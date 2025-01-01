Missing You: Is The Askia Inn a Real Pub? Is Reidall House a Real Place in London?

Netflix’s ‘Missing You’ adapts the novel by Harlan Coben. Focusing on the events surrounding the life of police officer Kat Donovan, the story delves into the risks involved with dating apps as well as the dangers of keeping secrets from one’s family. Kat’s search for truth begins with the desire to solve the mystery of her father’s murder, but it snowballs into something else entirely as new information comes to light. At the same time, she is also haunted by her ex, Josh, who seems to have returned as suddenly as he left her eleven years ago. While the story takes us into the depths of Kat’s psyche and the truths that had been buried for far too long, we also witness some great locations that turn out to be much more important than initially expected.

The Fictional Askia Inn and Reidall House Serve as Important Locations in Missing You

As much as the characters add to the drama and intrigue of ‘Missing You,’ locations become equally important as the plot unfolds. One of the central places in the story is Reidall House, a building where Kat lives. It is important because the place was brought for her by her father, so it has a special place in her heart. In real life, the exteriors of the building were filmed in Manchester. The crew was spotted filming around Manchester city center. On the other hand, the interiors of Kat’s house were filmed on set to give better control to the crew to shoot some key scenes. The Netflix series employed several other locations around North West of England, giving a more picturesque look to the story.

In the same vein as the Reidall House, the Askia Inn is also a fictional location. The name was made up to serve the show’s plot, particularly to focus on the dynamics in Kat’s workplace and her relationship with other police officers. But in real life, scenes were filmed at the restaurant named MNKY HSE at 18 Lloyd Street in Manchester. Located in Central Manchester, it is a happening place that also happens to have some very well-known faces as its regular customers. Specializing in Latin American cuisine, the place offers a fine dining experience to its customers.

It also offers a delicious brunch service and a wide array of cocktails. The place also organizes a host of games to keep the people entertained. With its impeccable interiors and a prime location, MNKY HSE has established itself as one of the best restaurants in town. The Netflix crew was spotted filming there in and around May 2024. Apart from this, the show also employed Spinningfields and Bolton, along with some key locations in Manchester, to build the world of ‘Missing You.’

