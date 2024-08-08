Misty Cook and Dan Morrissey: Where Are Lyric Cook-Morrissey’s Parents Now?

When 8-year-old Elizabeth and 10-year-old Lyric went missing from near their Evansdale, Iowa, home in 2012, the entire world was left shaken to the core. That’s because the girls had not only disappeared from a relatively safe small town but they were then also found dead a mere six months later, as explored in HBO Max’s ‘Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Eliabeth?’ However, one of the most heartbreaking parts for the Cook-Morrissey family was that while they were dealing with the loss of their young daughter’s life, they were also treated as suspects because of their past.

Lyric’s Parents Were Not Entirely There When She Was Young

Although born on October 2, 2001, to Misty Cook and Dan Morrissey as one of their two children, Lyric was essentially raised by one of her aunts until she was 4-years-old. That’s because her parents had found themselves in legal trouble with the federal law, with her mother being convicted of possession with distribution of meth when she was 8 months pregnant with her. She actually went to prison in West Virginia when Lyric was 18 months old, only to be released around three years later, with her high school sweetheart turned then husband also allegedly facing similar issues.

However, according to Dan himself, it was in the early 2010s when his alleged meth addiction really caught up with him, as he was in jail for six months before bonding out in May or June 2012. Then, a mere day before his daughter and niece were abducted, he refused a plea deal on lesser charges in exchange for three decades since it required him to immeditaly be taken into custody, but he hadn’t said goodbye to his kids. He thus refused and went home, so he vividly remembers his then 10-year-old running up to him, giving him a hug, and telling him everything was going to be okay.

Misty and Dan Weren’t Really Cooperative With Officials

Despite the fact both Misty and Dan were desperate to find their daughter when she suddenly vanished in June 2012, they weren’t really comfortable with or cooperative with officials owing to their past experiences. This unfortunately led them to be treated as suspects, with some believing that its possible the girls were taken as some form of revenge owing to them having upset somebody in the drug business. Allegations of the involvement of the Mexican Cartel also came to light, but Dan has always insisted that those are complete lies – he used to cook meth at home for self-consumption or enough sale to make ends meet.

Misty and Dan were subsequently required to undergo polygraph examinations, with the initial results coming out as unclear despite the latter having asserted he was high on substance. Nevertheless, as time passed and they realized officials weren’t focusing on the right people by focusing on them, they opened up to them and Dan even gave a second polygraph while clean which made it clear he was telling the truth. But alas, despite this, their reputation had been sullied with rumors and since the real perpetrator has never been found, some rumors sadly continue to persist in society.

Misty and Dan Now Prefer to Lead Quiet Lives

Considering the speculations against them back in 2012, while they were separated yet amicable for the betterment of their children, both Misty and Dan have chosen to largely stay away from the spotlight. In fact, they was once a period of five years when neither of them gave any public statements regarding their daughter and niece’s case, and although they are now doing their best to bring attention to it again, it’s daunting for them. The fact neither of them has ever received an update message or call from detectives in quite a while also bothers them, but they are determined to keep the memories of Lyric and Elizabeth alive.

Coming to Misty and Dan’s individual lives at the moment, we do know they are both based in Iowa to this day and are now doing their best to lead an honest, clean life for the sake of their daughter. Fro, what we can tell, the latter in particular resides in Cedar Falls, Iowa, these days, where he dedicates most of his time to his job at Bradley P. Kramer dba Out On A Limb Tree Services. As for his relationship status and personal life, he appears to be focusing on his small yet existing family only at the moment.

Then there’s Misty, she sadly admittedly went back to drugs after the events of 2012 owing to how severely she had been villified. “It was just really more than the mind or the emotions can handle,” she once said. “I just wanted to numb my thoughts and my feelings and I know from my past a very good way to do that. And so I just went right back to it. And it worked. It did what I wanted it to do for quite a while. Until I went to prison.” She actually even ended up back in prison in 2014 for 10 years, just to be released after serving a potion of her time. Since then, though, she has done her best to turn over a new leaf, maintain her faith, reconnect with her loving family, and build a new life for herself, all the while keeping Lyric alive in her heart.

