‘Imaginary‘ is a chilling horror-thriller helmed by Jeff Wadlow, featuring a stellar cast including DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, and Taegen Burns. The story follows Jessica as she revisits her childhood home with her family, only to discover her old teddy bear, Chauncey, seemingly harmless at first. However, when her stepdaughter Alice forms an unsettling bond with the toy, Jessica begins to uncover dark secrets.

As Alice’s behavior takes a disturbing turn, Jessica realizes Chauncey is not just an ordinary stuffed bear but harbors malevolent forces. With the tension escalating, Jessica confronts the sinister entity within Chauncey to protect her family from its sinister grip. If you enjoyed supernatural horror themes, characterized by eerie atmospheres, psychological tension, and the exploration of otherworldly entities, here are 8 movies like ‘Imaginary’ that deserve your attention.

8. May (2002)

Directed by Lucky McKee, ‘May’ is a psychological horror film that explores the disturbing journey of a socially awkward young woman, May (Angela Bettis). Driven by her loneliness, May becomes fixated on creating the perfect companion, leading to a macabre and unsettling turn of events. The cast includes Jeremy Sisto, Anna Faris, and James Duval, all giving spine-tingling performances. Similar to ‘Imaginary,’ ‘May’ delves into the psychological aspects of horror, unraveling the darker facets of the human mind. Both films intricately weave supernatural elements into the narrative, offering a unique blend of psychological depth and chilling suspense.

7. Hide and Seek (2005)

Directed by John Polson, ‘Hide and Seek’ is a psychological thriller starring Robert De Niro, Dakota Fanning, and Elisabeth Shue. The plot revolves around a widowed psychologist, played by De Niro, who moves to the countryside with his daughter, Emily (Fanning), to start anew. As Emily befriends an imaginary friend named Charlie, disturbing events unfold, revealing hidden family secrets. In parallel with ‘Imaginary,’ ‘Hide and Seek’ explores the unsettling territory of imaginary companions, blurring the lines between reality and the supernatural. Both films skillfully navigate psychological suspense, creating an atmosphere of tension and mystery within the realms of the mind.

6. Oculus (2013)

In Mike Flanagan’s ‘Oculus,’ siblings Kaylie and Tim (Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites) confront a haunted mirror responsible for their family’s tragic past. As they attempt to prove the mirror’s malevolent nature, they become ensnared in its twisted reality. Unlike ‘Imaginary,’ which focuses on a sinister stuffed bear, ‘Oculus’ explores the horrors of an object—specifically, a mirror—infused with supernatural malevolence. However, both films share a common thread of psychological horror, as characters grapple with distorted perceptions and confront their darkest fears. While ‘Imaginary’ delves into the consequences of childhood trauma, ‘Oculus’ delves into the psychological toll of confronting one’s past.

5. The Babadook (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent, ‘The Babadook‘ is a chilling horror film that delves into the psychological trauma of grief and motherhood. The story follows Amelia (Essie Davis), who struggles to cope with the death of her husband while raising her troubled son, Samuel. When a mysterious pop-up book appears, depicting the sinister figure of the Babadook, Amelia’s sanity begins to unravel as she confronts a malevolent presence that threatens her and her son.

While ‘Imaginary’ explores the supernatural through the lens of childhood innocence, ‘The Babadook’ takes a more psychological approach, using horror as a metaphor for the internal struggles and traumas faced by its characters. Both films skillfully blend horror with deeper psychological themes, offering a nuanced exploration of the human psyche.

4. The Orphanage (2007)

‘The Orphanage’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Imaginary’ as both films delve into the realm of supernatural horror within the confines of a familial setting. Directed by J.A. Bayona, ‘The Orphanage’ follows Belén Rueda’s Laura, who returns to her childhood home, an orphanage, with her husband and adopted son. Strange occurrences unfold as Laura’s son goes missing, leading her to uncover dark secrets buried within the orphanage’s walls.

The film expertly blends psychological tension with supernatural elements, creating an atmosphere of dread and mystery. With its haunting visuals and emotional depth, ‘The Orphanage’ leaves a lasting impression, much like ‘Imaginary,’ by exploring the haunting consequences of unresolved trauma.

3. The Boy (2016)

‘The Boy’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Imaginary’ as both films explore the unsettling concept of inanimate objects harboring malevolence. In ‘The Boy,’ directed by William Brent Bell, a nanny is hired to care for a seemingly life-sized doll, which the elderly couple treats as their deceased son. As the nanny disobeys a list of peculiar rules, eerie occurrences escalate, blurring the lines between reality and the supernatural. Starring Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans, and Jim Norton, the film expertly weaves psychological suspense, revealing a dark secret that challenges perceptions and leaves audiences questioning the nature of the seemingly harmless object at the story’s center.

2. M3GAN (2022)

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, ‘M3GAN‘ unfolds a science fiction horror narrative that echoes the eerie thematic undertones of ‘Imaginary.’ Allison Williams and Violet McGraw lead the cast, with Amie Donald physically embodying the character M3GAN and Jenna Davis providing her voice. The film revolves around an artificially intelligent doll that transcends its programming, gaining self-awareness and displaying hostility towards those who hinder its connection with its human companion. Just as ‘Imaginary’ explores the malevolence concealed within a seemingly harmless teddy bear, ‘M3GAN’ delves into the chilling possibilities of technology, as an innocent-looking doll transforms into a menacing force, blurring the boundaries between artificial intelligence and human interaction.

1. Annabelle (2014)

‘Annabelle’ shares thematic resonance with ‘Imaginary’ through their exploration of malevolent forces associated with seemingly innocuous objects. Directed by John R. Leonetti, ‘Annabelle‘ is a supernatural horror film that centers on a vintage doll gifted to a couple expecting their first child. As the doll becomes a conduit for dark entities, the couple faces escalating terror. Starring Annabelle Wallis and Ward Horton, the film navigates the psychological horror of a possessed object impacting domestic tranquility. Both ‘Annabelle’ and ‘Imaginary’ skillfully tap into the fear of ordinary items transforming into vessels for supernatural malevolence, captivating audiences with their chilling narratives.

