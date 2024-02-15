Voyagers: 8 Similar Sci-Fi Thriller Movies You Should Watch

Helmed by Neil Burger, the distinct tinge of sci-fi flavor in ‘Voyagers’ makes it an exemplary candidate for a memorable film that’s assured to keep you on the edge of your seats. The 2021 film, set in a distant future, takes its audience on an enthralling sci-fi ride as it explores social structures, hierarchy, and adolescence aboard a multi-generational expedition destined for Earth’s succeeding planet. The crew of teenagers must confront the reality of being onboard the ship for the rest of their lives.

While it’s safe to say it draws numerous tropes from the genre, its compelling stage and brilliant performances by a stellar cast comprising Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, and Lily-Rose Depp, set it apart. We managed to put together a list of films that’s set up to keep you on the same vibe train. If you enjoyed the intensity and setting of the space-themed adventure, here are our top picks for movies like ‘Voyagers’ that you might want to watch after.

8. Life (2017)

‘Life’ takes you onboard the International Space Station, where a multinational crew of astronauts is tasked with the retrieval of a research pod that’s on its way back from Mars. The crew discovers an alien life-form inside and eventually realizes it isn’t as docile as once perceived. Starring renowned names such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and Rebecca Ferguson, the 2017 film shares similarities to the setting of ‘Voyagers’ where both tell stories of a crew primarily aboard a vessel in space. Like ‘Voyagers,’ all of humanity’s fate lies in the hands of the crew and the decisions they make onboard their spacecraft. The film will undoubtedly give you the same jolt of thrill.

7. Europa Report (2013)

Continuing on the themes of space expeditions and discoveries, the narrative and setting of ‘Europa Report’ fittingly draws parallels with ‘Voyagers.’ Set in the contemporary world, ‘Europa Report’ brings its viewers along on a journey to Jupiter’s moon with a crew of the best astronauts from around the world on a mission in search of life. As they venture deeper, the astronauts discover never-before-seen secrets about Jupiter’s moon.

‘Europa Report,’ much like most of the entries on this list, is set primarily aboard a spacecraft. It shares similarities with ‘Voyagers’ on the front of the setting, as this plays a pivotal role in the way the story is told. This film also adds insights into human interactions and crew differences, which adds another dimension of similarity to ‘Voyagers.’ This sci-fi thriller is a tailor-made experience for every fan of the genre.

6. Sunshine (2007)

‘Sunshine’ brings about a unique hue to world-ending scenarios, where a crew of astronauts is tasked with the responsibility of reigniting the dying sun. As the film progresses, mishaps and accidents occur, putting the crew at fatal risk. Starring big names, such as Cillian Murphy, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Evans, and Japanese veteran actor Hiroyuki Sanada, the setting and environmental Armageddon of ‘Voyagers’ are reprised in this film. Much to the enjoyment of every sci-fi/thriller enthusiast, this film is assured to give them the same thrill.

5. High Life (2018)

‘High Life,’ starring Robert Pattinson, is a sci-fi film that features plenty of absurd horror elements that’ll satisfy any genre aficionado’s trope-hungry eyes. The film revolves around a group of prisoners who are used as Guinea pigs in various experiments onboard a spacecraft deep in space. The sole survivor is tasked with the duty of saving his daughter and himself.

‘High Life’ shares a few similarities with ‘Voyagers,’ where both movies are set in deep space and in spacecraft with little to no chance of escape. A multi-generational factor, albeit only minimal in ‘High Life,’ draws a few similarities as well. They also embody the same space-thriller tropes seen within the genre. If you’re looking for something darker and unsettling after ‘Voyagers,’ you should add ‘High Life’ to your list.

4. Approaching The Unknown (2016)

‘Approaching The Unknown’ might sound like a clichéd title for a sci-fi thriller movie, but it checks all the right boxes when selecting a good watch from the genre. The film revolves around humanity’s pursuit to colonize Mars, as they send their very first human on a one-way journey to the red planet. The journey is treacherous and filled with hurdles, but what makes it worse is that it is a solo mission.

While the setting and somewhat the premise remain similar to ‘Voyagers,’ what makes this a good watch after is its completely opposite social presence. The solo-mission element brings an entirely different perspective to the overcrowded vessels the rest of this list provides. While retaining many of the genre’s tropes, such as a similar setting and intention, ‘Approaching The Unknown’ would make for an honestly good ‘post-Voyager’ recommendation.

3. I.S.S. (2023)

Much like the first entry on this list, this film is completely set onboard the titular space vessel. As a new entry of personnel is introduced onboard the ISS, the crew is unaware of the raging worldwide feud that’s taking place between the US and Russia on the ground. The crew, divided by nationality, are ordered an ultimatum by their respective officials on the ground to take over the station at any cost.

The reason ISS is on this list is because of its social aspects that are similar to ‘Voyagers,’ along with its familiarly shared setting aboard a space vessel. The moral dilemma of sticking to orders or giving oneself the freedom to choose drives movies such as ‘ISS’ and ‘Voyagers.’ Just like the latter, this movie is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.

2. Aniara (2018)

Based on the epic science fiction poem written by Harry Martinson of the same name, the Swedish film ‘Aniara’ goes much further into community building onboard a spacecraft than ‘Voyagers’ does, but some of its key concepts are uncanny. Set in a dystopian future where Earth isn’t as habitable as it once used to be, ‘Aniara’ takes its audience through a spiraling tale of a mass exodus in search of a new world to inhabit.

On this journey, humanity loses itself, as one spacecraft drifts off course into the abyss of space. While ‘Aniara’ explores themes that wouldn’t be all that suitable for a bunch of teenagers, like it is on ‘Voyagers,’ similarities between the two can easily be spotted. The theme, setting, community building, and end-of-the-world crisis, make this sci-fi thriller an adequate recommendation to watch after ‘Voyagers’.

1. Stowaway (2021)

Another film that shares acute similarities with ‘Voyagers’ is ‘Stowaway.’ A crew of astronauts on a 2-year expedition faces a moral dilemma after they discover a stowaway who has, unknowingly, stayed onboard the spacecraft through its launch. Unable to return and equipped with resources adequate for only the known crew, they are forced to confront the situation with difficult choices.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Colette, and Daniel Dae Kim, much of the film takes place within the confines of the spacecraft, similar to the setting of ‘Voyagers.’ The added factor of its moral conundrum and interpersonal relationships further validates this film, if you’re looking for something to watch after ‘Voyagers.’ Much like the rest of the entries on this list, this one, too, is bound to give you the same thrills.

Read More: Where Was Voyagers Filmed?