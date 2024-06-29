Muna Abdulahi: Where is The Mole Cast Member Now? 

Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ transported us to Malaysia as it introduced all the contestants one by one, among whom Muna Abdulahi immediately stood out as a fiery Black Muslim woman. She was quick to win the trust of fellow contestants with her story and seemingly straightforward nature but played with unexpected guile and tactics. Many of them sensed this hidden nature after the first few challenges, and Muna quickly became one of the most suspected candidates for the mole. Nevertheless, she kept her objectives and mind clear, held her suspicions close, and gathered as much information as she could to continue proceeding to subsequent stages. Her driven and passionate nature, along with her unique story, may leave some seeking to delve deeper into her following life.

Muna Abdulahi is an Award-Winning Poet

Soon after her time on the show, Muna Abdulahi returned to her longtime passion for poetry. In September 2023, she spoke at the McNamara Alumni Center in an event with MNEEP for Minnesota educational policymakers. Her speech was geared towards informing policies and practices for racial equity in the state’s higher education systems. She also talked about her love for poetry, which began at the age of 13, discussing themes of belonging, identity, nationality, and migration.

Hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Muna’s poetic odyssey has taken her across continents, captivating audiences from local communities to international stages. Her accolades speak volumes: she is ranked 8th among women poets at the prestigious Women of the World Poetry Slam Competition and a three-time Minnesota Grand Slam Champion. Her performances have graced renowned platforms, including the historic first all-women St. Paul City Council Inauguration, where her words echoed with profound significance. She was also invited as a guest speaker at the 2024 State of the County Address of Hennepin County. In addition to poetry, Muna nurtures a career as a software engineer.

Muna’s voice echoes beyond the stage, resonating in publications like Poetry Journal and Button Poetry, which also uploads her recitations to its YouTube channel. She takes pride in her heritage as the daughter of Somalian immigrants, as well as in her religion of Islam. With each poem, she gives voice to narratives that are often silenced or overlooked, amplifying the voices of those whose stories are deemed difficult or inconvenient. Beyond her poetic prowess, Muna is a dedicated educator, imparting her passion for poetry and English to young minds, nurturing the next generation of storytellers.

Muna is an Adventurous Traveller

The Minneapolis resident is an avid traveler and has traversed most continents by land, air, or sea. She has circumnavigated the world on a ship and also likes to fly planes, having her own pilot’s license. She has gone on a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the Islamic holy land, and a location which she has declared among the most special to her. “I have been blessed to have traveled around the world, but this place is like no other place in this whole world and my heart will forever remain here.” she wrote on Instagram. “Words cannot even begin to describe this level of tranquility, clarity, and peace I feel that cannot be received elsewhere. A truly indescribable experience.”

Muna Continues to Champion Representation

The 24-year-old feels the most pride in her contribution to refugee communities’ literature and in becoming a voice for many of the marginalized. Having grown up without reading any literature, she could truly resonate with, Muna seeks to fill that gap for the new generations of children of immigrants. She feels a profound sense of accomplishment when her works are read and recited by those who resonate with them.

In one such incident, a teacher at an Oakland, California school reached out to the poet, thanking her for writing ‘The Unwritten Letter From My Immigrant Parents.’ She conveyed to Muna that her 3rd grader students of families from Thailand, Vietnam, China, Afghanistan, Honduras, and Eritrea had recited the poem and placed first at a literary festival and were competing at the district level. Through her work and talks, Muna Abdulahi continues to make an indelible mark on representation for the immigrant community.

