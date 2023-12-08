Christmas as Usual: 7 Similar Romantic Movies You Must See

Experience the enchanting holiday tale, ‘Christmas as Usual,’ directed and written by Petter Holmsen. The plot follows Thea as she returns to her rural Norwegian hometown to partake in a traditional Christmas celebration with her family. This year, however, she introduces a delightful twist by bringing along Jashan, her charming Indian boyfriend. What was expected to be a routine Christmas transforms into a heartwarming and tumultuous festive period, challenging preconceived beliefs and shaking up cherished traditions. The cast, including Ida Ursin-Holm, Kanan Gill, Marit Andreassen, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, brings to life the emotional journey of love, acceptance, and the joy of breaking boundaries during the most wonderful time of the year. ‘Christmas as Usual’ promises a unique blend of cultural richness and festive cheer. Here are 7 movies like ‘Christmas as Usual’ you should check out.

7. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Directed by Jon Turteltaub, ‘While You Were Sleeping’ is a romantic comedy that stars Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman. The plot revolves around Lucy, a transit worker who saves a man from an oncoming train. Misunderstandings lead his family to believe she is his fiancée when he falls into a coma. Much like ‘Christmas as Usual,’ the film intertwines romance with the festive season, portraying the unexpected bonds formed during the holidays. Both movies capture the magic of love amidst unconventional circumstances, blending humor, romance, and the warmth of family celebrations, making them delightful additions to any holiday watchlist.

6. Mixed Nuts (1994)

‘Mixed Nuts’ is a festive comedy directed by Nora Ephron that mirrors the chaotic charm of ‘Christmas as Usual.’ Starring Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn, and Rita Wilson, the film follows the quirky staff of a crisis hotline on Christmas Eve. As they grapple with a series of absurd events, from mistaken identities to unexpected guests, the holiday spirit takes an unexpected turn. Both films share a comedic exploration of unconventional holiday celebrations, offering a blend of humor and endearing moments amid the festive chaos, making ‘Mixed Nuts’ a delightful companion to the unique charm of ‘Christmas as Usual.’

5. Four Christmases (2008)

‘Four Christmases‘ echoes the thematic resonance of ‘Christmas as Usual’ by delving into the complexities of family dynamics during the holiday season. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film features Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon as a couple attempting to navigate their way through four separate Christmas celebrations with their divorced parents. Like ‘Christmas as Usual,’ it humorously explores the challenges of blending different family traditions, showcasing the inevitable chaos and comedic moments that arise when confronting the diverse expectations and idiosyncrasies of multiple familial gatherings. Both films share a lighthearted yet insightful approach to the intricacies of holiday family gatherings.

4. Home for the Holidays (1995)

Directed by Jodie Foster, ‘Home for the Holidays’ resonates with ‘Christmas as Usual’ through its heartfelt exploration of family dynamics during festive times. Starring Holly Hunter and Robert Downey Jr., the film follows a single mother, played by Hunter, as she navigates the ups and downs of a Thanksgiving reunion with her eccentric family. Similarly, ‘Christmas as Usual,’ by introducing an Indian boyfriend to a traditional Norwegian celebration, shares the theme of navigating familial expectations and traditions. Both films capture the essence of familial quirks, portraying the challenges and joys of coming together for holidays, weaving humor and genuine emotion into the tapestry of family connections during special occasions.

3. The Family Stone (2005)

For those enchanted by the festive charm of ‘Christmas as Usual,’ ‘The Family Stone‘ provides an engrossing narrative directed by Thomas Bezucha. The film, featuring a talented ensemble including Sarah Jessica Parker and Diane Keaton, immerses viewers in the intricate dynamics of a close-knit family during the holiday season. In a parallel to ‘Christmas as Usual,’ it explores the tensions and joys that arise when introducing a new member into familial traditions. What sets ‘The Family Stone’ apart is its ability to balance humor, emotional depth, and the exploration of family bonds. With a unique blend of wit and heart, the film delivers a resonant and relatable tale of love, acceptance, and the inevitable quirks of family life during festive moments.

2. Love Actually (2003)

‘Love Actually,’ a cinematic gem directed by Richard Curtis, unfolds as a delightful choice for aficionados of ‘Christmas as Usual.’ Boasting an ensemble cast featuring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and Keira Knightley, the film weaves multiple love stories against the backdrop of the festive season. Much like ‘Christmas as Usual,’ ‘Love Actually’ explores the enchantment and challenges of love during the holidays. It mirrors the heartwarming essence and diverse characters navigating relationships, while also incorporating a tapestry of interconnected stories. The film’s unique blend of humor, romance, and genuine emotion makes it an ideal watch for those seeking a resonant exploration of love and connection during the magical time of Christmas.

1. The Holiday (2006)

Embark on a cinematic journey with ‘The Holiday,’ a Nancy Meyers creation that beckons admirers of ‘Christmas as Usual.’ In this romantic escapade, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet engage in a transcontinental house swap, shattering the conventional holiday narrative. Meyers intricately weaves a tapestry of love and self-discovery against the enchanting backdrop of the festive season. The film’s allure lies not only in its witty dialogue and stellar performances but in its ability to capture the essence of breaking free from traditions and embracing unexpected connections. ‘The Holiday’ invites you to revel in a unique celebration of love and joy, making it a must-watch for those craving a distinctive holiday tale.

