Little Wing: 8 Must-Watch Films with Similar Themes

‘Little Wing,’ helmed by Dean Israelite, is a poignant coming-of-age drama featuring a stellar cast including Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly, Brooklynn Prince, and Che Tafari. Inspired by Susan Orlean’s article of the same name, the film centers around a 13-year-old girl struggling with the challenges of her parents’ divorce and the looming loss of her home. As the narrative unfolds, the protagonist finds herself unexpectedly thrust into the captivating world of pigeon racing.

Navigating the alleys of familial upheaval and newfound passions, ‘Little Wing’ knits a heartfelt story that explores the resilience and growth of adolescence against the backdrop of an unusual yet engaging backdrop. If you appreciate the themes of family dynamics and unexpected hobbies in a coming-of-age environment, here are 8 movies like ‘Little Wing’ that warrant your attention.

8. Juno (2007)

Directed by Jason Reitman, ‘Juno’ is a heartfelt comedy-drama featuring Ellen Page, Michael Cera, and Jennifer Garner. The film revolves around Juno MacGuff, a witty teenager confronting an unplanned pregnancy and navigating the complexities of relationships. Similarly, ‘Little Wing,’ directed by Dean Israelite, delves into the coming-of-age journey of a 13-year-old girl immersed in the world of pigeon racing amidst her parents’ divorce. Both films skillfully tackle themes of adolescence, unexpected challenges, and the resilience of the human spirit, offering unique narratives that resonate with genuine emotion and humor. The film is accompanied by an endearingly charming soundtrack from The Moldy Peaches, elevating the entire cinematic experience with its adorable and wholesome tunes.

7. The Way Way Back (2013)

Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, ‘The Way Way Back’ features a stellar cast including Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell, and Toni Collette. This coming-of-age comedy-drama centers on Duncan, a shy teenager, finding solace and self-discovery during a summer vacation. Similarly, ‘Little Wing,’ helmed by Dean Israelite, explores personal growth amidst familial challenges, delivering heartwarming tales of resilience and individuality. Whether navigating a water park’s challenges or facing the unique world of pigeon racing, these films resonate with universal experiences of finding oneself in unexpected places.

6. Ice Princess (2005)

Imagine ‘Ice Princess,’ directed by Tim Fywell, as a skating buddy in the world of coming-of-age tales. With Michelle Trachtenberg leading the cast, the film twirls around Casey Carlyle, a brainy student who discovers her love for figure skating. In a similar dance on life’s icy rink, ‘Little Wing,’ guided by Dean Israelite, pairs a 13-year-old girl with the unlikely companionship of pigeon racing amid her parents’ divorce. Just as ‘Ice Princess’ gracefully glides through self-discovery, ‘Little Wing’ takes flight with its own unique feathers, both sharing the warmth of growth and the cool elegance of facing life’s twists and turns.

5. Whale Rider (2002)

Meet ‘Whale Rider,’ the insightful storyteller directed by Niki Caro, where Keisha Castle-Hughes leads us through the waves of a young Maori girl’s journey to break traditional barriers. Now, imagine ‘Little Wing,’ the creation of Dean Israelite, as a companion on this narrative voyage. Both films, like two harmonious notes, resonate with the melody of persistence, cultural exploration, and the enchanting dance of discovering one’s identity against the backdrop of unique, heartfelt circumstances.

4. The Sandlot (1993)

In the spirit of unconventional childhood adventures, ‘The Sandlot‘ and ‘Little Wing’ share the timeless theme of youthful bonding amidst unique pursuits. Both films, whether soaring with pigeons or playing ball in a sandlot, beautifully capture the essence of friendship and personal growth in the backdrop of unconventional childhood pastimes. ‘The Sandlot’, directed by David Mickey Evans, features a cast including Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, and Patrick Renna.

3. Billy Elliot (2000)

‘Billy Elliot,’ directed by Stephen Daldry, shares thematic resonance with ‘Little Wing’ in its exploration of a young protagonist’s journey amid familial challenges. In ‘Billy Elliot,’ the titular character of Jamie Bell confronts societal expectations and family dynamics as he pursues a passion for ballet against the backdrop of his coal-mining community. The film beautifully captures the rebellion of youth and the transformative power of pursuing one’s dreams. The cast includes Julie Walters and Gary Lewis. Both ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Billy Elliot’ tap into the poignant intersection of personal growth, family struggles, and unconventional passions.

1. The Mighty Ducks (1992)

In ‘The Mighty Ducks,’ directed by Stephen Herek, you’ll find a story that echoes the themes explored in ‘Little Wing.’ Much like the young heroine in ‘Little Wing,’ this sports comedy-drama delves into the journey of resilience and growth in the face of challenges. Emilio Estevez leads a spirited team of ice hockey players, each grappling with personal struggles but united by their shared pursuit of dreams on the ice. The film beautifully captures the essence of overcoming obstacles and finding strength in teamwork, making it a heartwarming choice for those who enjoyed the coming-of-age journey in ‘Little Wing.’

1. Submarine (2010)

In ‘Submarine,’ directed by Richard Ayoade, thematic parallels to ‘Little Wing’ emerge as the film explores the conundrums of growing up. The story revolves around Oliver Tate (Craig Roberts), navigating the challenges of teenagehood amidst his parents’ strained relationship. Ayoade’s directorial finesse captures the emotional nuances, mirroring ‘Little Wing’s’ portrayal of familial upheaval. Notably, ‘Submarine’ boasts a distinctive soundtrack composed by Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys fame, enriching the film’s emotional landscape. Turner’s evocative music enhances the viewing experience, effortlessly intertwining with the narrative to underscore the film’s themes of love, heartbreak, self-discovery, and the turbulence of youth in a broken household.

