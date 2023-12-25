10 Movies Like Ferrari You Must See

Michael Mann takes the directorial helm in the riveting biographical sports drama, ‘Ferrari,’ which draws inspiration from the 1991 biography, ‘Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine,’ written by motorsport journalist Brock Yates. The film immerses audiences in the tumultuous summer of 1957, a pivotal period that chronicles the personal and professional challenges faced by Enzo Ferrari, the visionary Italian behind the esteemed Ferrari S.p.A. The charismatic Adam Driver steps into the shoes of Enzo Ferrari, leading an ensemble cast that includes the talents of Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey.

Against the backdrop of 1957, Enzo Ferrari finds himself at a crossroads, grappling with the recent loss of his son Dino, the unraveling of his marriage with Laura, and the looming specter of bankruptcy for his company. In a bold move, he decides to enter his racing team into the prestigious 1957 Mille Miglia, setting the stage for a gripping narrative that intertwines personal tragedy with the relentless pursuit of excellence on the racetrack. ‘Ferrari’ weaves a captivating tale of determination, resilience, and the indomitable spirit that defines the legacy of Enzo Ferrari. Buckle up for a cinematic joyride as we unveil 10 must-watch movies like ‘Ferrari,’ each a horsepower-packed thrill ride, where the drama on and off the track accelerates heartbeats and fuels your passion for high-octane storytelling.

10. Gran Turismo (2023)

In Neill Blomkamp’s ‘Gran Turismo,’ the roaring engines of the racing simulation world come to life, echoing the spirit of ‘Ferrari.’ Inspired by the iconic video game series, the biographical sports drama delves into the remarkable true story of Jann Mardenborough (played by Archie Madekwe). From teenage prodigy in the virtual realm of Gran Turismo to defying the limits of pixels, Mardenborough’s unwavering passion propels him into the exhilarating world of professional race car driving. In a narrative akin to ‘Ferrari,’ the film captures the essence of transcending boundaries and transforming dreams into the thunderous reality of the racetrack.

9. Le Mans (1971)

Directed by Lee H. Katzin, ‘Le Mans’ is a classic racing film that immerses viewers in the intense world of motorsport. The movie stars Steve McQueen as Michael Delaney, a determined driver participating in the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans race. The film intricately captures the visceral thrill of racing and showcases McQueen’s commitment to authenticity, as he performed many of his own stunts. Similar to ‘Ferrari,’ ‘Le Mans’ highlights the personal and professional challenges of a racing icon, portraying the dedication and passion that define their pursuit of excellence. Both films offer a captivating blend of high-stakes racing and human drama, providing an intimate glimpse into the lives of those who live life in the fast lane.

8. Driven (2001)

‘Driven’ echoes the pulse-pounding essence of ‘Ferrari’ as it dives into the competitive world of racing, intertwining personal and professional struggles. Both films share the thematic thread of resilience and determination in the face of adversities within the racing realm. Directed by Renny Harlin, ‘Driven’ stars Sylvester Stallone, Burt Reynolds, and Kip Pardue. The plot revolves around the intense rivalry between seasoned driver Joe Tanto (Stallone) and emerging talent Jimmy Bly (Pardue), navigating the cutthroat landscape of Champ Car racing. Much like ‘Ferrari,’ ‘Driven’ immerses viewers in the adrenaline-fueled universe of motorsport, blending high-speed action with the human stories propelling these racing titans.

7. Winning (1969)

‘Winning’ shares the racing heartbeat with ‘Ferrari,’ presenting a catchy narrative that revolves around the world of motorsports. Directed by James Goldstone, this film stars Paul Newman as Frank Capua, a determined driver navigating the challenging terrain of IndyCar racing. Similar to the themes in ‘Ferrari,’ ‘Winning’ explores the personal and professional trials faced by Capua, balancing the adrenaline-fueled pursuit of victory with the complexities of relationships and aspirations. The movie provides an intimate portrayal of the racing life, capturing the spirit of competition and the relentless drive for success that resonates harmoniously with the thematic elements found in ‘Ferrari.’

6. Days of Thunder (1990)

Directed by Tony Scott, ‘Days of Thunder’ stars Tom Cruise as hotshot racer Cole Trickle, navigating the high-octane world of NASCAR. The plot follows Trickle’s journey, mentored by Harry Hogge (Robert Duvall) and challenged by rival Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker). Drawing parallels with ‘Ferrari,’ both films capture the intense world of racing, spotlighting personal and professional struggles. Cruise’s Trickle mirrors the determination of Enzo Ferrari, blending speed with the human drama behind the wheel. Both films craft a visceral experience, resonating with racing enthusiasts and cinema lovers alike, as they explore the relentless pursuit of excellence in the fast-paced world of motorsports.

5. Senna (2010)

‘Senna,’ a documentary directed by Asif Kapadia, provides an intimate portrait of Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna. The film chronicles Senna’s remarkable career in Formula One, capturing his passion, skill, and the intense rivalry with Alain Prost. With its focus on a racing icon’s personal and professional journey, ‘Senna’ parallels the themes found in ‘Ferrari.’

Both explore the complex lives of motorsport legends, blending high-speed action with the emotional depth of their struggles. While ‘Ferrari’ embodies the Italian racing heritage, ‘Senna’ pays homage to the Brazilian maestro, offering an immersive experience that transcends the racetrack, making them alike in their celebration of racing as a compelling human drama.

4. Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman (2015)

‘Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Ferrari’ as it explores the passionate world of motorsport, focusing on the legendary actor Paul Newman’s second career as a race car driver. Directed by Adam Carolla and Nate Adams, the documentary showcases Newman’s profound dedication to racing and his rise in the competitive world. Much like ‘Ferrari,’ it intertwines personal and professional narratives, revealing the challenges faced by Newman on and off the track. With interviews and archival footage, the film captures the spirit of determination and the pursuit of excellence, making it an excellent companion to the biographical sports drama.

3. Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (2022)

Step into the world of roaring engines and Italian luxury with ‘Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend,’ a riveting documentary that echoes the high-octane energy of ‘Ferrari.’ Directed by Robert Moresco, this film peels back the layers of Lamborghini’s iconic legacy, revealing the man, Ferruccio Lamborghini, behind the legendary brand. Just as ‘Ferrari’ taps into Enzo Ferrari’s struggles and triumphs, this documentary unfolds the captivating tale of Lamborghini’s rise, his passion for creating exceptional cars, and the fierce rivalry with Ferrari. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride as ‘Lamborghini’ captures the essence of ambition, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of automotive excellence.

2. Ferrari: Race to Immortality (2017)

Embark on a thrilling journey through the checkered history of speed, power, and sheer determination with ‘Ferrari: Race to Immortality,’ a documentary that takes you beyond the glamour of the iconic brand. Directed by Daryl Goodrich, this film captures the golden era of Ferrari racing in the 1950s, painting a vivid portrait of the drivers who risked it all for glory. Much like ‘Ferrari,’ this documentary reveals the human stories behind the roaring engines, intertwining the adrenaline-pumping races with the personal struggles and triumphs of the drivers. Get ready to hit the gas on nostalgia and witness the race to immortality, where passion and speed collide in the pursuit of eternal racing glory.

1. McLaren (2017)

For enthusiasts who reveled in the drama of ‘Ferrari,’ ‘McLaren’ stands as a magnetic force in the realm of racing narratives. Directed by Roger Donaldson, this cinematic journey showcases the extraordinary life of Bruce McLaren, the visionary founder of McLaren Motorsports. Much like ‘Ferrari,’ it transcends the mere mechanics of racing, unraveling the very roots of McLaren’s passion and determination.

The film not only accelerates through the pulse-pounding moments on the track but masterfully steers through the personal sacrifices and triumphs that define McLaren’s legacy. ‘McLaren’ becomes a must-watch for those hungry for a visceral encounter with the audacity, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence that echoes the spirit of ‘Ferrari.’

Read More: Best Racing Movies and Shows on Netflix