SoYoung From Milf Manor: Everything We Know

TLC’s ‘MILF Manor’ is a spicy dating reality series that showcases eight stunning ladies ranging in age from 40 to 60 who travel to a paradise villa in Mexico in pursuit of true love. The hot moms are in for a tremendous treat with the sculpted young gentlemen who enter the villa. Among all the attractive and hot women, SoYoung is one of the gorgeous moms who made a great impression with her personality. Thus, many must naturally be interested in learning more about the reality TV star’s personal life. If you’re paddling in the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered.

SoYoung’s Age, Nationality, and Background

SoYoung is very private about displaying the details of her personal life in public. Therefore, it is no surprise that she has kept her family and friends off her social media profile lest they fall prey to unnecessary media attention. As per reports, the reality TV star has at least one child. The 51-year-old truly ticks all the boxes when it comes to talent, personality, and stunning looks. Currently, she resides in New Orleans.

SoYoung’s Profession

SoYoung is a real beauty with brains and experience who has a steady hand at heart surgery. She is currently working as a surgical nurse in New Orleans. With hard work and dedication, SoYoung studied and made her way through nursing school to become a surgical nurse. Prior to seeking out her dream career in the healthcare sector, SoYoung worked as a hairstylist and helped accentuate the beauty of the tresses of many lovely women like herself.

Is SoYoung Dating Anyone?

SoYoung has not shared any details of her previous relationships with the media. However, it is likely that after coming out of a long-term relationship, the stunning reality Tv personality took time to enter the dating game. One thing is for certain, SoYoung has always dated younger men, and she indefinitely likes her partners “so young.”

