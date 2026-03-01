Is Lifetime’s Murder at Highland Manor Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Ryan Dewar, Lifetime’s ‘Murder at Highland Manor’ follows Kate on a surprise journey to Scotland, where she has been hired as a private tutor for a young girl named Hannah. Shifting to the eponymous manor as an au pair, she finds herself surrounded by a number of strange mysteries and unpredictable variables. Specifically, it feels like the wealthy family is hiding the truth about what happened to the person who taught Hannah before Kate. As people begin shuffling in and out of the manor in this mystery thriller, Kate finds herself convinced that she has stumbled across a familial conflict, one wherein she has somehow ended up with a target on her back. As she looks deeper into the past of Hannah’s mother, Annie, a dam of secrets collapses, revealing horrifying truths about the manor and its residents.

Murder at Highland Manor is a Fictional Tale With Loose Parallels to Reality

‘Murder at Highland Manor’ appears to be a work of fiction by Rachel Flynn, with no direct connection to any real-life event. Through its premise about a teacher-turned-private tutor who chances upon a murder mystery, the movie tackles a wide variety of themes, specifically those involving families. While our suspicions are initially directed towards the disappearance of Hannah’s former tutor, it is soon revealed that the teen’s family tree is full of curious details, many of which are unpacked by Kate through the course of the movie. Although these plot points do not seem to be based on real-life, it is possible that the movie’s creative team may have researched real-life incidents of a similar nature and incorporated some details into the narrative.

In May of 1990, Joanna Parrish, a 20-year-old English tutor who was studying in France, was found murdered in the Burgundy region. Parrish had previously put up an advertisement in local newspapers offering English private lessons, and was contacted by a man shortly after. The following day, Parrish’s body was discovered in the Yonne River, and showed signs of physical and sexual abuse. It has been alleged that the man was Michel Fourniret, a convicted serial killer who had committed murders with a similar pattern before. While Fourniret reportedly confessed to the crime in 2018, he died before he could stand trial for this case. Five years later, Fourniret’s wife, Monique Olivier, was charged with involvement in the Parrish murder case, and she was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2018.

The Lifetime Movie’s Realism Comes From Its Interrogation of Familial Dynamics

Another real-life case with vague parallels to ‘Murder at Highland Manor’ is the murder of Sophie Lionnet, a 21-year-old French woman who was hired as an au pair by Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni. Reportedly, the couple falsely accused Lionnet of being in touch with Mark Walton, a music artist who cofounded the band ‘Boyzone’ and was allegedly Kouider’s ex-boyfriend. After targeting Lionnet on the basis of these false accusations, Kouider and Medouni reportedly murdered Lionnet in the bath and then burned her body. Following their arrest, the couple was found guilty of murder and sentenced to at least 30 years in jail.

While there are some vague overlaps between Joanna Parrish and Sophie Lionnet’s tragic murders, and the story laid out in ‘Murder at Highland Manor,’ the similarities appear to be superficial in nature and are not meant to be intentional. In reality, it is likely that writer Rachel Flynn only used potentially similar real-life cases as vague reference points, with the larger chunk of the story being fictional in nature. Many of Flynn’s other works, such as her contribution to the writing of ‘River City,’ are also works of fiction that reimagine life in Scotland as a part of their dramatic narratives. To that end, it is likely that the Lifetime movie is intended to be a crafted piece that uses its setting and interpersonal dynamics as a storytelling device.

