Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Begins Filming in Queensland in July

The new installment of the latest MonsterVerse addition will be made in the land down under! The filming of the second season of Apple TV+’s ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ will begin in July in Queensland, Australia. Chris Black and Matt Fraction, who developed the series based on the iconic ‘Godzilla’ franchise, continue to lead the writers’ room.



In the first season finale, Keiko reveals to Cate her daring plan to send a distress signal from the Hollow Earth using the Titan lure from Operation Hourglass. Reuniting with May and Shaw, Keiko is devastated to discover that decades have passed and Bill never returned from his Skull Island expedition. Meanwhile, tensions rise within Monarch as Tim clashes with Verdugo over investigating Keiko’s signal. Instead, Tim notifies Kentaro and Hiroshi. Shaw and Keiko endeavor to reconnect the lure to the launch vehicle, with Shaw ultimately sacrificing himself to ensure their escape. Hiroshi successfully returns the vehicle to the surface at an Apex Cybernetics research station on Skull Island, reuniting with Keiko, Cate, and May as they evacuate in the face of Kong’s approach.

As the series gears up for its highly anticipated second installment, viewers must be eager to see where it will venture next after the dramatic first season finale, which intersects with the events in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters.’ With ample room to delve deeper into Monarch’s rich timeline, the sophomore installment can potentially explore earlier encounters with Titans, offering new insights into the organization’s origins. Alternatively, the upcoming season may maintain its character-driven focus, following protagonists Cate, Tim, and Keiko as they confront Monarch’s conspiracies in the present day. There’s also speculation that the second installment may shift its focus to the colossal figure of Kong, potentially drawing from the character’s standalone film, ‘Kong: Skull Island,’ and incorporating the character of Bill Randa into Monarch’s past and present narratives.

Although not confirmed, we expect every main cast member to feature in the second season. In addition to flashback appearances of deceased characters and guest roles, we may see Anna Sawai as Cate Randa, Kiersey Clemons as May, Ren Watabe as Kentaro, Wyatt Russell as Younger Lee Shaw, and Kurt Russell as the older version of Shaw in the upcoming installment. Other expected returnees include Mari Yamamoto as Keiko, Anders Holm as Bill Randa, John Goodman as the older Bill Randa, and Joe Tippett as Tim.

Queensland has been a prominent location for various installments of the MonsterVerse franchise, having previously hosted the productions of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ and ‘Kong: Skull Island.’

