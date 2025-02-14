Monica and Joey: Is the Love is Blind Couple Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ has continuously delivered some of the most unforgettable love stories, proving that romance can blossom in the most unexpected ways. With each new season, the show recaptures its magic, and the eighth was no exception. Monica Danus and Joey Leveille demonstrated that every love story is unique and unfolds at its own pace. From the moment they connected in the pods, their bold and vivacious personalities complemented each other perfectly. Their romance was undeniable, and it wasn’t long before they realized they had found exactly what they were searching for—what felt like the start of an extraordinary romance.

Monica and Joey’s Chemistry Was Undeniable From the Moment They Met

From the very first conversation in the pods, Monica Danus and Joey Leveille shared an overwhelming compatibility. Their mutual love for music and swing dancing instantly created a connection, but what truly deepened their bond was their shared appreciation for family. Joey opened up about growing up with three sisters and the heartbreaking loss of one of them when he was just 16. The next time they talked, Monica admitted that being between jobs had been a difficult reality to face, but it had also given her the opportunity to spend more time with her family and had made her realize just how much they meant to her.

Monica spoke fondly about her grandmother, who was in poor health, and the deep love she had witnessed between her grandparents. Her story touched Joey, who genuinely appreciated her vulnerability. When Joey proposed to her in the pods, Monica’s response was an ecstatic “yes!” Just before meeting her in person for the first time, he reflected on how she made him feel safe enough to truly be himself, filling him with hope for their future. As soon as he placed the ring on her finger, they felt that they were starting something special. They couldn’t take their eyes off each other, and their engagement was sealed with a heartfelt toast as they shared a glass of champagne to celebrate their new journey together.

Monica and Joey May Have Been Able to Make Their Relationship Work

Monica and Joey seemed like the perfect match and effortlessly complemented each other in every way. While neither has publicly shared an update on their relationship status, they still appear to be a part of each other’s lives. They remain connected on social media, but it is likely that they are keeping things private for now. Considering how well their first meeting went and the excitement they expressed about the future, it’s highly likely that their connection has only grown stronger. With their energies aligning and their priorities in sync, there seems to be little standing in their way.

Monica and Joey Have Different Job Profiles But Are Equally Hard-Working

Monica Danus has built a successful career in digital marketing and is currently working in a contractual capacity for General Mills as the Associate Manager of BX Owned Media Platforms for Pillsbury. She stepped into this role in September 2024, having previously worked with Morning Foods. With a strong foundation in marketing and media, Monica is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and has extensive experience as an Account Manager at well-known firms such as Coegi and Gruen Agency. Beyond her professional achievements, Monica is a passionate traveler who has explored numerous destinations, including France, Spain, Austria, and Belgium. She thrives on new experiences and enjoys immersing herself in different cultures. Despite her ambitious career and love for adventure, she remains deeply connected to her family, whom she considers her biggest supporters. She often credits them for playing a pivotal role in her personal and professional success.

Joey Leveille has built a steady and successful career as a Physician Associate, dedicating over nine years to the CVS Minute Clinic. He initially joined as an Executive Float Practitioner and, through years of hard work and dedication, has risen to the position of Senior Practice Manager. His journey in healthcare began with his education at Rutgers University, where he earned his master’s degree in 2015. Even while pursuing his studies, Joey demonstrated a strong work ethic by working as a Physician Assistant Tutor, ensuring he gained as much hands-on experience as possible. Outside of his professional life, Joey has a deep passion for surfing. He has taken numerous trips with friends and family to enjoy the sport, making the most of every opportunity to ride the waves.

