Loved The Kitchen? Here Are 8 Sci-Fi Movies You Must Watch

In ‘The Kitchen,’ a captivating British science fiction drama directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, the talented cast including Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Hope Ikpoku Jr, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo, Cristale, and BackRoad Gee brings to life a compelling tale. Set in a dystopian future London, where social housing is nonexistent, the plot follows Izi (Kane Robinson) and Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) as they bravely navigate a world where all traditional residential structures have vanished. The heart of the narrative unfolds within The Kitchen, a resilient community that adamantly refuses to abandon their cherished home in the face of adversity. Now discover these 8 additional movies like ‘The Kitchen’ that demand your consideration.

8. Code 46 (2003)

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, ‘Code 46’ is a thought-provoking science fiction film that explores themes of love and identity in a dystopian future. The movie stars Tim Robbins and Samantha Morton and is set in a society where strict genetic policies dictate relationships. In a parallel to ‘The Kitchen,’ both films delve into dystopian landscapes, depicting characters grappling with societal constraints. While ‘Code 46’ scrutinizes the impact of genetic codes on relationships, ‘The Kitchen’ navigates a future in London where social housing is eradicated, highlighting the resilience of a community determined to preserve their home.

7. The Platform (2019)

In ‘The Platform,’ a gripping Spanish science fiction thriller directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, the narrative unfolds within a vertical prison where food is distributed unequally through a descending platform. Starring Iván Massagué and Zorion Eguileor, the film delves into societal hierarchy and morality. Drawing parallels to ‘The Kitchen,’ both films explore dystopian environments. While ‘The Platform’ scrutinizes the vertical social stratification within a confined space, ‘The Kitchen’ presents a dystopian London where the eradication of social housing prompts a community to steadfastly defend their residence. Each film provides a unique lens on societal challenges in futuristic settings.

6. The Road (2009)

In the haunting post-apocalyptic film ‘The Road,’ directed by John Hillcoat, a father and son, played by Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee, navigate a desolate world destroyed by an unspecified catastrophe. The story poignantly explores their struggle for survival amid moral dilemmas and the bleak landscape. Contrasting with ‘The Kitchen,’ ‘The Road’ presents a world stripped bare of civilization, emphasizing the primal instinct for survival. While ‘The Kitchen’ unfolds in a dystopian London where social housing is eradicated, ‘The Road’ starkly portrays a father-son bond tested in the aftermath of an apocalyptic event, offering a poignant reflection on humanity.

5. Equilibrium (2002)

Both ‘Equilibrium’ and ‘The Kitchen’ share thematic parallels in their exploration of dystopian societies. In ‘Equilibrium’ directed by Kurt Wimmer, a totalitarian regime suppresses emotions using a drug to maintain societal control. Christian Bale stars as John Preston, an enforcer who questions this emotionless existence. Similarly, ‘The Kitchen’ unfolds in a dystopian London devoid of social housing, as a resilient community fights to preserve their home. Both films probe the consequences of oppressive systems, whether through emotional suppression or housing eradication, emphasizing the resilience of individuals against authoritarian forces.

4. District 9 (2009)

In both ‘District 9’ and ‘The Kitchen,’ dystopian landscapes serve as backdrops for narratives examining the human condition under oppressive regimes. ‘District 9,’ directed by Neill Blomkamp, unfolds in a segregated society where extraterrestrial refugees face discrimination. Sharlto Copley plays Wikus van de Merwe, a bureaucrat forced into a journey of self-discovery. Drawing parallels, ‘The Kitchen’ portrays a dystopian London where social housing is abolished and a resilient community fights for their home. While ‘District 9’ explores alien-human relations, ‘The Kitchen’ scrutinizes societal resilience against systemic challenges, providing distinct yet thought-provoking perspectives on the human experience.

3. Snowpiercer (2013)

In the chilling dystopian realm of ‘Snowpiercer,’ directed by Bong Joon-ho, humanity’s remnants cling to a perpetually moving train, segregated by class. Chris Evans leads the revolt of the oppressed from the tail section, unraveling layers of social injustice. In a striking parallel, ‘The Kitchen,’ directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, thrusts viewers into a futuristic London devoid of social housing, where a resilient community fights for their endangered home. Both films masterfully weave tales of rebellion against oppressive systems, be it a class-stratified train hurtling through an icy apocalypse or a community battling housing extinction in the face of dystopian odds.

2. High-Rise (2015)

For enthusiasts of ‘The Kitchen,’ the dystopian brilliance of ‘High-Rise’ is a go-to. Directed by Ben Wheatley, the film shows the chaos of a luxury high-rise building descending into societal madness. As both movies share an exploration of societal breakdowns within confined settings, ‘High-Rise’ provides a captivating visual spectacle and a dark commentary on human nature. Tom Hiddleston leads a stellar cast, including Jeremy Irons and Sienna Miller, in this intense portrayal of class struggles and societal disintegration within the walls of a towering structure. With its riveting narrative and stellar performances, ‘High-Rise’ is an engaging cinematic experience for those who appreciated the dystopian allure of ‘The Kitchen.’

1. Elysium (2013)

For fans captivated by ‘The Kitchen,’ ‘Elysium’ is a compelling cinematic journey. Directed by Neill Blomkamp, this sci-fi thriller offers a visceral exploration of societal disparities, resonating with ‘The Kitchen’s’ dystopian themes. Set in a future Earth plagued by inequality, the film follows Matt Damon’s Max as he battles for equality against the privileged residents of the utopian space habitat, Elysium. Blomkamp’s visually stunning depiction of contrasting worlds, coupled with intense action sequences, delivers a thought-provoking narrative. With a standout performance by Damon and a stellar supporting cast including Jodie Foster, ‘Elysium’ serves as a gripping and socially relevant cinematic experience for enthusiasts of ‘The Kitchen.’

