Monarch Legacy of Monsters Season 3 Plot and Cast Theories

Created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, Apple TV+’s ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters‘ ends its second season by pitting Titan X, the monster of the sea, against the undisputed king of Skull Island, Kong. Though Cate realizes that Titan X has been forcibly put into Earth and is looking for a way back, by the time she gets to Monarch, it’s already too late. Isabel, using Titan X’s egg as bait, manages to draw her to Skull Island, all so that the team can search for the mysterious central rift that connects all Axis Mundi openings across time and space. Fortunately, Keiko and Lee locate the rift before anyone else and realize that it only responds to monsters, not humans.

After Kong realizes that Titan X isn’t an enemy, the fight halts, resulting in Isabel’s defeat. However, she is not one to give up either, and as Keiko and Lee develop their own ways of looking for Kentaro, a familiar face shows up in the form of Rodan, the fire demon. While Apple TV+ has not greenlit a third season of this action-adventure series as of writing, in the best-case scenario, fans can expect a sequel to release sometime between 2028 and 2029.

Monarch Legacy of Monsters Season 3 Might Feature Rodan as the Main Villain

A potential third season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will most likely feature Rodan as a primary antagonist, given how Lee seems determined to get close to it in the season 2 finale. At the same time, its entire plot line also has to wrap up before the events of ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ to avoid major plot holes and explain the absence of characters like Keiko and Lee. While we also see a Rodan in the movie, its status and location are markedly different from the monster we see in the show, and that is likely by choice. Chances are that these two are mates and priming up for a reunion, but that can have catastrophic effects for every city, village, and person that lies on their path, as their wings are capable of generating cyclone-like drifts.

An even bigger unresolved mystery in season 2 is Isabel’s true goals with Axis Mundi. While we know that her plan roughly has something to do with the space’s time-dilating effects, not even Monarch knows the true upper limit of these phenomena. With a subdivision of Monarch going underground specifically to target this problem, we can expect Cate and Kentaro to go from loving siblings to outright opponents. There is also the question of what Apex might be planning next, as without Titan X under their control, they have no way of actually proving that their submission devices work. A Season 3, as such, might introduce new monsters into the mix, as we get to learn more about exactly what Axis Mundi is, and how it leads to Hollow Earth in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’

Monarch Legacy of Monsters Season 3 Will Likely Bid Farewell to a Main Character

If ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ is greenlit for a third season, fans can expect actors Mari Yamamoto, Kurt Russell, and Anna Sawai to step back into their respective roles of Keiko Randa, Lee Shaw, and Cate Randa. While the same can be said for actor Ren Watabe, who plays Kentaro Randa, it remains to be seen whether the character is returning as a lead or as an antagonistic figure. Though Amber Midthunder enters the show as Isabel, who prefers working from the shadows, a hypothetical sequel might bring her to the forefront of things. Actors Kiersey Clemons and Joe Tippett are also likely to reprise their roles as May and Tim, respectively.

While season 2 has a happy ending for all the monsters in the story, the same cannot be said for our main characters. Hiroshi’s death means that actor Takehiro Hira will most likely not return to the screen. The same can be said about Mirelly Taylor, whose character, Natalia Verdugo, dies in the season 2 premiere. The last we see of Lucia is when she is taken into custody by Apex, and though her words sound ominous enough, whether or not Camila Ponte Alvarez will return to the role remains to be seen. A bigger question that a potential sequel might tackle is why our protagonists don’t appear in the later Godzilla and Kong movies, which can mean a grim fate for every character involved. That said, a potential sequel can expect more appearances from actors Wyatt Russell and Anders Holm, who play the younger versions of Lee and Bill, respectively.

Monarch Legacy of Monsters Season 3 Can Explain Cate’s Connection to Monsters

A unique thing about ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ is its ability to weave together different timestamps from history, all through the eyes of Keiko, Lee, and Bill. While two of these people make it to the present as active characters, Bill remains in some ways the locked heart of this story until season 2. The penultimate episode reveals that Bill didn’t leave Hiroshi behind, but instead swore to only return after he had found Keiko. Though such a happy ending never quite pans out, it gives Keiko’s second life a brand new meaning. However, each attempt she makes at bringing her family together seems to be ill-rewarded by the causal currents of this universe, as we see with the death of Hiroshi and the estrangement of Kentaro. A Season 3, as such, might take Keiko on an altogether different path, one where she has no choice but to fight her own grandson.

The only reason Titan X makes it back to Axis Mundi in the season 2 finale is because of Cate’s as-of-yet unexplained ability to communicate with the monster. Though she doesn’t have quite a similar experience with other titans, we already know that such connections are possible. In ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters,’ Dr. Ishirō Serizawa develops a genuine friendship with Godzilla, and something similar happens between Kong and Jia in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’ For Keiko and company, however, both of these examples are yet to happen, which makes Cate essentially the first of her kind. Tapping into this extraordinary connection between two lifeforms might just be the key to restoring order in the age of monsters, and for Monarch, this simply means doing what they do best.

Read More: Godzilla and Monarch Legacy of Monsters Timeline, Explained