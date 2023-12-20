Mona Kattan and Hassan Elamin Net Worth: How Rich is the Dubali Bling Couple?

Given the sheer entertainment that one can find in Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling,’ one cannot help but be curious about the lives of its cast members. One of the most attractive qualities of the show is the extravagance that the cast members seemingly enjoy, thanks to their wealth. This also holds true for the most recent additions to the show’s cast, Mona Kattan and Hassan Elamin, whose work and lifestyle have already earned them many fans. As such, the world cannot help but wonder just how rich the two reality TV stars are.

What is Mona Kattan’s Net Worth?

From 2003 to 2008, Mona Kattan was a student at the American University of Sharjah, where she gained her bachelor’s degree in finance. She then joined Johnson & Johnson as a Consumer Division Financial Accountant but left the post the very next month, when she instead became a Corporate and Investment Banking Financial Analyst for the Development Bank of Singapore. She stayed with the bank until October 2009, when she left the position to likely concentrate on her work at MasterMind PR and Communications, where she became a PR Division Managing Partner in September 2009.

In January 2012, Mona became the Co-Founder of The Dollhouse Beauty Lounge. She then left MasterMind PR and Communications in May 2012 and joined hands with her sister Huda to establish Huda Beauty in February 2013. The Netflix star then established Kayali Fragrances in January 2017, followed by her becoming a part of Meta as an Executive Producer and Co-Star in ‘Huda Boss.’ In December 2017, she became a part of HB Investments as Co-Founder, President, and Board Member. Then, in February 2018, Mona invested in Kitopi and is still affiliated with the company.

Mona’s association with The Dollhouse Beauty Lounge ended in October 2018. This was followed by her becoming a Member of YPO in January 2019. Her partnership with Meta also came to a stop in October 2019, though not long afterward, in July 2020, she became a Board Member and Investor of The Luxury Closet. Mona has also been an Investor and Board Member for Humantra since January 2021.

More recently, in May 2023, Mona became a Creative Council Board Member for Waldencast, along with becoming a part of Heroine Sport as a Board Member and Partner. She has also been associated with The Retail Summit as an Advisory Board Member since August 2023. As for her reality TV work, she has been in a contract with Netflix since January 2023. While most successful business owners in Dubai make about $300,000, Mona’s businesses over the years have been successful beyond imagination. Hence, we estimate her net worth to be around $100 million.

How Wealthy is Hassan Elamin?

Let’s now talk about Hassan Elamin, who was proud to essay the role of Mona Kattan’s husband in the Netflix series. The man in question gained his Master of Science degree in Insurance and Risk Management from Bayes Business School after studying there from 2008 to 2009. He then became a Risk Management Practice Account Executive for Marsh and McLennan Companies in October 2009, working there in September 2011.

In the same month that Hassan left Marsh and McLennan Companies, he became a part of Lockton Companies as an Energy Broker and Account Executive. He then left the latter company in February 2013 and joined Aon in April 2013 as a Facultative Executive Director. Hassan’s job title within the company changed in January 2016, when he became the Head of Facultative in the Middle East and North Africa for Aon Reinsurance Solutions, within Aon.

Hassan’s responsibilities within Aon expanded in February 2020 when he became Aon Reinsurance Solutions’ Head of Facultative for the Middle East and Africa. In November 2021, his job title was changed again to reflect his change in responsibilities as the country of Turkey was also added to the places he served as the Head of Facultative. On average, a person in a position similar to Hassan in Dubai would make about $300,000 per region. Keeping in mind Hassan’s various responsibilities, we estimate his net worth to be approximately $6 million.

Read More: Ebraheem Al Samadi: Dubai Bling Star is Happily Married