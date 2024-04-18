Abigail (2024): 10 Similar Movies Worth Watching

In the eerie depths of ‘Abigail,’ helmed by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, audiences are thrust into a modern reimagining of the iconic tale from Universal Classic Monsters. Alisha Weir takes center stage as the titular character, Abigail, daughter of the legendary Count Dracula. Joined by a stellar cast, including Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens, the film unveils a chilling narrative of suspense and terror.

When a group of kidnappers target Abigail for a hefty ransom, they soon find themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they discover her supernatural secret. Trapped and hunted by the vampiric child, the kidnappers navigate a treacherous battle for survival against an ancient evil that knows no bounds. If you crave more stories with gripping suspense, supernatural terror, and unyielding battles for survival, here are ten movies like ‘Abigail’ that deserve your attention.

10. The Night Flier (1997)

Directed by Mark Pavia, ‘The Night Flier’ is a horror film based on a short story by Stephen King. The plot follows a journalist named Richard Dees (Miguel Ferrer) who investigates a series of gruesome murders committed by a mysterious figure known as the Night Flier, who pilots a small plane to carry out his killings. As Dees looks into the case, he becomes increasingly obsessed with uncovering the truth behind the Night Flier’s identity, leading to a terrifying confrontation that challenges his sanity. The film’s eerie atmosphere, supernatural elements, and themes of obsession make it akin to ‘Abigail’ in its exploration of supernatural terror and the battle for survival against otherworldly forces.

9. House of 9 (2004)

In the psychological thriller ‘House of 9’, directed by Steven R. Monroe, nine strangers find themselves trapped in a mysterious house with no memory of how they got there. As they struggle to unravel the secrets of their confinement, tensions rise, and alliances shift as they compete in deadly games orchestrated by their unseen captor. With a cast including Dennis Hopper, Kelly Brook, and Hippolyte Girardot, the film delves into themes of survival, paranoia, and the dark depths of the human psyche. Similar to ‘Abigail,’ ‘House of 9’ explores the claustrophobic terror of being trapped with unknown dangers, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats until the shocking conclusion.

8. The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Directed by Nicolas Gessner, ‘The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane’ immerses viewers in an atmospheric thriller where a young girl named Rynn Jacobs must navigate life alone in a secluded house following her father’s mysterious disappearance. As Rynn navigates her isolated existence, she must confront nosy neighbors, suspicious authorities, and a dark family secret that threatens to unravel her carefully constructed world. With Jodie Foster in the lead role, the film looks into themes of isolation, resilience, and the resilience of youth in the face of adversity. Similar to ‘Abigail,’ ‘The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane’ explores the haunting atmosphere of a young protagonist facing supernatural forces and sinister threats.

7. The Strangers (2008)

In Bryan Bertino’s harrowing thriller ‘The Strangers‘, a young couple’s idyllic retreat spirals into a nightmare when they are besieged by masked assailants. Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman portray characters plunged into a relentless battle for survival against unknown adversaries; their remote sanctuary transformed into a claustrophobic battleground of terror. As fear mounts and tensions reach a fever pitch, the true horror lies in the strangers’ inscrutable motives, shrouded in darkness and uncertainty. Much like ‘Abigail,’ ‘The Strangers evokes primal dread, exploring the terror of the unknown and the chilling realization that danger may lurk closer than one imagines.

6. The Open House (2018)

In ‘The Open House,’ a suspenseful thriller directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote, a mother, and son find themselves ensnared in a nightmare scenario after moving into a remote mountain home. As they grapple with the sudden loss of their patriarch, they soon discover that they are not alone in the house. With strange occurrences escalating and their sense of security shattered, they must confront a malevolent presence lurking in the shadows. Featuring Dylan Minnette and Piercey Dalton, the film delves into themes of isolation, vulnerability, and the terrifying prospect of being hunted within the confines of one’s own home. Similar to ‘Abigail,’ ‘The Open House plunges viewers into the primal terror of confronting unseen dangers and battling for survival against mysterious forces lurking in the shadows.

5. Them (2006)

‘Them’ and ‘Abigail’ both explore the primal dread of facing unseen threats in secluded environments. Directed by David Moreau and Xavier Palud, ‘Them’ thrusts viewers into a nerve-wracking ordeal as a couple’s tranquil rural retreat transforms into a battleground against mysterious adversaries. With Olivia Bonamy and Michaël Cohen portraying the besieged protagonists, the film ratchets up tension and uncertainty, mirroring the suspenseful atmosphere of ‘Abigail.’ As fear grips the characters and the audience alike, ‘Them’ delivers a relentless onslaught of terror, culminating in an unsettling climax.

4. Night Teeth (2021)

‘Night Teeth‘ and ‘Abigail’ share thematic similarities in their exploration of supernatural elements and the battle for survival against dark forces. Directed by Adam Randall, ‘Night Teeth’ follows a young chauffeur who gets drawn into a dangerous underworld of vampires while chauffeuring two mysterious women around Los Angeles. As the night progresses, he finds himself embroiled in a deadly conflict between rival vampire clans, echoing the supernatural threats faced by the protagonist in ‘Abigail.’ With a cast including Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, and Lucy Fry, ‘Night Teeth’ delivers an electrifying blend of action, suspense, and supernatural intrigue.

3. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ mirrors ‘Abigail’ in its exploration of supernatural themes and the struggle against dark forces. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film follows two criminals who take a family hostage to cross the border into Mexico, only to find themselves confronting a nest of vampires in a seedy strip club. As the night unfolds, the characters must fight for their lives against the bloodthirsty creatures, echoing the supernatural threats faced by the protagonist in ‘Abigail.’ Starring George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino, alongside a cast of colorful characters, ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ delivers a wild ride of action, horror, and dark humor, captivating audiences until the pulse-pounding finale.

2. Don’t Breathe (2016)

Fede Alvarez’s ‘Don’t Breathe’ plunges audiences into a heart-stopping game of cat and mouse, reminiscent of the pulse-pounding tension found in ‘Abigail.’ In this gripping thriller, a group of young burglars sets their sights on an easy score by breaking into the home of a blind man rumored to be sitting on a fortune. However, their plans take a terrifying turn when they realize they’ve underestimated their prey, and the seemingly helpless homeowner becomes a formidable threat. With Jane Levy and Stephen Lang at the helm, ‘Don’t Breathe’ delivers a relentless rollercoaster of suspense and fear, making every moment a struggle for survival.

1. 30 Days of Night (2007)

For fans captivated by the eerie allure of ‘Abigail,’ ’30 Days of Night’ offers a chilling journey into darkness that is impossible to resist. Directed by David Slade, the film transports viewers to a remote Alaskan town where the sun sets for an entire month, plunging the inhabitants into a prolonged period of darkness. As a horde of bloodthirsty vampires descends upon the unsuspecting town, a small group of survivors must band together to fend off the relentless onslaught. With Josh Hartnett, Melissa George, and Danny Huston leading the cast, ’30 Days of Night’ delivers a harrowing tale of terror and survival against insurmountable odds.

Read More: Abigail (2024): All Shooting Locations Explored