The Sandlot Cast: Where Are They Now?

Directed by David Mickey Evans, ‘The Sandlot‘ is a sports movie revolving around Scott “Scotty” Smalls that continues to hold a special place in our hearts despite being premiered multiple decades years ago. After Scotty moves into a new town, he gets to meet a baseball prodigy and soon becomes a part of his team. Together with his new teammates, he embarks on various adventures that forge everlasting bonds of friendships and create memories that he would likely always look back upon fondly. Released in 1993, the film is widely beloved as a good piece of coming-of-age drama, with the starring actors receiving their fair share of praise. In fact, if you are curious just where the movie’s cast members are these days, we have your back!

Where is Tom Guiry Now?

We are starting with Tom Guiry, who played the leading role of Scotty Smalls in the 1993 movie. Since then, he has remained a part of the entertainment industry and has appeared in projects like ‘The Black Donnellys,’ ‘The Revenant,’ ‘The Unforgivable,’ etc. The actor got married in 2009 to Janelle Guiry in a ceremony held at the Crown Reef in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Though the entertaining personality is not very active on social media, his work continues to earn him praise from people on the internet.

Where is Mike Vitar Now?

Known for his portrayal of Benjamin “Benny” Franklin Rodriguez, Michael “Mike” Vitar continued to act after the David Mickey Evans directorial and went on to star in projects like the ‘Mighty Ducks’ franchise. The actor decided to retire from the field of entertainment in 1997 and became a firefighter for the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). On Halloween 2015, Mike and two of his colleagues got into an altercation with a citizen named Samuel Chang, with firefighter Eric Carpenter accusing Chang of giving out laced candies.

The resulting confrontation reportedly ended with the Chang being pinned to the ground and blacking out after one of the firefighters allegedly put him in a chokehold. In the ensuing trial, Mike pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and was placed on probation for three years, and had to do 90 days of community service. He was also suspended from the LAFD for six months without pay but has since returned to be a full-time member of the organization.

Where is Patrick Renna Now?

Seen in ‘The Sandlot’ as Hamilton “Ham” Porter, Patrick Renna has continued to entertain the public through various projects like ‘GLOW.’ Interestingly, he seems to still be active as a baseball player, which his fans certainly appreciate. The actor is happily married to his wife, Jasmin Renna, and together, they are the parents of Flynn and Liam Renna. Patrick and Jasmin are also part of the founding team of the Hambino Foundation, which is geared toward supporting young athletes.

Where is Chauncey Leopardi Now?

Chauncey Leopardi played the character of Michael “Squints” Palledorous and became beloved for the same. He went on to portray Alan White in ‘Freaks and Geeks’ and has continued to work as an actor. The star got married to Stefani Leopardi in 2000, but they divorced in 2013. Since 2022, Chauncey has been married to Jennifer Leopardi and is also a doting father to Paige, Shia, and Chance.

Where is Marty York Now?

After acting as Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan in ‘The Sandlot,’ Marty York has continued to work in the entertainment field. He recently launched a documentary of his own called ‘The Marty York’ and even endorsed an NFT line based on the 1993 movie. The artist is also active on Cameo, through which fans can ask him for a customized video for various occasions. When not working hard, Marty likes to spend time in the gym or enjoy the company of his dog.

Where is Brandon Quintin Adams Now?

Up next, we have Brandon Quintin Adams, who essayed the role of Kenny “The Heater” DeNunez. Since then, he has worked on projects like ‘Ghost in the Machine’ and ‘The Resort.’ He is also known for his portrayal of Raijin “Rai” in the “Kingdom Hearts II” video game. On the occasion of the 30-year-anniversary of ‘The Sandlot,’ Brandon and some of the other cast members launched a line of collectible cards that fans can easily buy via the internet.

Where is Grant Gelt Now?

Let’s now talk about Grant Gelt, who is seen as Bertram Grover Weeks in the 1993 movie. However, he decided to retire from the field of entertainment in the early 2000s. Presently, Grant is affiliated with Masscult as its Founding Partner and Chief Strategy Officer. He holds the same positions for Waxify, a company established in April 2021 and based in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, the former actor is the Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Play Forever. Grant celebrated his 9th wedding anniversary to Melissa Perez Gelt in May 2023, and the two make an excellent team both in personal and professional settings.

Where is Victor DiMattia Now?

Victor DiMattia was a part of the 1993 hit movie as Timmy Timmons. Since then, he has not let go of the world of acting and was recently seen in projects like ‘Breakout,’ ‘Get Married or Die,’ and ‘Death Rider in the House of Vampires.’ Happily married to Whitney DiMattia, Victor is affiliated with The Philadelphia Connection and The Play Forever Project, the latter of which is an organization formed by the original cast members of ‘The Sandlot.’

Where is Shane Obedzinski Now?

The task of playing the role of Tommy “Repeat” Timmons, Timmy’s younger brother, was completed by none other than Shane Obedzinski, who retired from acting in the same year as the movie’s release. Since then, he has ventured into the world of business and has his own restaurant in Brandon, Florida, called Times Square Pizza Company. Additionally, he is affiliated with The Philadelphia Connection and The Play Forever Project.

Where is Karen Allen Now?

With decades of experience within the field of entertainment, Karen Allen’s portrayal of Scotty’s mother is one of the many roles that the artist has been praised for over the years. Her stellar portrayal of Marion Ravenwood in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ was one such work, and she even reprised the role in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.’ As for her personal life, Karen got married to Kale Browne in 1988, but the two divorced in 1998. Interestingly her son Allen is a chef and even won an episode of ‘Chopped’ in 2016. Presently, Karen has her own textile company called Karen Allen Fiber Arts and is seemingly active in the field of stage plays.

Where is Denis Leary Now?

Actor Denis Leary was seen in ‘The Sandlot’ as Bill, Scotty’s stepfather. Over the years, the talented artist has been a part of many well-known projects that have earned him a massive amount of fame. In the 2012 movie ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ he played the role of George Stacy, the father of Gwen Stacy. Additionally, Denis is beloved for his voice acting of Diego, the saber-toothed cat, in the ‘Ice Age‘ franchise.

Since 1989, the actor has been happily married to celebrated author Ann Lembeck Leary and the two are proud parents of John Joseph “Jack” and Devin. In fact, Denis himself has written several books over the years, his latest, ‘Why We Don’t Suck,’ having been released in 2017. He is also the man behind The Leary Firefighters Foundation.

Where is James Earl Jones Now?

As one of the most respected people in the Western entertainment industry, James Earl Jones is certainly not a name many can easily ignore when it comes to his portrayal of Mr. Mertle in ‘The Sandlot.’ One of his most iconic roles is perhaps his voice acting as Darth Vader in the original ‘Star Wars‘ trilogy, though the actor did reprise the role in recent projects like ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ ‘Rogue One,’ etc. As for his personal life, James had been married to the beloved Cecilia Hart since 1982, and her passing on October 16, 2016, due to ovarian cancer, was a piece of news grieved by many.

Where is Marley Shelton Now?

Marley Shelton’s acting as lifeguard Wendy has been praised by several fans of the movie. She has since made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by acting in movies like ‘Scream,’ ‘Grindhouse,’ and ‘Rampage.’ As of writing, Marley is part of ‘1923‘ as Emma Dutton, a recurring character. The artist has been married to Beau Flynn since July 2001, and they are proud parents of West and Ruby Flynn.

How Did Art LaFleur Die?

Affiliated with Babe Ruth’The Sandlot’ through his portrayal of George Herman “Babe” Ruth, Art LaFleur earned himself a place of recognition through his stellar acting. Hence, his passing on November 17, 2021, at the age of 78, was heartbreaking for many. The actor had been diagnosed with Atypical Parkinson’s disease nearly a decade before, leading to his demise. At the time of his death, he was married to his wife Shelley LaFleur and was a father of two.

Read More: Is The Sandlot Based on a True Story?