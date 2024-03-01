Liked The Disaster Artist? Here Are 8 Movies You’ll Enjoy

Helmed by James Franco, ‘The Disaster Artist’ chronicles the dramatic and hilarious making of the cult classic film, ‘The Room.’ The story follows the enigmatic Tommy Wiseau and his friend Greg Sestero as they begin a tumultuous journey to realize their dream of making it in Hollywood. As the film delves into the chaotic production of ‘The Room,’ it reveals the eccentricities and challenges faced by Wiseau and the unconventional dynamics within the cast and crew.

Franco’s essaying of Wiseau brings the perplexing persona to life, capturing his determination and vulnerability. Further comedy surrounds the film as it ironically received an Oscar nomination while being based on one of the worst movies ever made. These are some other movies like ‘The Disaster Artist’ which delve into the stories of singular characters or revel in comedic chaos.

8. Mommie Dearest (1981)

Under the direction of Frank Perry, ‘Mommie Dearest’ paints a harrowing portrait of Hollywood icon Joan Crawford through the eyes of her adopted daughter, Christina. The film chronicles the tumultuous relationship between Crawford and Christina, revealing the actress’s abusive behavior and obsession with perfection. As Crawford’s fame and fortune spiral into decline, her controlling and manipulative tendencies reach new heights, leaving Christina to endure relentless emotional and physical abuse.

While the film is incredibly serious in its foray into the dark underbelly of celebrity culture, it comes across as unintentionally hilarious. Fans of the source material of ‘The Disaster Artist’ will find the performance of Faye Dunaway in ‘Mommie Dearest’ to be hilariously over the top, rivaling that of Tommy Wiseau’s in its extreme dramatization. Much like the cult classic’s memorable lines, ‘Mommie Dearest’ adds to some of cinema’s most famous quotes with, “No wire hangers, ever.”

7. Why Him? (2016)

Directed by John Hamburg, ‘Why Him?’ begins its comedic odyssey when straight-laced father Ned (Bryan Cranston) meets his daughter’s eccentric tech billionaire boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). The film follows Ned’s struggle to push Laird away from his family while the young billionaire tries to win their approval with increasingly chaotic shenanigans. Laird’s extravagant mansion and outlandish antics push Ned over the edge, and the once-coolheaded middle-aged man finds himself teetering at the edge of violence. Fans of ‘The Disaster Artist’ will appreciate the film’s offbeat humor and zany characters, especially with James Franco stealing the show once again.

6. James Dean (2001)

‘James Dean,’ by Mark Rydell, offers a poignant glimpse into the life of the iconic actor, chronicling his rise to fame and tragic demise. The film delves into Dean’s struggles with his identity, artistic aspirations, and tumultuous relationships, painting a complex portrait of a tormented soul. Through flashbacks and intimate moments, we witness Dean’s meteoric ascent in Hollywood, fueled by his raw talent and rebellious spirit. However, fame and acclaim come at a cost as Dean grapples with inner demons and external pressures.

Those who liked the mature depiction of an actor’s struggles in ‘The Disaster Artist,’ may admire the film’s alternative exploration of the sacrifices made in pursuit of artistic greatness. Much like in ‘The Disaster Artist,’ the actor is enacted brilliantly by James Franco, delving deeper into the lesser-known personal life of the artist.

5. Honey Boy (2019)

With Alma Har’el at the helm, ‘Honey Boy’ spins a raw and introspective tale of a child actor facing the complexities of fame and family. Inspired by Shia LaBeouf’s own experiences, the film dives into the psyche of Otis, a young actor navigating a volatile relationship with his troubled father. As Otis grows from a vulnerable child star to a struggling adult, he confronts the ghosts of his past and seeks redemption amidst the chaos of Hollywood. Comparable to ‘The Disaster Artist,’ ‘Honey Boy’ offers a gritty and authentic look into an actor’s life, and offers a story of dedication and resilience.

4. Man on the Moon (1999)

‘Man on the Moon’ presents a captivating portrayal of the enigmatic comedian Andy Kaufman (Jim Carrey), exploring his unconventional life and groundbreaking career. Directed by Milos Forman, the film traces Kaufman’s rise from a quirky stand-up comedian to a cultural icon known for his boundary-pushing performances and eccentric persona. Kaufman’s work, while beloved by many, also caused controversy and misunderstanding as his act spilled over into his public appearances.

To play such a character, Jim Carrey too carried his persona over into his life, diving deep into method acting and instructing everyone on set to refer to him as Andy. With both ‘The Disaster Artist’ and ‘Man on the Moon’ based on hilarious and inscrutable figures, fans of the former will be enthralled by the compelling narrative filled with humor, heart, and an indelible portrait of a comedic genius ahead of his time.

3. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

In the directorial hands of Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, ‘Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping’ is a hilarious mockumentary that satirizes the music industry and celebrity culture. The film follows the rise and fall of Conner4Real, a wildly popular but increasingly narcissistic pop sensation. As Conner’s extravagant lifestyle and diva antics threaten to derail his career, he must take up a series of outrageous challenges and absurd misadventures to reclaim his place at the top.

Through a mix of clever humor and catchy musical performances, the movie skewers the excesses and absurdities of the entertainment world. Fans of ‘The Disaster Artist’ will appreciate the film’s irreverent take on celebrity and its witty commentary on the pitfalls of fame. Both films feature narratives driven by a single absurd character who delivers laughs aplenty at his own expense.

2. Chaplin (1992)

A Richard Attenborough directorial, ‘Chaplin’ offers a glimpse into the life of the iconic silent film star Charlie Chaplin. The narrative traces Chaplin’s remarkable journey from his humble beginnings in Victorian-era London to becoming one of the most beloved and influential figures in the history of cinema. Through a series of flashbacks and poignant moments, we witness Chaplin’s struggles, triumphs, and tumultuous relationships, including his marriages and legal battles. Fans of ‘The Disaster Artist’ will appreciate the film’s exploration of the challenges faced by a pioneering artist in the entertainment industry and its celebration of their enduring legacy.

1. The Room (2003)

Anyone who liked ‘The Disaster Artist’ without having seen the cult classic it is based on, needs to witness for themselves the unfathomable attempt at filmmaking that James Franco has attempted to explore further. Directed by Tommy Wiseau, the film is renowned for its unintentional humor and baffling storyline. It centers on the tumultuous relationship between Johnny, his fiancée Lisa, and his best friend, Mark. As Johnny’s life begins to unravel due to Lisa’s unfaithfulness, tensions escalate, leading to a series of absurd and melodramatic confrontations. The movie’s disjointed plot, stilted dialogue, and bizarre characters have cemented its status as a poster child for – so bad that it’s good.

