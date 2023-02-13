8 Movies Like Plane You Must See

Brodie Torrance, a pilot, lands on a war-infested island to save the passengers from a lightning strike. The rebels take the passengers hostage, so Brodie joins forces with Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer, to rescue everyone. However, the island beholds elements beyond their imagination, and the duo must calculate all the possibilities before making any decision.

‘Plane‘ is a film helmed by Jean-François Richet and is a spectacular action thriller experience where two opposites collaborate for the better good. If you loved the clever storytelling and nail-biting scenes of this movie. You will undoubtedly venture on a roller coaster of emotions after watching these similar movies that we’ve curated for your weekend musings. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Plane’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. Battle Royale (2000)

‘Battle Royale,’ also known as ‘Batoru Rowaiaru,’ is a Japanese film directed by Kinji Fukasaku. The story is set in a dystopian future where the Japanese government forces 9th-grade students to fight and kill each other on an isolated island until one of them remains. The film is considered a cult classic in Japan and is widely recognized for its graphic depictions of violence. Similar to ‘Plane,’ ‘Battle Royale’ is an action thriller where survivors are entrapped on an island where they must resort to violence and power play to make it out alive.

7. The Island (2005)

Michael Bay’s directorial, ‘The Island,’ is a science fiction movie that portrays the distant future where the last of humans live on an island in a controlled environment. Soon, Lincoln Six Echo learns about a dark truth that veils the islanders from the outside world. He embarks on a journey to freedom and goes against the authority to escape the brainwashed and artificial society. Both movies depict the consequences of a society that values profit over human life and balances the complex themes with some fast-paced action sequences.

6. The Grey (2011)

A group of oil drillers is stranded in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash. They are pitted against nature and a pack of wolves. The oil drillers take it upon themselves to protect and provide for the survivors. As their journey forwards, they make harsh decisions and choices that determine the difference between life and death. ‘The Grey‘ is directed by Joe Carnahan and is a survival thriller like ‘Plane’ where highly skilled individuals guard other civilians to rescue the place in one piece.

5. Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

‘Assault on Precinct 13’ is a remake of the eponymous 1976 film, and it is directed by Jean-François Richet. The movie centers on cops and prisoners who rally together to protect themselves from an ambush. The group is cut off by the outside world with no hope of having reinforcements. The thrilling and entertaining movie runs parallel to ‘Plane’ in some aspects, such as the cooperation of prisoners for an unlikely cause that involves political interests and violence.

4. Triangle (2009)

‘Triangle’ centers on a group of friends on a yacht trip who are caught up in mysterious weather changes that stray them away from their destination. They are lost in the middle of the ocean but start to experience uncanny events. Director Christopher Smith packs the psychological thriller film with mind-bending elements and a unique storyline that keep the viewers intrigued. If you loved ‘Plane’ for its suspenseful and tense segments, you need to add ‘Triangle’ to your watchlist.

3. Stranded (2001)

‘Stranded’ gives a unique twist to the survival genre as it revolves around a crew of specialists who travel to Mars in hopes of exploring the planet. Their aircraft crashes, and the group has scarce resources, only enough for two to survive until a rescue team saves them. The movie is helmed by Roger Christian, who aces the breathtaking visuals and the dramatic storyline of the movie. ‘Stranded’ also begins with a crashed landing where the group is abandoned at a place with zero to no chances of survival.

2. Alive (1993)

The incident of an Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashes in the Andes Mountains is the inspiration for the movie. Cannibalism is one of the harsh tactics the survivors must use to survive while stranded with scant supplies. Director Frank Marshall addresses themes of fortitude, hope, and the desire to survive in the face of overwhelming adversity. Despite its contentious subject matter, the movie received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. The protagonists in both movies are exceptionally courageous and adapt out-of-box tactics (no matter how gruesome) to survive in harsh conditions.

1. Turistas (2006)

When a group of young travelers is stranded in the Brazilian jungle after a car accident, they seek help from a local village. However, they are strangled, drugged, and kidnapped by organ traffickers. Now, the three must escape their shackles despite being vulnerable and scared. ‘Turistas’ is an English Portuguese movie directed by John Stockwell, who keeps you on the edge of your seat as you root for the trio. Congruent to the hostages in ‘Plane,’ the survivors in this movie are also kidnapped by a dangerous group with evil intentions, and they must outfight their oppressors.

