The Boy and the Heron: 10 Similar Animated Movies You’ll Like

In the enchanting world crafted by Hayao Miyazaki, ‘The Boy and the Heron’ narrates a poignant tale woven with magic and self-discovery. Set against the backdrop of Tokyo during the Pacific War, young Mahito Maki’s life takes an unexpected turn when he loses his mother in a hospital fire. Guided by a mysterious grey heron, Mahito embarks on a journey that transcends the boundaries of reality.

As family dynamics shift, Mahito encounters a supernatural world, predatory pelicans, and the enigmatic Birdman residing within the heron. His quest intertwines with elemental beings, anthropomorphic parakeets, and a wizard. The 2023 film takes us through dreamlike realms, somewhere between life and death, challenging Mahito to embrace love, confront his past, and construct a fresh future. Here are some movies that have visual artisanry, like ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ and share its themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, wrapped in a fantastical narrative.

10. Song of the Sea (2014)

Helmed by Director Tomm Moore, ‘Song of the Sea ’ is a mesmerizing and visually stunning animated tale that weaves Celtic mythology into a contemporary narrative. The story follows Ben and his younger sister Saoirse, who discovers her magical origins as a selkie, a mythical creature capable of turning into a seal. After the children’s mother disappears, their grief-stricken father sends them to live with their grandmother in the city. However, Saoirse’s mystical connection to the sea beckons, leading them on a mythical journey to free supernatural beings trapped in stone.

The siblings encounter fantastical creatures, face ancient powers, and navigate a magical world inspired by Irish folklore. As Saoirse’s destiny unfolds, the film beautifully explores themes of loss, love, and rediscovery, similar to ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ while crafting an emotionally resonant and visually enchanting narrative.

9. Paprika (2006)

Under the direction of Satoshi Kon, ‘Paprika’ immerses us in a surreal and mind-bending exploration of dreams and reality. Dr. Atsuko Chiba, using a device called the DC Mini, ventures into the dreams of patients to offer therapeutic intervention. However, when the DC Mini is stolen, it becomes a tool for invading and manipulating dreams on a grand scale.

As dreams and reality intertwine, the boundaries blur, leading to a cascade of fantastical and often nightmarish scenarios. The enigmatic figure Paprika emerges, a persona within the dream world challenging the thin line separating the subconscious from the conscious. Similar to ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ its narrative unravels into a visually stunning and psychologically intricate adventure as characters navigate a dreamscape filled with shifting landscapes and bizarre entities.

8. Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet (2014)

‘Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet,’ by director Roger Allers, is a visually stunning animated film that breathes life into the poetic wisdom of Kahlil Gibran’s timeless work. The story begins as Mustafa, a political prisoner and artist, is placed under house arrest in a picturesque seaside village. As Mustafa imparts his philosophical insights on life to the villagers, his words become interwoven with animated vignettes illustrating the beauty and complexity of human existence.

Each segment of the film explores a different aspect of Gibran’s prose, addressing themes such as love, freedom, and the human connection with nature. As Mustafa’s influence grows, the villagers undergo personal transformations, finding solace and inspiration in his teachings. Like ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ the film is highlighted by its imaginative animation and unique storytelling and is sure to be appreciated by fans of the former.

7. Fantastic Planet (1973)

With director René Laloux at the helm, ‘Fantastic Planet’ is a surreal masterpiece that unfolds on the distant planet of Ygam, where giant blue humanoid creatures called Draags dominate tiny human-like beings known as Oms. The Oms exist as pets, pests, and experimental subjects to the Draags. The narrative centers on Terr, an Om who becomes educated in Draag knowledge, leading to a quest for freedom and equality.

The film explores the intricate relationship between the Draags and Oms, delving into themes of oppression, rebellion, and the consequences of unchecked power. As Terr and his fellow Oms navigate a world filled with colossal landscapes and strange creatures, the mindbending visuals of the film are sure to capture the imagination of those who liked the psychedelic animations in ‘The Boy and the Heron.’

6. Lonely Castle in the Mirror (2022)

In the directorial hands of Keiichi Hara and Takakazu Nagatomo, ‘Lonely Castle in the Mirror’ is a poignant exploration of adolescent struggles and the power of self-discovery. The narrative revolves around a group of high school students who find themselves trapped in a surreal and magical world accessed through a mysterious mirror in their school. Each student faces personal challenges and insecurities, represented by a unique castle within the mirror. As they confront their innermost fears and desires, a sense of camaraderie emerges among the group.

The film delves into themes of identity, acceptance, and the emotional turbulence of adolescence. The characters’ journeys within the lonely castles become metaphors for overcoming personal obstacles and finding solace in connection. Much like ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ ‘Lonely Castle in the Mirror’ is a visually enchanting and emotionally resonant story that transcends the boundaries between reality and fantasy in an entrancing manner.

5. Soul (2020)

Directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, ‘Soul’ follows Joe Gardner, a middle-school music teacher with a burning passion for jazz. After falling into a manhole and then falling off the staircase to heaven, Joe finds himself in the Great Before, a realm where souls develop personalities before entering Earth. Teaming up with a reluctant soul named 22, Joe embarks on an adventure to reclaim his life.

The duo navigates surreal landscapes, encounters ethereal mentors, and questions the very essence of what makes life meaningful. The film skillfully explores themes of purpose, passion, and the beauty of everyday existence. Comparative to ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ ‘Soul’ explores a world beyond death, with both films taking a visually spectacular route towards their creations.

4. Fantasia 2000 (1999)

Involving various directors under the guidance of Roy E. Disney, ‘Fantasia 2000’ is an animated anthology that seamlessly weaves classical music with captivating visuals. Building upon the legacy of the original ‘Fantasia,’ this film features eight distinct segments, each set to a different musical composition. The narrative unfolds as an eclectic fusion of animation and music, ranging from the whimsical ‘Pines of Rome’ depicting flying whales to the playful ‘Carnival of the Animals’ showcasing a flamingo with a yo-yo.

The film reaches its crescendo with Stravinsky’s ‘Firebird Suite,’ portraying a mythic struggle between nature and destruction. For those who like Miyazaki’s tales for their fluid and soothing visuals, ‘Fantasia 2000’ offers a sensory feast that features timeless animation paired with classical music.

3. Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Directed by Yoshifumi Kondō, ‘Whisper of the Heart’ is a heartwarming tale that follows Shizuku, a teenage girl with a passion for reading and a yearning to discover her purpose in life. When Shizuku stumbles upon an antique cat figurine in an antique shop, it sets her on a journey of self-discovery. The figurine inadvertently leads her to Seiji Amasawa, a young boy with dreams of becoming a violin maker, who somehow happens to read the same books as her. ‘Whisper of the Heart’ is a beautifully animated film reminiscent of Studio Ghibli’s style of animation. It shares themes of love and self-discovery with ‘The Boy and the Heron’ and narrates a touching story that will resonate with fans of Miyazaki’s work.

2. Castle in the Sky (1989)

‘Castle in the Sky’ centers on Pazu, a young mining engineer, and Sheeta, a mysterious girl possessing a magical crystal. Pursued by both government agents and sky pirates, the duo embarks on a quest to find Laputa, a legendary floating castle in the sky. Secrets of Laputa’s advanced civilization and Sheeta’s royal lineage come to light through their adventure. A timeless creation of Under Hayao Miyazaki with a fantastical steampunk aesthetic, the film is sure to enchant fans of ‘The Boy and the Heron.’

1. The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

Directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, ‘The Secret World of Arrietty’ is a captivating animated film by Studio Ghibli that brings Mary Norton’s classic novel ‘The Borrowers’ to life. The narrative revolves around Arrietty, a spirited liliputan Borrower, and her family, who live beneath the floorboards of a suburban home. Their existence relies on borrowing small necessities from the human residents without being discovered. When Arrietty is discovered by Shawn, a human boy staying in the house, their fates become intertwined.

Despite the many barriers between Borrowers and humans, a genuine friendship blossoms between Arrietty and Shawn. As they navigate the challenges of their worlds colliding, the film explores themes of friendship, courage, and the interconnectedness of all living beings. Sharing its animation studio with ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ ‘The Secret World of Arrietty’ will enchant fans of the former with its beautiful sequences, endearing characters, and a tale that celebrates the magic found in unlikely connections.

