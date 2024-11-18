10 Animated Movies Like The Wild Robot You Must See

Helmed by Chris Sanders, ‘The Wild Robot’ is an animated film adaptation of Peter Brown’s eponymous 2016 novel that follows the story of a robot learning to live in a forest, make friends, and experience parenthood. Roz, an assistant robot with advanced artificial intelligence, is shipwrecked on a densely forested island. It learns to communicate with the animals and goes beyond its programming to adopt an orphaned gosling, Brightbill. Guided by friendly animals on the island, Roz raises Brightbill, helping him learn to swim, survive, and finally, fly with his kin. When Roz’s creators send combat robots to retrieve it, the wild robot rallies the animals to defend its new home. Brought to life by DreamWorks Animation, the touching story about developing unexpected bonds and exploring the beauty of family leaves us wanting more movies similar to ‘The Wild Robot.’

10. Epic (2013)

‘Epic,’ directed by Chris Wedge and produced by Blue Sky Studios, is a visually stunning animated adventure that follows a teen’s journey into a fantastical Lilliputian conflict taking place in the forest around her home. Mary Katherine’s father is an eccentric scientist who is obsessed with the theory of a tiny civilization of leafmen living in the forest. His hypotheses are proven correct when Mary is magically shrunken down by the wounded queen of the forest, who charges her with getting a pod bearing the new queen to safety.

The Leafmen are fighting a war against the corrupting Boggan, who seek to destroy the forest, and the survival of the new queen is crucial in turning the tide. Mary is joined by a maverick humming-bee-riding warrior, Nod, and a group of small animal friends as she sets out on a quest to save their world while rediscovering her own connection to nature. Both ‘The Wild Robot’ and ‘Epic’ captivate with their vibrantly animated lush forest settings, highlighting the beauty of nature and the heartfelt relationships between characters from different worlds.

9. Transformers One (2024)

With director Josh Cooley at the helm, ‘Transformers One’ transports us to the machine planet of Cybertron in the early days of Optimus Prime and Megatron. The visually stunning film by Paramount Animation dives into how these two iconic figures transitioned from allies to bitter enemies, shaping the fate of their planet. Packed with explosive action sequences and comedic moments, ‘Transformers One’ will appeal to those who enjoyed the high-stakes action in ‘The Wild Robot’ along with its lighthearted comedy. Featuring voice talents like Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime and Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, ‘Transformers One’ stands out from other films of the franchise with a lighter, family-friendly tone and satisfying story arcs.

8. Next Gen (2018)

In the directorial hands of Kevin R. Adams and Joe Ksander, ‘Next Gen’ centers on the tender friendship between a rebellious teen and an advanced robot as they uncover a massive conspiracy that threatens their futuristic city. Based on Wang Nima’s webcomic, ‘7723,’ the Netflix animated film follows Mai as she activates a top-secret robot named 7723. While she initially attempts to hide the bot, the endearing machine helps her gain confidence and becomes a companion she didn’t know she needed.

When their city falls under the shadow of a robot uprising masterminded by a shadowy figure, 7723 and his combat enhancements become their only hope of salvation. With its heartfelt storytelling and vibrant visuals, ‘Next Gen’ delivers a thrilling and emotional journey similar to Roz’s adventures. Both films explore themes of friendship and personal growth in a thought-provoking sci-fi setting.

7. Migration (2023)

Animated by Illumination and co-directed by Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy, ‘Migration’ follows the Mallards, a family of ducks led by their overprotective father, Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), as they take flight on a life-changing migration from New England to Jamaica. Where Brightbill’s journey crescendoes with his first flight, the Mallards, encouraged by Mack’s wife, Pam, leave the safety of their pond to explore the world. Like Roz, they encounter the wonders of nature and the perils of its challenges. Besides the exploration of unfamiliar environments, both ‘Migration’ and ‘The Wild Robot’ delve into the difficulties and the fulfillment of parenthood with humor, celebrating the power of community.

6. Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021)

Co-directed by Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, and Octavio E. Rodriguez, ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ unfolds in a world where small robot companions, B Bots, have become essential to daily social life like smartphones. Barney, a socially awkward middle schooler, is gifted a B Bot of his own after begging his father for it. However, the bot, Ron, is malfunctioning and adopts an unconventional approach to help Barney become popular in school.

Ron’s glitches lead to chaotic yet hilarious moments while his manufacturers attempt to track him down and prevent his faulty code from spreading. As Barney and Ron develop a heartwarming friendship, their story highlights the imperfections of both technology and human connection. The debut feature film from Locksmith Animation, ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ will appeal to fans of ‘The Wild Robot’ as both movies star a lovable robot going beyond its programming to create true connections and feel emotions.

5. Robots (2005)

‘Robots,’ co-directed by Chris Wedge Carlos Saldanha, is a hilarious adventure film about following one’s dreams set in a world made up entirely of robotic beings. The Blue Sky Studios movie follows Rodney Copperbottom, an inventive young robot who dreams of improving lives with his creations. He decides to travel to the advanced metropolis of Robot City to meet his idol, Bigweld, and pitch his inventions to him. However, Rodney encounters a class divide between the robots in the city, as a few with newer parts look down upon the many with outdated parts, even as Bigweld Industries mysteriously stops producing spare parts for all but the most advanced robots.

Rodney is joined by the Rusties, including Fender and Cappy, who help him make sense of his new surroundings as he assists the outmoded robots with repairs until he runs out of spare parts. Featuring a star-studded cast including Robin Williams, Halle Berry, and Ewan McGregor, ‘Robots’ provides a wildly entertaining, family-friendly experience while delving into deeper themes, much like ‘The Wild Robot.’ The dazzling visuals of ‘Robots,’ along with its cast of endearing characters, make it a must-watch for those interested in animated features exploring imaginative new worlds and essaying powerful messages.

4. The Jungle Book (1967)

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman and loosely based on Rudyard Kipling’s eponymous 1894 book, ‘The Jungle Book’ is a Disney classic that narrates the tale of Mowgli, a human child raised in the jungle. Found by a pack of wolves as a baby, Mowgli grows up in the forest, befriending all manner of animals. Among his two best friends are Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther. Bagheera advises Mowgli to return to his own kind while Baloo shows him the carefree nature of jungle life.

When Mowgli is attacked by a hypnotizing python, Kaa, and becomes the target of Shere Khan, the Tiger, his forest family rallies together to help him escape. Similar to ‘The Wild Robot,’ ‘The Jungle Book’ centers on a protagonist who initially does not belong in the forest but learns its ways and creates heartwarming connections with its animals. With unforgettable music and a vibrant depiction of the jungle and its inhabitants, the movie is known for its straightforward and good-humored fun.

3. Castle in the Sky (1986)

Masterfully directed by Hayao Miyazaki, ‘Castle in the Sky’ is an anime film that revolves around Sheeta, a young girl who possesses a mysterious crystal, and Pazu, a boy determined to find the legendary floating city of Laputa. Their adventure sees them evading pirates and uncover Sheeta’s past, which makes her a target of sinister government agents. Animated by Studio Ghibli, ‘Castle in the Sky’ creates an awe-inspiring world that blends technological advancement and nature, sure to enrapture fans of ‘The Wild Robot.’ Peter Brown has talked about Miyazaki’s work being an influence on him, and the protagonists of ‘Castle in the Sky’ also find an island that is populated only by animals and a friendly robot, much like Roz.

2. Bambi (1942)

Helmed by David Hand, ‘Bambi’ is a beautifully crafted Disney classic that follows Bambi, a fawn, as he grows up in the forest, learning about its wonders and dangers. With the guidance of his mother and friends, Thumper the rabbit and Flower the skunk, Bambi curiously explores the wilderness until tragedy strikes. Loosely based on Felix Salten’s 1923 novel, ‘Bambi’ is one of the main influences behind ‘The Wild Robot,’ and fans of the latter will find it compelling for its portrayal of animals’ lives and their connection to nature. Both films create tear-jerking experiences with their emotional depth and timeless tales of family and home.

1. The Iron Giant (1999)

Directed by Brad Bird, ‘The Iron Giant’ revolves around the bond between a young boy and a gentle giant robot from outer space. Set during the Cold War, the story follows Hogarth Hughes as he encounters a gargantuan metal-eating robot. Initially terrified, Hogarth realizes that the giant is innocent and seems lost, and he enlists the help of beatnik artist Dean McCoppin to hide it in the junkyard.

As Hogarth teaches the Iron Giant about humanity and kindness, and much like Roz, it grapples with its original design and the choice to become more than its programming. When a paranoid government suspects the existence of the giant and threatens the use of force, their bond is put to the ultimate test. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, ‘The Iron Giant’ is a must-watch for fans of ‘The Wild Robot’ for its thought-provoking story interwoven with comedy and a lot of heart.

