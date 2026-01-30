Miracle The Boys of ’80: Where Are the Players Now?

Directed by Jake Rogal and Max Gershberg, Netflix’s ‘Miracle: The Boys of ’80’ is a documentary delving deep into how an underdog team emerged as heroes in the 1980 Winter Olympics. The rules back then specified that anyone earning money from their sport as a professional was not eligible to compete in the games, so every athlete on the US ice hockey team was an amateur. The expectations from the young individuals were low, since the Soviet Union had won gold in 5 of the 6 previous games, but they went on to create history with an upset for the books.

Jim Craig is a Retired NHL Athlete Turned Motivational Speaker

It was back when Jim Craig was just a young boy growing up in Easton, Massachusetts, that he first developed a passion for ice hockey, unaware it would pave a clear path for his future. He later graduated from Oliver Ames High School and attended Boston University, where his undeniable skills as a goaltender led the Terriers to the NCAA Division I championship in 1978. The 22-year-old was named an NCAA All-Star the very next year, pushing him to continue working hard until he was selected to a part of the national team for the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Jim was actually drafted by the Atlanta Flames as the 72nd pick in the 1977 NHL Draft, but it wasn’t until after the Olympics that he officially joined the team and made his professional debut. However, owing to a not-so-stellar performance throughout the season, he was traded to the Boston Bruins in 1981, but he sadly failed to leave a lasting impression again. He returned to the national team that year for the Canada Cup, yet had to miss the tournament owing to an injury that later forced him to spend the next season in the minor leagues. He had a good year in 1983 as he was able to prove his mettle with the national team at the IIHF Pool B tournament, driving the NHL’s Minnesota North Stars to promptly sign him as a free agent.

A year later, in 1984, Jim played a total of 3 professional games, which turned out to be his last as he decided it was time to retire so as to focus on other areas of his life. He subsequently evolved into a marketing and sales professional, tied the knot with a woman named Sharlene Craig, welcomed children, as well as moved up in the corporate world before becoming an entrepreneur. He established a marketing consultancy called Gold Medal Strategies after years of garnering experience in 2006, which he continues to operate as CEO, Founder, and President to this day. Moreover, at age 68, he is currently on the Board of Directors of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, is a business author, and has long been a proud motivational speaker.

Ken Morrow Continues to be Involved in the World of Hockey

Although Ken Morrow was born in Flint, Michigan, he grew up in the nearby town of Davison and fell in love with ice hockey at a young age while playing alongside loved ones. He graduated from Davison High School in 1974, following which he enrolled at Bowling Green State University for its sports programs and continued to engage in the game he loved as a star defenseman. He was so skilled that, while still in college, he was selected by the New York Islanders as the 68th overall pick in the 1976 NHL draft, landed a spot on the national team in 1978 for the World Championship, and was then handpicked for the Olympic team.

However, it was only after the 1980 Winter Olympics that Ken joined the Islanders, where he quickly proved his mettle by helping them secure their first-ever Stanley Cup in the same season. He continued down this path until 1983, meaning he was an integral member in ensuring they won the title all 4 seasons, before injuries started preventing him from playing his best. In the end, the now US Hockey Hall of Famer played 550 regular-season games in the NHL before deciding during the 1988–89 season that it would be best for him to retire owing to his constant knee problems.

Ken still had a lot of passion for the game, though, so he subsequently served as assistant coach or co-coach for two IHL teams and then as an assistant coach for the NHL’s Islanders. Ultimately, in 1992, the Kansas City resident stepped back for a while before finding himself becoming part of an outdoor ice rink development and management company called KCIce as its President. Today, at age 68, he also works as the Islanders’ Director of Pro Scouting, all the while devoting himself to being a family man and leading an active, healthy lifestyle with at least 3-4 workouts a week. He is also a co-author of his memoir, ‘Ken Morrow: Miracle Gold, Four Stanley Cups, & a Lifetime of Islanders Hockey.’

Mike Ramsey Prefers to Lead a Family-Oriented, Quiet Life Today

When Minneapolis, Minnesota, native Mike Ramsey began playing ice hockey in his early years, he was considered one of the best athletes not only in the state but also across the nation. Therefore, of course, he not only got to attend the US National Junior training camp in 1978 but also participated in the 1979 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships while pursuing further studies. The University of Minnesota defenseman continued down this path until he was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1979 NHL Draft and later landed a spot in the national team for the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Mike made his NHL debut almost immediately after securing gold at the Olympics, but he didn’t let the success get to his head one bit; instead, he worked harder than ever to keep improving. That’s how he managed to play in the NHL All-Star Game four times (1982, 1983, 1985, and 1986), serve as the Sabres’ captain from 1990 to 1992, and continue being selected for the national team. It was in 1992 that he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he played for two seasons before signing with the Detroit Red Wings as a free agent until he retired after the 1996-1997 season.

According to records, Mike decided to return to his hometown following his public NHL playing career to evolve into a small-business owner as well as a wholly dedicated family man. He established a sporting goods store called Gold Medal Sports and briefly played in the senior league prior to returning to the NHL in 1997 to serve as an assistant coach. He was with the Buffalo Sabres until 2000 and then served in a similar standing with the Minnesota Wild for a decade until 2010. So, today, the 2001 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and happily married father of three prefers to lead a quiet life in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he enjoys fishing as well as hunting in his downtime.

Mark Johnson is Still Making History in the World of Ice Hockey

As the son of legendary college, professional, and international ice hockey coach Robert “Badger Bob” Johnson, Mark Johnson developed a keen passion for the sport at an early age. He thus played while attending James Madison Memorial High School before enrolling at the University of Wisconsin–Madison to play under his father, all the while also being a part of the national team. As per records, he made his debut for the nation at the tender age of 18 in 1976 for the Olympics and continued serving as a representative right until he retired as an athlete in the early 1990s.

Mark was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins as their 66th overall pick in the 1977 NHL Draft, but, like his 1980 Winter Olympic teammates, he did not join the league until after the games. Over the years, he represented the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota North Stars, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, and New Jersey Devils, during which he was even an All-Star in 1984. He parted ways with the NHL around 1989 to play internationally for three years before retiring in 1992; however, he did come out of retirement for 2 games in 1998 to play for Team USA at the World Championship.

Since then, Mark has followed in his father’s footsteps and established himself as an incredible coach who is currently helming the University of Wisconsin–Madison Women’s team. With 8 National Championships, 10 WCHA Regular Championships, and 11 WCHA Tournament Championships, he is the winningest coach not only in Wisconsin history but also in collegiate women’s ice hockey history. Today, at age 68, he is proudly in his 23rd year as Head Coach for the university, so he resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the company of his loving wife Leslie and their 5 children.

Rob McClanahan Has Been a Man of Many Hats Over the Years

A native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Rob McClanahan fell in love with the sport of ice hockey at an early age to such an extent that he knew he wanted to pursue a career in the same. He hence played while attending Mounds View High School before going on to play for the University of Minnesota too, where he helped them win the 1979 NCAA national championship. That’s the same year the left winger represented the nation for the first time at the 1979 World Championship tournament in Moscow, following which he made it to the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

Rob had been selected as the 49th overall pick in the 1978 NHL draft by the Buffalo Sabres, so he joined them almost immediately after securing his Olympic gold, but it was short-lived. He was with the team for just 2 seasons before being traded to the Hartford Whalers and then the New York Rangers, all the while also dabbling with different teams in the AHL. However, his final season as a professional athlete prior to his retirement was in the lower-level CHL with the Tulsa Oilers – he stepped away from the sport following the 1983–1984 season.

Since Rob already had a business degree from the University of Minnesota, he subsequently chose to establish himself as a financial broker and landed a spot at Morgan Stanley in 1985. He later served at Bear Stearns, Piper Jaffray Inc., and ThinkEquity Partners, where he rose through the ranks until he was serving in executive managerial as well as sales positions. Since 2014, though, he has been employed at Craig-Hallum Capital Group as a Sales Trader, and he is currently also the head coach of The Blake School boys varsity hockey team, all the while being a family man.

Dave Silk Has Been an Athlete in More Ways Than One

Having earned the title of New England Rookie of the Year in 1977 and won the NCAA Championship in 1978 with Boston University, Dave Silk was a force to be reckoned with on ice. The right winger was thus a prominent member of the 1980 Winter Olympic national team, following which he kick-started his NHL career thanks to the New York Rangers. The team had already selected him as the 59th overall pick in the 1978 NHL draft, so he joined them the moment he was finished with his education and his representation of the national team at the Olympics.

Dave was with the Rangers for 3 seasons, following which he was traded to the Boston Bruins in 1983 and then the Detroit Red Wings the season after. In 1985, he signed with the Winnipeg Jets as a free agent to finish off his NHL career with dignity before moving to Germany to play internationally for a total of 5 seasons. He stepped away from the sport for good after the 1990-1991 season, only to return to his alma mater to serve as the assistant men’s hockey coach. He did so while attending Boston University’s graduate school of management, before becoming a full-time corporate worker and a family man with two daughters. In fact, the Boston resident is now a husband, father, and grandfather, with two adorable little grandsons.

Dave was the Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments from 1995 to 2000, and then he held the same title at Loomis, Sayles, & Company for two years. He later worked at Bear Stearns Asset Management as a Managing Director for over 5 years, Cadence Capital Management as a Principal for nearly 9 years, and Aberdeen Standard Investments in executive Director positions for over 5 years. Since November 2022, though, he has been serving as the Director of Communications and External Relations at Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, all the while juggling his family life and passion for fitness. In fact, the Hockey Hall of Fame, Olympic Hall of Fame, Boston University Hall of Fame, Thayer Academy Hall of Fame, and Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame inductee has even competed in a couple of Ironman triathlons over the years.

Bill Baker is a Retired Medical Professional Leading a Private Life Today

William “Bill” Baker was a young boy growing up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, when he first became interested in ice hockey as a competitive sport, driving him to hone his skills. He hence played defense while attending the University of Minnesota too, where his hard work earned him captaincy for the 1978-1979 season before he made it to the national team for the Olympics. He then joined the Montreal Canadiens, who had selected him as the 54th overall pick in the 1976 NHL Draft, only to be traded to the Colorado Rockies a year later in 1981.

Bill was part of the national team for the 1981 Ice Hockey World Championship as well as the 1981 Canada Cup, but he couldn’t recreate his spark from the previous year. Therefore, the Rockies traded him to the St. Louis Blues, who then passed him along to the New York Rangers for the 1982-1983 season before he himself chose to move on. He played in the CHL with the Tulsa Oilers during the 1983-1984 season prior to retiring from the sport to focus more on his other passions, especially healthcare. In fact, he evolved into an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with his own private practice in Brainerd, Minnesota, but he has since retired and is now living a private life with his loving, supportive family.

Neal Broten Had a Lasting, Successful NHL Career

Hailing from a big family with at least two brothers, Roseau, Minnesota native Neal Broten grew up with a competitive spirit almost ingrained in him, which he utilized in ice hockey. This much is evident in the fact that he was named WCHA Rookie of the Year as a freshman at the University of Minnesota, after which he even helped them secure the 1979 NCAA Championship. The ensuing year, he made the national team for the 1980 Winter Olympics, which he was able to follow with the inaugural Hobey Baker Award in 1981 that recognized him as collegiate hockey’s best player.

Neal also kick-started his NHL career upon graduating in 1981, having already been selected by the Minnesota North Stars as the 42nd overall pick in the 1979 Draft two years prior. He played with them for a total of 13 consecutive seasons before joining the Dallas Stars for 2 seasons and then the New Jersey Devils for 3, with whom he even won the Stanley Cup in 1995. In the end, he played under the banner of both the Los Angeles Kings as well as the Dallas Stars in the 1996–1997 season before announcing his retirement. Since then, he has been inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame, and it appears as if he is currently enjoying retirement in the company of his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Dave Christian Personifies the Perfect Blend of Buff and Brains

As a native of Warroad, Minnesota, who always had a lot of energy bubbling inside, Dave Christian realized at an early age that the best outlet for him was sports in every way, shape, or form. Therefore, while attending Warroad High School, he engaged in baseball, gridiron football, ice hockey, as well as track before deciding to hone in on ice hockey in particular for his future. He never could have imagined it would pave the way for him to not only play at the University of North Dakota but also for the national team at the 1980 Winter Olympics and in the NHL for over 15 seasons.

Dave was the 40th overall pick in the 1979 Draft by the Winnipeg Jets, so he joined their camp the moment the historic games ended with an upset and a gold for Team USA a year later. He played for them for 4 seasons before joining the Washington Capitals, where he remained for 7 incredible years prior to being traded to the Boston Bruins during the 1989-1990 season. Later on, he represented the St. Louis Blues in 1991-1992 and the Chicago Blackhawks in 1992-1993, all the while also dabbling in the IHL, which is where he concluded his professional playing career in 1996.

In the aftermath of his retirement, Dave was appointed Head Coach and General Manager of the US Hockey League’s Fargo-Moorhead Ice Sharks, which are positions he held until 2000. Then, he decided to spread his wings to establish himself in the corporate world, taking the leadership skills he had acquired during his time as an athlete and applying them to business models. The Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul-region resident served as a Coach at Power Play Capital from 2000 to 2005, and he has been the Co-Director of Leadership Development at Cardinal IG since 2008.

Steve Christoff Went From the Rink to the Sky Before Retiring

With an innate passion for hockey from an early age, Steve gave the sport his all every time he got on the rink, and it was evident in his rise to the title of All-American as a teenager. The Richfield High School athlete earned MVP during his junior as well as senior year, before also being selected to be on the Minnesota All-State Team prior to his graduation in 1976. He subsequently enrolled at the University of Minnesota for its hockey program under coach Herb Brooks, where he helped the team earn the 1979 NCAA Championship before making it to the national team.

After the 1980 Winter Olympics, Steve almost immediately joined the Minnesota North Stars, who had selected him as the 24th overall pick in the 1978 NHL Draft two years prior. He played under their banner for 3 seasons before joining the Calgary Flames in the 1982-1983 season and then the Los Angeles Kings in the 1983-1984 season, following which he announced his retirement. He concluded his NHL career with a total of 248 games under his belt, which comprised 77 goals and 141 points.

After his retirement, Steve decided to embrace his other passion for flying and travel by mixing them together so as to evolve into a commercial pilot for a local airline. From what we can tell, he served at the Minneapolis-based Mesaba Airlines (later Endeavor Air) until it was time for him to retire for good in his 60s in the late 2010s/early 2020s. In other words, the 68-year-old is now officially retired, so he is leading a quiet life in Minnesota while being surrounded by loved ones in all capacities.

Mike Eruzione is Still Deeply Connected to the Sport of Hockey

Mike was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts, and he realized the significance of hard work at an early age thanks to his parents and relatives. He fell in love with ice hockey at a young age while playing alongside loved ones. He graduated from Winthrop High School in 1972, where he was captain of the varsity hockey team during his senior year, following which he enrolled at Boston University as a star left winger. He was so skilled that, while still in college, he was selected by the New England Whalers as the 28th overall pick in the 1974 WHA draft, landed a spot on the national team in 1978 for the World Championship, and was then handpicked for the Olympic team.

After the 1980 Winter Olympics, Mike decided not to play at a professional level despite having standing offers from WHA and NHL teams. Instead, he evolved into a broadcaster and went on to not only provide his commentary during season games but also at five Olympic Games, working for both ABC and CBS. He even served as an Assistant Coach at his alma mater for a few years.

However, today, at age 68, Mike primarily works as the Director of Special Outreach at Boston University, all the while also being a published author. His memoir ‘The Making of a Miracle’ came out in 2020. As if that’s not enough, as per records, he is also a part-owner of the USHL Omaha Lancers and a proud motivational speaker whose focus is on leadership in the darkest of times.

Jack O’Callahan Has Established Himself as a Fiance Entrepreneur

A native of Charlestown, Massachusetts, Jack O’Callahan fell in love with the sport of ice hockey at an early age to such an extent that he knew he wanted to pursue a career in the same. He hence played while attending Boston Latin School, where he did so well that he earned the titles of All-East twice, All-New England once, and All-America once. He then attended Boston University, where he did so well that it led him to represent the nation for the first time at the 1979 World Championship, following which he made it to the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

Jack had been selected as the 96th overall pick in the 1977 NHL draft by the Chicago Black Hawks, so he joined them in the 1982-1983 season, but it was relatively short-lived. He was with the team for 5 seasons before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in the 1987-1988 season, but unlike his fellow Olympic teammates, he didn’t dabble in the AHL for long after his initial seasons.

Since Jack already had a business degree from Boston University, he subsequently chose to establish himself as an investment banker. He even established a financial services business on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the 1990s, which enabled him to really rise up the ranks. Upon garnering first-hand experience, the now 68-year-old Illinois resident serves as the Co-founder/President of Beanpot Financial Services. As if that’s not enough, he is also actively associated with the Blackhawk Alumni Association, which enables him to still be a part of the world of hockey.

Buzz Schneider Chose a More Conventional Path After the Olympics

When Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native William “Buzz” Schneider began playing ice hockey in his early years, he was considered one of the best athletes across the nation. He played hockey, baseball, and football during his time at Babbitt High School, but chose to focus on just the former upon enrolling at the University of Minnesota before helping his team earn the 1974 NCAA Hockey Championship. He continued down this successful path and was even selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins as the 98th overall pick in the 1974 NHL Draft.

After the 1980 Winter Olympic Games, though, Buzz only ever played in a variety of minor leagues, including the AHL with the Springfield Indians, WHA with the Birmingham Bulls, and CHL with the Oklahoma City Blazers. He even played in the SHL with the Hampton Gulls, the IHL with the Milwaukee Admirals, and the NDA in Switzerland with SC Bern before retiring from the sport for good in 1982. He subsequently chose to return to his home state of Minnesota, where he established a career as a Sales Executive at a semi-trailer company before eventually evolving into a Real Estate professional in 2001. Yet, today, at age 71, he is retired and enjoying the fruits of his labor alongside loved ones.

Steve Janaszak Has Had a Stable Career in the Field of Finance

Phil Verchota Has Been Successful in His Endeavors

When Duluth, Minnesota, native Phil Verchota began having an interest in sports, he took up both ice hockey and gridiron football before leaving the latter upon enrolling at the University of Minnesota. According to records, he had been recruited for both sports, but he chose the former because he believed there was more scope for him on the cold rink, which proved to be true. In fact, he helped his team secure the NCAA Championship in 1976 as well as 1979 under coach Herb Brooks, before making it to the national team for the 1980 Winter Olympics too.

Phil had already been selected by the Minnesota North Stars as the 75th overall pick in the 1976 NHL Draft, yet following his Olympic win, he opted to play overseas in Finland instead. He played for the Helsingin Jokerit in the Finnish League for only one season before returning to the US to be a full-time athlete under the banner of the national team. He partook in the 1981 World Championship Tournament, Pool B qualifying tournaments, and the 1984 Winter Olympics as captain, and many other events.

Phil retired from the sport in 1984, following which he made use of his business administration degree to establish a career in banking. In fact, he eventually served as the Senior Vice President at the First American Bank in Willmar, Minnesota, before retiring for good in the early 2020s. So today, at the age of 69, it appears as if he is enjoying retirement to the best of his abilities in the company of his loved ones, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren. We should also mention that he has since been named one of the 50 greatest players in University of Minnesota hockey history.

Bob Suter Sadly Passed Away From a Heart Attack in 2014

As a defenseman deeply passionate about ice hockey from an early age, Robert “Bob” Suter always found ways to improve his skills, unaware that it would ultimately turn his world upside down. That’s because his hard work became incredibly evident while he was enrolled at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he even helped the team win the 1977 NCAA Championship. He was thus selected by the Los Angeles Kings as the 120th overall pick in the 1977 NHL Draft, which he followed with his selection into the national team for the 1980 Winter Olympics.

After the games, though, Bob rejected the NHL offer before him in favor of sitting being a free agent to weigh all his options, all the while continuing to play for the nation. He was signed by the Minnesota North Stars in 1981, but he spent the entire 1981-1982 season in the Central Hockey League with the Nashville South Stars’ farm team. So, when he decided to retire in 1982, he did so without playing a single NHL game.

Bob subsequently established a sporting goods store named Gold Medal Sports alongside Mike Ramsey, all the while also coaching youth hockey and later becoming a part-owner and director of Capitol Ice Arena. The Middleton, Wisconsin resident was honestly leading a good, happy life alongside his loving family and a sound support system, but things changed in 2014. He sadly passed away from a heart attack while at work at Capitol Ice Arena on September 9, 2014 – he was 57 at the time. The arena has since been renamed Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in his memory, and his loved ones have launched the Bob Suter Memorial Foundation to carry on his legacy of helping kids in sports.

Mark Pavelich Died by Suicide in Early 2021

Mark Pavelich was the son of Croatian immigrants who was born and raised in rural Eveleth, Minnesota, but he didn’t let any challenges related to the same affect his dreams of being a professional athlete. He worked hard to hone his skills in his chosen sport of hockey, enabling him to be a star performer on his team at Eveleth High School and at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. That’s how he was also able to make it to the national team for the 1980 Winter Olympics, but he wasn’t initially drafted by any NHL team.

Mark thus played at an international national league before the New York Rangers came into the picture and signed him at the beginning of the 1981-1982 season. He played for them for 5 seasons before joining the Minnesota North Stars for one more, and then played for teams in the British League and the Italian League. He returned to the NHL for the 1991-1992 season with the San Jose Sharks prior to retiring from the sport for good.

Unfortunately, Mark’s life was subsequently shrouded in death, grief, and mystery as he sadly lost his second wife in a fall at the age of 44 in 2012. The incident was deemed an accident, but many have since questioned it owing to outside, unrelated aspects, including his 2019 arrest for alleged assault. He had allegedly assaulted a neighbor with whom he had earlier gone fishing, but he was deemed incompetent to stand trial and was ordered committed to a treatment facility. Sadly, on March 4, 2021, he died by suicide (self-asphyxiation) at a residential treatment center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. His family suspects he had an undiagnosed neuro disease, likely chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Mark Wells Passed Away at the Age of 66 in 2024

Like almost all of his aforementioned teammates, Mark Wells first became interested in hockey at a young age and gradually became determined to evolve into a professional athlete. The Lake Shore High School graduate hence enrolled at Bowling Green State University for its sports program, where he established himself as a star forward until he landed a spot on the national team for the 1980 Winter Olympics. Then, he joined the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL, who had selected him as the 176th overall pick in the 1977 Draft.

However, Mark never got an opportunity to play in the big league; instead, he was asked to join their top farm team, the Nova Scotia Voyageurs, for the local National League. He then played in the Italian Hockey League and the Central Hockey League while remaining a free agent in the NHL, that is, until he ultimately chose to retire after the 1982 season. He subsequently evolved into a restaurant manager in Rochester Hills, Michigan, but had to quit upon fracturing his vertebra while unloading crates.

Mark had to undergo an 11-hour surgery for the dislocation, during which it came to light that he had a rare degenerative spinal disease, which affects the disks in the spinal column. He later had to undergo several more surgeries and quit any kind of work for good, which led him to develop clinical depression. He tried his best to still be a part of the hockey world on special occasions and maintain contact with his former teammates, but his condition often left him in a negative headspace. Sadly, the Michigan resident even had to sell his Olympic gold medal to cover his medical bills. In the end, he passed away at the age of 66 on May 14, 2024.

