8 Romantic Movies Like Música You Must See

‘Música’ is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale infused with romance and comedy, helmed by Rudy Mancuso, who not only stars but also directs the film. Collaborating with Dan Lagana, Mancuso crafts a compelling screenplay while also contributing to the original soundtrack. Alongside Mancuso, the film features Camila Mendes and J.B. Smoove in prominent roles, adding depth to the narrative.

Set in Newark, New Jersey, the story follows an aspiring creator with synesthesia as he grapples with the uncertainties of his future while navigating the complexities of love, family, and his Brazilian heritage. Through its unique premise and engaging characters, ‘Música’ offers a refreshing take on the classic coming-of-age genre. If you’re captivated by tales of burgeoning romance amidst cultural diversity and life’s myriad challenges, plunge into these eight films similar to ‘Música’.

8. Falling Inn Love (2019)

In ‘Falling Inn Love,’ directed by Roger Kumble, a woman named Gabriela Diaz (Christina Milian), impulsively enters a “Win an Inn” contest and wins a dilapidated inn in New Zealand. With the help of a local contractor named Jake Taylor (Adam Demos), Gabriela works to renovate the inn and finds unexpected romance along the way. Similarly to ‘Música,’ ‘Falling Inn Love’ revolves around themes of self-discovery, cultural exploration, and finding love in unexpected places. Both films showcase characters embarking on new journeys and navigating the challenges of pursuing their dreams while discovering personal and romantic fulfillment.

7. Across the Universe (2007)

In ‘Across the Universe,’ directed by Julie Taymor, the plot unfolds against the backdrop of the turbulent 1960s. It follows the journey of young lovers Jude and Lucy (Jim Sturgess and Evan Rachel Wood), as they navigate the problems of love, politics, and social upheaval. Set to the iconic music of The Beatles, the film immerses viewers in a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative. Similarly to ‘Música,’ ‘Across the Universe’ explores themes of love, identity, and personal growth through its musical storytelling. Both films use music as a central element to drive the narrative forward and evoke powerful emotions in the audience. Additionally, they both capture the essence of cultural movements and the transformative power of music in people’s lives.

6. Christmas As Usual (2023)

‘Christmas As Usual‘ is an endearing Norwegian romantic comedy that follows the cultural clash between Thea (Ida Ursin-Holm), a Norwegian woman, and her Indian fiancé, Jashan (Kanan Gill), as they spend Christmas Eve with her family in Telemark. Directed by Petter Holmsen, the film explores themes of love, family, and acceptance amidst the backdrop of holiday festivities. Just like ‘Música,’ which looks into the complexities of romance and cultural identity, ‘Christmas As Usual’ highlights the challenges and joys of intercultural relationships. Both films offer a charming portrayal of love transcending boundaries, resonating with audiences through their heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters.

5. The Wedding Singer (1998)

‘The Wedding Singer‘ is a delightful romantic comedy directed by Frank Coraci, starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Set in the 1980s, the film follows Robbie, a wedding singer who falls for Julia, a waitress engaged to a wealthy but unfaithful fiancé. As Robbie helps Julia plan her wedding, their friendship blossoms into something more. The movie captures the essence of love, friendship, and self-discovery amidst a backdrop of nostalgic 80s music and fashion. Similar to ‘Música,’ which explores the journey of young love against cultural differences, ‘The Wedding Singer’ celebrates the universal themes of romance and finding one’s soulmate in unexpected places.

4. Begin Again (2013)

‘Begin Again‘ aligns with ‘Música’ through its exploration of music as a transformative force in people’s lives. Directed by John Carney, the film follows Gretta and Dan, two struggling artists who find solace and redemption through music. As they collaborate on creating music that reflects their personal struggles and aspirations, they embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing. Starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, ‘Begin Again’ captures the beauty of unlikely connections and the power of music to bridge cultural divides and inspire personal growth, mirroring the themes of ‘Música.’ Both films celebrate the universal language of music and its ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds, making them compelling and heartfelt cinematic experiences.

3. Yesterday (2019)

In ‘Yesterday‘, the narrative intertwines with ‘Música’ through its exploration of the profound impact of music on the human experience. Directed by Danny Boyle, the film follows Jack Malik, a struggling musician who wakes up one day to discover that he is the only person who remembers The Beatles. As Jack capitalizes on this unique opportunity by performing their songs as his own, he navigates newfound fame, personal integrity, and the conundrums of love. Starring Himesh Patel and Lily James, ‘Yesterday’ dives into themes of authenticity, creativity, and the universal appeal of music, resonating with the heartfelt essence of ‘Música.’ Both films celebrate the timeless power of music to inspire, connect, and evoke profound emotions, offering audiences a poignant exploration of the human spirit through melody and lyrics.

2. In The Heights (2021)

‘In the Heights‘ mirrors ‘Música’ in its vibrant celebration of culture and community through music. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film immerses viewers in the pulsating rhythms of Washington Heights, New York City, where a tight-knit Latino community deals with dreams, struggles, and love. The plot follows Usnavi, a bodega owner, and a diverse ensemble of characters as they chase their aspirations amidst the backdrop of their neighborhood. With Lin-Manuel Miranda’s electrifying music and a talented cast including Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera, ‘In the Heights’ captures the infectious energy and heartfelt storytelling of ‘Música.’

1. Once (2007)

‘Once’ offers an engrossing and cutesy tale that intertwines music and romance in a way that echoes the essence of ‘Música.’ Directed by John Carney, the film follows the chance encounter between a street musician (Glen Hansard) and a Czech immigrant (Markéta Irglová) in Dublin. Through their shared passion for music, they form a deep connection, embarking on a musical journey that transcends boundaries. Just like ‘Música,’ ‘Once’ explores the transformative power of music and its ability to forge meaningful connections across cultures. With its raw authenticity and soul-stirring melodies, ‘Once’ captivates audiences and leaves a lasting impact, making it a must-watch for fans of ‘Música.’

