We Know

TLC’s ‘MILF Manor’ is a dating reality series that revolves around several gorgeous women above the age of 40 who are set to find true love or just have some fun with chiseled young men at a luxurious manor in Mexico. The debut season of the show follows the journey of eight stunning women, among which the beautiful and talented Kelle Mortensen became an instant fan favorite. Naturally, fans are curious to know more about this superbly attractive and fit reality TV star. If you are one of them, we’ve got you covered.

Kelle Mortensen’s Age, Nationality, and Background

Kelle Mortensen is a ravishing 51-year-old mother of six. Currently, she resides in Orange County, California. She grew up in Lansing, Michigan, but moved to California in 1997 with her 1-year-old baby to pursue her dreams and live according to her choices. She completed her education at Orange Coast College. Though Kelle has kept the details about her romantic life under wraps, we know that she was once married and likely shares an amicable bond with her ex-husband. She loves her children, Ava, Jack, Joey, MaKenna, Kenn, and Maddy, dearly. She is often seen letting her hair down at parties and events with her eldest daughter, MaKenna.

Sharing how her world revolves around her babies, she once wrote, “I feel more blessed then ever before and more empowered to continue to become the best mom, friend and business woman I can be… They give me purpose to show them to never give up, press on, dig deep and show love and positivity to everyone!” The reality TV personality is a fitness enthusiast who loves to work on her body, mind, and soul. Kelle is a person who seeks adventure. She loves to explore and engage in new activities that challenge her on a daily basis. In her free time, she loves to go on hikes.

Kelle Mortensen’s Profession

Kelle Mortensen started her career in sales at a very early age. After she quit her sales job, she left for California in 1997 to pursue her dream career. In 2001, she became the owner of The Burford Group and served as the CFO and co-owner of the mortgage company for six years. She then started another company, DBA California Real Estate Lending, with her ex-husband and business partner called The Mortenson Enterprises. While working there, she also obtained her Real Estate Brokers License. Kelle worked with the company for over 12 years till she finally decided to switch companies in 2019.

With nearly two decades of experience in residential real estate, Kelle entered the market of Luxury Real Estate in 2019. She presently works with Residential Agent Incorporation as a Senior Broker Associate. She is also working as a Real Estate Broker with the McMonigle Group as well as Legacy Broker Incorporated. Kelle has also created a fitness brand with her daughter, MaKenna Elise, called Fierce Bae. When she is not working hard on herself and creating a better world for her children, Kelle spreads positivity on her alternative Instagram blog Blonde Storming. As of writing, Kelle is living her best mom life, and we are excited to see which lucky guy steals her heart in ‘MILF Manor.’

Read More: Milf Manor’s Shannan Diggs: Everything We Know