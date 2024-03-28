If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Steve Martin is a legend in the world of entertainment considering he’s not just a comic but also an actor, writer, producer, and musician. This much has actually even been evidenced in Apple TV+’s ‘Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces,’ which truly delves deep into all aspects of this incredible figure’s life up until now. Thus, of course, there’s significant mention of his ex-girlfriend Mitzi Trum bo too – so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her as well as her current standing, here’s what we know.

Who is Mitzi Trumbo?

Born to screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and Cleo Beth Fincher as the youngest of their three children in 1945, Melissa “Mitzi” Trumbo was quite young when she was introduced to art and creativity as professions. It thus comes as no surprise she soon found herself developing a passion for photography too, which ultimately led her to come across Steve Martin in the 1960s. The truth is they were both in their early 20s and having fun, with the comic even stating in his 2007 book ‘Born Standing Up’ that they started after “Mitzi became my official photographer, and she snapped dozens of rolls of film, all to find the perfect publicity photo.”

Steve even penned that Mitzi was the one behind several of his flower photographs and shoots, plus he even met her entire family, which opened his eyes to a whole new world. However, as he continued to thrive on both a national and international level, she couldn’t really stick by him in a way that would’ve worked and decided to part ways with him for good. They were fun, they had fun, and they remained amicable, but that’s it – he actually conceded, “Mitzi was too alluring to be left alone in a foreign country and I was too hormonal to be left alone in Hollywood.”

Both Mitzi and Steven hence continued down their individual path, with the latter soon tying the knot with and divorcing Victoria Tennent before ultimately settling down with Anne Springfield. As for Mitzi, she continued rising in her career while still being based in California, where she also cared for her mother until she died of natural causes in the home they shared at the age of 93 on October 9, 2009. They still remember one another fondly and never deny having a shared past, but that’s where their bond remains in the past – they’re happy with where they stand today.

Where is Mitzi Trumbo Now?

From what we can tell, Mitzi continues to be based in California to this day, where she’s still working as a photogfropaher while alsoe being surrunded by loved ones at every step of the way. Moreover, she doesn’t shy away from making public appearances either, especially if it concerns her father and his incredible career. In fact, with the story of his life being explored in ‘Trumbo’ in 2015, he San Frnacisco Bay Area resident told The Guardian, ‘“It’s an important story to get out there. Jay Roach [the director] and Bryan Cranston have done a wonderful job. They really care about it.”

The now 79 year old also added that seeing her father portrayed on screen was a surreal experience, “especially when they had him older. At times, I would be on set and I would say: ‘Gosh, that’s so like him.’” There were some aspects that weren’t entirely factual though, but she didn’t mind them either. She said, “There’s a scene where he takes me and my sister for ice-cream. I was laughing with her afterwards saying, ‘That would never have happened!’ My father worked all the time and if we had issues we went to our mum. But he was fiercely entertaining. We learned about language and politics and how to think from him. That was pretty great.”

