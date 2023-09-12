Morgan Keightley: Where is Glow Up Season 5 Contestant Now?

‘Glow Up’ is a British reality TV series that originally aired on the BBC. The show focuses on the world of makeup artistry and features a competition format where aspiring makeup artists compete in various challenges to showcase their skills and creativity. The contestants receive guidance and feedback from a panel of industry experts, including professional makeup artists and celebrity guest judges. In the fifth season of the show, Leomie Anderson took over the hosting duties, stepping in for Stacey Dooley, and the series premiered on Netflix on September 12, 2023.

Fascinatingly, the youthful makeup artist, Morgan Keightly, captivated the audience through her inventive methods and a delightful on-camera demeanor. Her accomplishments and her entrepreneurial role at such a tender age quickly left a lasting impression, distinguishing her from the other competitors. Enthusiastic fans are eager to know more about her current situation, and we’re here to provide you with all the pertinent information. Shall we begin?

Morgan Keightley’s Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star Journey

Morgan, at the age of 19, hails from Durham and has been a lifelong resident of the city. Her affinity for makeup developed during her upbringing and remained a constant interest throughout her school years. As she completed her high school education at Oxclose Community School, she embarked on her journey in the world of beauty by joining House of Fraser as a beauty consultant in 2018. Following her graduation in 2019, she pursued her passion further by enrolling in a Level 2 diploma course in Hair and Media Makeup at the New College Durham.

Regrettably, Morgan’s educational journey faced an unexpected interruption due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, displaying remarkable resilience, she took matters into her own hands and began self-teaching makeup techniques. With unwavering determination, she honed her skills and started participating in competitions while also securing private freelance bookings independently. Her artistic journey took an exciting turn as she delved into the world of body painting. Notably, she achieved the title of Regional Body Painting Champion, not only in the Northeast but also in March 2022, she took part in the prestigious competition in Blackpool and emerged triumphant as the National Champion of England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. This milestone marked a monumental moment in her career, showcasing her incredible talent and dedication.

The long-awaited big break finally arrived for Morgan. On April 24, 2023, she thrilled her Instagram followers with the exciting announcement that she would be a contestant on Netflix’s ‘Glow-Up Season 5,’ expressing her immense excitement for this incredible opportunity. She wholeheartedly attributed her success to the relentless dedication, hard work, and countless hours she had poured into her craft. Throughout her journey on the show, Morgan left an indelible mark on both the audience and her fellow contestants. Despite her young age, she showcased remarkable poise and consistently delivered stunning performances throughout the competition. Her fierce competitive spirit and unwavering commitment to her artistry propelled her to an impressive run on the show.

Where is Morgan Keightley Now?

After the filming for the show concluded, Morgan returned to her business endeavors in Durham. She proudly owns ‘Not Just A Pretty Face’ (NJAPF) and ‘NJAPF Nails,’ showcasing her multifaceted talents in the beauty industry. Additionally, her Instagram profile reveals that she has taken on the role of a Brand Ambassador for The Cuticle Lab, a vegan and cruelty-free nail business. Morgan’s commitment to her craft remains unwavering as she continues to thrive as a freelance makeup artist in the Northeast, and she’s readily available to travel wherever her work may lead her, demonstrating her dedication to her passion and her expanding career.

Morgan has maintained a private personal life, and there is no public information regarding her dating status. However, she is surrounded by a close-knit and loving circle of friends and family who serve as a constant source of strength and support in her life. Notably, her journey on the show also led to some meaningful friendships, with Keiran Muslay being one of her close friends.

In addition to her passion for makeup, Morgan has a deep love for dogs. Since 2019, she has been employed as a kennel worker at Shincliffe Kennels, demonstrating her affection for these furry companions. She is also a proud dog owner herself, embodying the role of a loving dog mom. With her business steadily growing, the Netflix premiere undoubtedly promises a significant boost to her endeavors. Morgan remains dedicated to honing her craft, and her path seems poised for great success in the beauty industry.

