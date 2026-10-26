Do Julia and Aidan End Up Together in Minimum Wage?

Created by Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps, Netflix’s ‘Minimum Wage’ is a comedy series that centers around a group of teenagers who work at The Slice Club and are up to no good more often than not. While the pizzeria franchise’s other outlets are turning up a profit, this one in particular appears to be deep in loss, prompting the CEO to step in himself. What he discovers, however, is a group of co-workers who also happen to be endearing friends, sharing all of their highs and lows together. Two characters in particular, Julia and Aidan, find themselves in a uniquely complicated position by the end of episode 14, and as their emotions begin to get tangled, the future of their relationship lies hanging in the balance.

Julia and Aidan’s Kiss Might Not Lead Up to a Romantic Relationship

With part one of ‘Minimum Wage’ ending with Julia and Aidan sharing a New Year’s kiss, the seeds of the first workplace romance in the story have already been planted. However, the question of how Julia actually feels about Aidan is much harder to answer, especially since it also brings Tommy into the equation. While she does seem to be into the kiss, it could just be a spur-of-the-moment feeling, one that she has to consider seriously going forward. So far, we’ve only followed Aidan’s perspective on the whole situation, with nothing from Julia either complementing or contrasting his feelings. The second part, of course, is likely to be centered around this entire romantic ordeal, and whether these two co-workers and friends are really meant to be.

It should be noted that Aidan’s belief that Julia has feelings for him comes out of left field, simply because she shows a bit more interest in his nickname than in the others. In fact, that entire episode, and Aidan’s mini-arc within it, can be interpreted as his search for a deeper connection with his friends through the creation of a nickname. When Julia actually shows interest in coining a cute name for him, Aidan is led to believe she is obsessed with him, and, with that, his own feelings begin to develop as well. However, this entire chain of thought is very clearly one-sided, and though Julia is open to kissing him when he asks, that doesn’t necessarily mean she has feelings for him, especially since there is someone else in the crew who fits into her life just the same.

Tommy, Julia and Aidan Are Stuck in a Messy Love Triangle

Interestingly, the moment Julia and Aidan kiss is also when Tommy enters the scene determined to confess his feelings. However, he is just as quick to assume that his two friends are already together, and instead rushes back down with a broken heart. Though we won’t see a follow-up to this sequence for quite some time, it is hardly a secret that both Tommy and Julia have feelings for each other that they’ve been suppressing all this time. The first signs are visible as early as episode 1, when he volunteers to get fired if it means Julia can keep her job. At the same time, there’s also his whole mock date with Julia as Francine, after which she nearly tears up when Tommy decides to stay with John as his partner. However, now that the two of them have broken up, there’s hope for more.

At this point in the story, Julia still believes that the feelings she had for Tommy are what she feels as the made-up character, Francine. That said, kissing Aidan should come as a watershed moment that helps her figure out who she really wants to be. While Aidan is also a person she can deeply trust and be with, there’s something to her chemistry with Tommy that makes it just as endearing a ship. Ultimately, though, it is a decision that the three of them will have to take together, on some level, as it’s not just the romantic front that matters, but also their friendship.

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