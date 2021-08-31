TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance’ focuses on cross-border relationships where a US citizen is engaged to a foreign national. With the USA’s K-1 visa allowing foreign nationals 90 days on US soil to get married, most couples have a limited time to settle their differences and find a mutual compromise. It is fascinating to see people navigate through choppy waters in their relationship in the name of love.

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown first appeared on the spinoff show ’90 Day: The Single Life,’ which focuses on previous ’90 Day Fiance’ stars who had failed relationships. Reportedly, Kelly hopped into Molly’s life through her Instagram DMs before the two took to each other and began dating. If you want to know whether Molly and Kelly are still together, we have you covered!

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown: 90 Day: The Single Life Journey

Molly introduced Kelly early into the first season of ’90 Day: The Single Life’ and informed viewers how Kelly, a Brooklyn based police officer, had contacted her on her Instagram DMs after following her on ’90 Day Fiance.’ Molly’s run on the main show proved successful initially, and she even married her Dominican Republic fiance Luis Mendez. However, their marriage ended in divorce after six months, and Molly found herself single once again. That was when Kelly contacted her, and the two soon realized they had common interests. Molly didn’t want to waste any time and soon traveled to Brooklyn to meet the man who had captured her fancy. They began dating and were extremely happy to have found each other.

Kelly also visited Molly’s hometown of Woodstock in Georgia, where he connected with her close ones. Unlike her ex-husband, Kelly immediately became friendly with Molly’s daughters, who quite approved of their mother’s new boyfriend. However, trouble soon crept into their relationship when Molly’s old trust issues and fears resurfaced. She had gone through a lot while with her ex-husband and had overcome a lot of trauma from her past. Those old fears came back to haunt her when she found out Kelly’s ex-girlfriend and saw that she had a child.

Although initially worried that Kelly might be the child’s father, Molly was soon assured by her boyfriend, who promised to treat her better than her ex. Kelly even affirmed that he was not the child’s father, but he did express a desire to have children with Molly. On the other hand, Molly explained to her boyfriend that she was not looking forward to kids at that very moment, and the couple seemingly reached a compromise.

Are Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown Still Together?

Fans would be overjoyed to know that Molly and Kelly are still going strong. Although there were speculations that the couple might break up following their disagreement on having children, they were soon proven false. Shortly after the first season ended, Molly appeared on a tell-all episode where she assured viewers that everything was fine with her and Kelly. She mentioned that although their relationship, like all others, faced problems, they were committed to making it work. She also stated that she trusted Kelly and was looking forward to a future with him.

At present, Kelly and Molly are blissfully happy in their relationship. They often take to social media to share the beautiful memories they made together. The couple’s love and adoration for each other are also made pretty clear through their social media posts. Although it seems as if the pair is in a long-distance relationship at present, they often visit each other’s hometowns to spend quality time together. It is lovely to see the couple so happy, and we hope they remain so in the future.

