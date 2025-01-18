10 Movies Like Ad Vitam You Must See

Helmed by Rodolphe Lauga, Netflix’s ‘Ad Vitam’ explores the life of Franck Lazareff (Guillaume Canet), a former elite agent of the Groupe d’Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale (GIGN), with a baby on the way with his wife, Léo (Stéphane Caillard). Though it has been a decade since he left the group, Franck is still harboring a secret in relation to a mission that cost him dearly. Just when everything seems idyllic, his world is turned upside down when his past comes back to haunt him. When the love of his life is kidnapped by armed assailants who urge Franck to give up information regarding his time at the GIGN, he embarks upon a quest to not only save his wife but also take down the people who are after his life.

With this storyline, ‘Ad Vitam’ offers a unique cinematic experience that blends personal turmoil with a high-stakes thriller with emotional beats and elevated entertainment value. Its strength lies in its ability to engage audiences through a tense, gripping storyline while flirting with themes of survival, redemption, and human connection, offering a deep dive into the resilience and determination that are at the core of the human spirit. If you’re looking to watch titles that share parallel themes or carry the same vibe of the narrative of the gripping drama, we have curated a list of movies similar to ‘Ad Vitam’ that you would enjoy.

10. The Salvation (2014)

Directed by Kristian Levring, ‘The Salvation’ stars Mads Mikkelsen in a powerful tale of revenge and resilience set against a Western backdrop. The film follows Jon, a Danish settler in 19th-century America, whose family is brutally attacked, compelling him to seek vengeance against a corrupt town controlled by ruthless outlaws. Once he exacts his revenge and slaughters the person who took the lives of his loved ones, he becomes the target of the killer’s brother. Like ‘Ad Vitam,’ the movie emphasizes the constant call for justice and redemption against overwhelming odds by the protagonist. Mikkelsen delivers a mesmerizing performance as a man dealing with grief and moral dilemmas with great courage. The intense action sequences and rich emotional core make the Western drama a must-watch for fans of gritty and character-driven dramas.

9. The Drop (2014)

Based on Dennis Lehane’s short story titled ‘Animal Rescue,’ ‘The Drop’ is a brooding crime thriller starring Tom Hardy and James Gandolfini in pivotal roles. The Michaël R. Roskam directorial revolves around Bob Saginowski, a bartender entangled in a criminal underworld after a robbery goes completely wrong due to the failure of a plan. While not as introspective as ‘Ad Vitam,’ the film delivers an engaging narrative filled with moral conflicts, unexpected twists, and exceptional performances. Both films share a sense of unease and mounting tension as the protagonists are forced to face dangerous situations that threaten their survival. Hardy’s nuanced portrayal adds depth to this compelling tale of crime and redemption, making it a worthy watch after ‘Ad Vitam.’

8. The World Is Yours (2018)

Directed by Romain Gavras, ‘The World Is Yours’ is a unique blend of crime and comedy. The story follows François, a small-time drug dealer who dreams of leaving his criminal life behind but gets pulled into a chaotic scheme involving betrayal, organized crime, and unexpected alliances. Though lighter in tone than ‘Ad Vitam,’ the film has similar elements of conspiracy and high-stakes drama. Its playful approach to crime storytelling, combined with a fast-paced and thrilling narrative, makes it an excellent choice for viewers who enjoyed the suspenseful atmosphere of ‘Ad Vitam’ but want something with a touch of humor.

7. A Prayer Before Dawn (2017)

A Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire directorial, ‘A Prayer Before Dawn’ is a harrowing true story about Billy Moore, a British boxer imprisoned in Thailand’s brutal Klong Prem prison. Billy’s journey of survival and redemption unfolds in an unflinchingly unforgivable atmosphere. Now, he is only left with what he knows the best — boxing. He must use it to the best of his abilities to fight all these odds and emerge victorious. The parallels with ‘Ad Vitam’ lie in the protagonist’s struggle against heavy odds, as well as the film’s visceral tension and emotional intensity. The raw and immersive storytelling, combined with Joe Cole’s riveting performance, makes this a gripping watch for fans of intense and character-driven dramas.

6. The Rover (2014)

Led by Robert Pattinson and Guy Pearce, David Michôd’s ‘The Rover’ is a bleak yet engrossing post-apocalyptic thriller. Eric (Pearce) is on a relentless quest to recover his stolen car. During this, he forms an unlikely bond with Rey (Pattinson), a young man abandoned by his gang, left alone without anyone in the world to give him a helping hand. Like Franck Lazareff in ‘Ad Vitam,’ Eric is a lone protagonist driven by loss and vengeance and now left alone in a desolate and hostile world. The film’s minimalist storytelling and atmospheric tension echo the themes of loneliness and survival. The exploration of these themes against a grainy backdrop also adds to the overall tension, which is palpable in every single second of the movie.

5. Blood Father (2016)

Directed by Jean-François Richet, ‘Blood Father’ stars Mel Gibson as an ex-convict, John Link, who must protect his estranged daughter, Lydia (Erin Moriarty), after she becomes the target of a drug cartel. Much like Franck’s desperate search for his wife in ‘Ad Vitam,’ John’s efforts to save his daughter are fraught with danger, betrayal, and emotional stakes. The film’s fast-paced action and poignant exploration of familial bonds make it an engaging and heartfelt thriller. Not to mention, it is propelled by great performances that make the central narrative even more appealing to the audience, as it is both entertaining and enlightening, much like ‘Ad Vitam.’

4. The Informer (2019)

Andrea Di Stefano’s ‘The Informer’ is a slick crime thriller starring Joel Kinnaman as Pete Koslow, an ex-convict forced to infiltrate a drug cartel at the FBI’s behest. When the mission spirals out of control, Koslow must protect his family and face dangerous alliances. The movie shares its themes of survival, high-stakes tension, and the protagonist’s struggle to safeguard his loved ones amidst chaos with the Rodolphe Lauga directorial. Its polished storytelling and intense performances make it a gripping companion piece to ‘Ad Vitam.’

3. Running Scared (2006)

Wayne Kramer’s ‘Running Scared’ is an electrifying thriller that takes viewers on a wild ride through the criminal underworld. Starring Paul Walker in one of his most intense roles, the film follows Joey Gazelle, a low-level criminal who is tasked with disposing of a gun used in a mob hit. Things go out of control when the gun is stolen by a kid. Now Joey is stuck in a series of perilous confrontations with increasingly dangerous adversaries.

Moreover, much like in ‘Ad Vitam,’ the protagonist is caught in a web of escalating chaos, forced to endure life-threatening challenges to protect others. The film’s pacing is breakneck, with twists and turns that keep viewers hooked from start to finish. What makes ‘Running Scared’ especially engaging is its ability to combine adrenaline-fueled action with emotionally charged storytelling. Walker delivers a performance that balances intensity with vulnerability. He essentially provides the movie with a human core that balances out its eccentricity.

2. Out of the Furnace (2013)

Directed by Scott Cooper, ‘Out of the Furnace’ is a gritty and emotionally charged thriller that is a deep dive into themes of revenge and loyalty. The story revolves around Russell Baze (Christian Bale), a hardworking steel mill worker, and his brother Rodney (Casey Affleck), a war veteran grappling with post-traumatic struggles. When Rodney disappears after crossing paths with a violent crime ring, Russell takes it upon himself to seek justice, risking everything to find answers. Similar to ‘Ad Vitam,’ ‘Out of the Furnace’ features a protagonist who must confront his own limits while battling forces far beyond his control. Its measured pacing and powerful climax ensure it remains etched in the memory of the audience. Moreover, there is also an abundance of slick and stylish action that is enough to keep all kinds of viewers engaged in the entirety of the runtime.

1. The Next Three Days (2010)

Paul Haggis’ ‘The Next Three Days’ is an emotionally charged thriller that explores the lengths one man will go to for love. The story follows John Brennan (Russell Crowe), a devoted husband and father, whose wife Lara (Elizabeth Banks) is convicted of murder. Convinced of her innocence, John exhausts every legal option before deciding to break her out of prison. What unfolds is a supposedly meticulous and nerve-wracking plan that puts his moral boundaries to the limit. The film has great plotting and palpable tension, drawing viewers into John’s desperate mission.

Russell Crowe delivers a gripping performance as a man driven to the brink, while Elizabeth Banks brings depth to Lara’s plight. The supporting cast, including Liam Neeson in a brief but pivotal role, adds to the film’s overall impact. What sets ‘The Next Three Days’ apart, much like ‘Ad Vitam,’ is its ability to combine heart-pounding action with emotional weight. The story is as much about survival and sacrifice as it is about love and trust. It remains a compelling watch with confident storytelling, but it is also emotionally challenging, with the theme of connection and longing prevalent throughout the runtime.

