Mojo Brookzz’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Actor and Comedian?

If you’re a fan of comedy and have kept up to date with the rising stars on the scene, then you must have definitely heard of Dyon “Mojo Brookzz” Brooks. The Chicago, Illinois, native is not only a great storyteller but also observational in his work, enabling him to build a following that consumes everything from his digital content to his live shows to his specials. The latter includes his debut stand-up comedy special on Netflix titled ‘I Know You Lying,’ where he discusses celebrity-filled parties, his familial bonds, modern-day dating, and not safe for work activities.

How Did Mojo Brookzz Earn His Money?

Mojo Brookzz always had a penchant for keeping things light and humorous, thanks to his early exposure to comic Bernie Mac in the 2000 film ‘The Original Kings of Comedy.’ The fact that his father and grandfather were also like-minded further pushed him to develop his own brand of comedy, yet he never thought it could be a full-fledged career path for him. Therefore, upon graduating high school, he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice before evolving into a licensed Private Investigator while also dabbling in Event/Party Promotion.

It was a very personal aspect that finally drove Mojo to begin dedicating himself to his passion, which he candidly shared during an appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club’ radio show. According to his account, his sister knew his heart lay in comedy, so she vehemently encouraged him to give it a real shot just two days before she sadly died after a long battle with cancer in 2013. Her words stuck with him in a way he still can’t describe, so he began posting original sketches on social media accounts less than 6 months later and was doing stand-up a few months after that.

Mojo’s initial few acts/performances didn’t work as well as he’d hoped, but he continued to make efforts and refine his craft until he found the right audience for his authentic material. His ironic, satirical takes on everyday life through the eyes of different characters ultimately went viral on social media, helping him build a following of more than 10 million across platforms as of writing. It was his online reputation that led him to secure a spot on Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’ season 21 in 2025, where he proved his mettle before well-established comics and a national audience.

Since then, Mojo has undeniably reached new heights – he landed a role in Tyler Perry’s Netflix series ‘Miss Governor,’ evolved into a writer-producer, and began doing a lot of philanthropic work. His main priority, though, remains his live acts. He is determined to keep entertaining an in-person audience for as long as possible because he believes that’s where he can have the biggest impact. In fact, that’s part of why he launched the 2026-2027 Outta Pocket stand-up international tour not long after he concluded his 50+ city sold-out ‘I Know You F*ckin Lyin’ national tour in early 2026.

Mojo Brookzz’s Net Worth

Although Mojo Brookzz has been an active part of the comedy scene for over 12 years as of writing, it was only in the past couple of years that his career really started thriving. It thus comes as no surprise that his accumulated wealth reflects the same, even though his income from social media likely helped him earn a stable living in the years prior. From what we can tell, he currently has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, 1.8 million on TikTok, 4.1 million on Facebook, and 1.3 million on YouTube, resulting in at least 50 million likes plus 100 million views across all platforms. Taking the monetization policies of each of these platforms into account, we can estimate that Mojo made between $0.01 and $0.05 per view, like, comment, and share.

Therefore, per our calculations, Mojo has earned around $3.5 million from his social media accounts since he first started posting, excluding paid ads, promotions, sponsorships, and more. Given his expanding national profile and recognition from his Emmy-winning collaboration on an ad campaign for the NFL’s Chicago Bears, it is estimated that he likely charges $30,000 for them. Then there’s Mojo’s gross income from all his live tours until now – including the 2022 Toxic But Funny national tour, appearances on the We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour, the I Know You F*ckin Lyin’ national tour, and the Outta Pocket international tour. So, keeping all these factors in mind, along with his television appearances, potential expenses for agents, managers, publicists, etc., likely assets, investments, and returns, we estimate his net worth to be close to $8 million.

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