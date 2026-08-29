Mom Knows Best Cast: Where Are They Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Mom Knows Best?’ revolving around 9 mothers as they secretly watch and bet on their adult children’s behavior, we get a true insight into their interpersonal relationships. They are essentially competing to win up to a million reais, but the kids have no idea what’s at stake or that they are being watched as they face various challenges/situations in a less-than-comfortable house. The result is a mix of emotional confrontations, overdue conversations, and unexpected vulnerabilities, as each duo is forced to confront their own assumptions about their mother/child.

Daniela and Monique Bernardi Are Living Life to the Fullest Today

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Daniela Bernardi and her daughter Monique Bernardi are total opposites – while the former is a calm, patient individual, the latter is a fiery force of nature. This much is also evident in their standing, with the 46-year-old’s sole focus currently being on completely renovating their country home in Mirassol, São Paulo, which she is documenting on social media. However, what evidently matters most to her is her loving relationship with her family, including the love of her life, Adailton, her gorgeous daughter, Monique, and her young, helping-hand son.

On the flip side, instead of establishing a forever home or looking to settle down, Monique is embracing her 20s by embarking on new adventures and traveling as much as possible. The 26-year-old São Paulo native is admittedly such an adrenaline junkie that she is into everything that feels like it’s “going to make her die but doesn’t,” including climbing, kayaking, paragliding, and more. It’s thus no surprise that in the past year alone, she has explored the beauty of Ilhabela, Trindade, Atibaia, Horto Florestal, and Vivendo across Brazil. Most recently, though, her summer of 2026 has been filled with exciting trips to the Netherlands, Spain, and the Dominican Republic.

Inocência Cruz and Vicktoria Werneck Remain Close Despite Their Differences

While Inocência has never shied away from the fact that she is protective of her children because she doesn’t want anything bad to happen to them, she also knows it stems from her own fears. The 69-year-old admitted it took her over 9 years to get pregnant, and while she was expecting quadruplets when it finally happened, only Vicktoria Werneck survived. So, although she made it clear at every step of the way in the show that she not only knows her only child but also trusts her, she simply can’t bring herself to let her go from under her wings.

It turns out that 31-year-old Vicktoria still needs to ask her mother for permission to go out with friends or go on trips, which often leads to intense fights since the youngster really values her freedom. Nevertheless, because there is affection, care, kindness, and a whole lot of love between them, they always manage to reach a compromise, enabling them to maintain a tight-knit relationship to this day. On an individual level, we should mention that Vicktoria is a woman of many hats as she currently dabbles as an artist, a photographer, and a licensed attorney based in São José do Rio Preto. The travel enthusiast is also now happily engaged to the love of her life, André Gomes Diniz, who got down on one knee on January 8, 2026, while they were on a cozy vacation in Finland.

Cenir Maria and Karina Araújo Have Found a Good Balance Between Their Career and Family Life

Cenir Maria was just in her early 20s when she found her calling in law enforcement, a path she reportedly chose because she knew she could help others and hopefully even bring about some change. Therefore, for over 35 years, she has dedicated herself to Polícia Militar do Distrito Federal (PMDF; Military Police of the Federal District of Brazil), where she specializes in domestic violence cases. The 59-year-old’s unwavering efforts in the fight for justice were even honored with a Motion of Praise in September 2025, which is a position she hopes to maintain while also prioritizing family.

Cenir is truly an unstoppable soul because she not only built an incredible service career over the years but has also been a devotedly present mother, partner, and now grandmother. Her family is her source of motivation, something her 28-year-old daughter Karina Araújo has carried with her after seemingly becoming a mother to a son with autism at a very young age. Thanks to her family’s support, the Brasília/Federal District resident has actually managed to break all bounds by establishing a career, satisfying her wanderlust, and evolving into a rising content creator. In other words, today, both Cenir and Karina are family-oriented women, working professionals, digital creators, as well as travel enthusiasts.

Cassia Oliveira and Rafaela Marques Love Spending Quality Time Together

Although Cassia Oliveira is admittedly not a doting mother owing to how she was raised in an unaffectionate family, she holds a lot of care, love, and trust for her children in her heart. Therefore, with her husband also being naturally tender, none of them has ever minded the way she parents because they understand where she is coming from. For her, the priority is providing for her family through her career and spending quality time with them to maintain their connection, so that’s what she does to the best of her abilities. Whether it be dinners, football games, get-togethers, or vacations, the 58-year-old truly enjoys doing it all with her loved ones – most recently, in June 2026, the family traveled to Paris, France, together.

Coming to Rafaela Marques, with the tireless support of all her loved ones, she has managed to achieve wonders as an adult by following her dreams, heart, interests, and passions. Not only is she an actress who graduated from university with a Bachelor’s degree in Theater, but she is also a digital creator and model whose love for fashion has opened countless doors for her. Represented by Joy Management, she has modeled for several brands over the past few years, including Cavah, Flowher Swimwear, Laguna Store, Mascavo, Nayane, Pura Swim, Track&Field Official Brazil, Villalon Jewelry, and more. On a more personal level, we should mention that the 22-year-old is a dog mom to an adorable 14-year-old poodle named Miloca and seems to be in a happy, healthy relationship as of writing.

Adriana Alves and Pedro Alves Heaf Believe in Empathy and Kindness Above All Else

Adriana Alves has always prided herself on being a good, devoted working mother because her two children – Pedro Alves and Maria Alves – as well as her career, mean everything to her. The resident of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, understands she can often be “annoying” and “strict” with her kids, but she is also there for them no matter what, as evidenced by her allyship after her son came out. As for her professional standing, the 50-year-old is the Executive Director & Pedagogical Coordinator at Cariunas Sambh (Belo Horizonte Children’s Arts Society), a non-profit organization that uses art, dance, education, music, sports, and theater to improve the lives of underprivileged youngsters.

Coming to Pedro Alves Heaf, he proclaimed on the show that “at the moment, his only job is being an heir” to the comforts his family affords him, and it’s possible that remains the case to this day. However, according to his mother, he may be messy and spoiled at times, but he is responsible, kind, and compassionate, indicating the 27-year-old is likely just still figuring out his calling. What we do know for certain about his current standing is that he adores his family, loves hanging out with friends to explore new places, and has been completely sober since around mid-July 2026.

Adriana “Dri” and Diego Varraschim Are Both Trying to Carve Their Own Path in This World

With Adriana “Dri” Varraschim’s love language being acts of service, she admits she has spoiled her youngest son a lot over the years by essentially bringing everything he may need right to him. However, the mother of three admits she is also “protective” and “controlling,” actually preferring to drive him around, have two meals a day with him, and spend as much time together as possible. So, it’s only when she is not doting on him, hanging out with her two older sons, or co-parenting with her husband that she focuses on herself, her physique, and her business.

Apart from being a content creator, 56-year-old Dri is the proud Founder of Recomeços Group, through which she helps others navigate the new beginnings and sudden changes in their lives. She covers everything from careers, empty nesting, family, grief, relationships, work, and more. As for her youngest son, Diego Varraschim, he is following in his mother’s footsteps in the sense that he is also paving his own path in this world through his love of fitness and health. The 25-year-old is a former soccer player who won the Brazilian Cup with São Paulo Football Club in the early 2020s, but he is now establishing himself as a personal trainer.

Monica and Beatriz Santos Have Continued to Build on Their Experiences to Have a Close Relationship

The Santos are a family of 4 – Monica Santos, her husband Alan Santos, her daughter Beatriz Santos, and her young son – but they’ve long had a rather complicated interpersonal connection. That’s because Beatriz believes that not only do her parents treat her younger brother as “the golden child,” but they also have trouble accepting her for who she is as a lesbian. Unfortunately, her worries were not unfounded because her 48-year-old mother admitted on the show that while she loves her daughter, she has faith God will one day guide her back to the “right path.” Monica abides by the word of God, has a love for reading, and is deeply family-oriented.

Monica’s religious beliefs are so strong that she refers to herself as a “Disciple of Christ,” but a candid, emotional, heartfelt conversation with Beatriz enabled them to understand each other. Neither compromised who they are, yet they came to realize that what matters most in the eyes of God and the world is love, so that’s what they are building their bond on today. It’s imperative to note that the mother-daughter duo also aligns on a professional level since the 24-year-old has followed in the footsteps of those before her to become an educator — both Monica and her mother are teachers. Furthermore, the North Zone resident is embracing her creativity by gradually establishing herself as an influencer and musician, having released her debut single, “Culpa do Gabigol,” in 2024.

Carla and Patrick Luvise Share a Similar Work Ethic

Carla Luvise was just a young girl when she decided she wanted to lead a life different from the one she grew up around and was used to, driving her to start working at the tender age of 16. That’s also the year she purchased her first motorcycle, only to go on and achieve such success that she bought her first house around 4 years later. As the years passed, she married, had a son named Patrick Luvise, had a daughter named Camille Luvise, and dabbled in several professions before finding her calling as an esthetician/entrepreneur. The 54-year-old ended up running a beauty salon for over 21 years, all the while also dedicating herself to her family and investing in various properties to provide comfort to her loved ones.

Patrick has seemingly inherited his mother’s work ethic, passionate streak, and love for the family. He was 13 when he developed an interest in the world of creative arts, leading him to enter competitions, win championships, and study theater. There were even a few years when he focused solely on poetry, but he ultimately chose to pursue a course in Technical Acting and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Since then, though, the 30-year-old has worked hard to establish himself as a professional actor and model. He has already done shoots for Vogue Hommes, Elle Italy, and GQ Brazil, walked the runway for Rio Fashion Week 2026, and acted in a ReelShort Brazil original. Moreover, like his mother, the Rio de Janeiro resident is also a travel enthusiast, an optimistic soul, and a motorcycle lover.

While Ana Martinha Silva Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life, Kaynara Paixão Silva is a Successful Influencer

Ana Martinha Silva is proud to be an “old-fashioned” mother, believing her primary role is not to be a friend to her children but to be a guiding hand who helps them see and fulfill their potential. However, her daughter Kaynara Paixão Silva has always hoped she would become more open-minded so that she can share all her experiences with her and develop an even closer relationship. But alas, the 61-year-old has her own ways, especially at her age and after the loss of her mother, her husband, and her father in quick succession in the early 2020s. As per the show, her husband was just 48 when he lost his life during the COVID pandemic in 2021, and she lost her father just a year later.

Coming to Kaynara, after the grief of losing her father and grandparents, it appears as if her focus today is to embrace every opportunity to come her way and live life to the fullest. The 30-year-old São Luís native is a graduate in Digital Marketing and Engineering, but she has since leveraged all her experiences to evolve into a successful content creator/influencer. She has a YouTube channel, a TikTok profile, and an Instagram account, where she uploads everything from fashion tips to samba recommendations, from vlogs to travel diaries, and from cultural videos to paid partnerships. It’s evident she is making the most of what she has, all the while also doing her best to maintain a close connection with her mother and younger brother.

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