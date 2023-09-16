My 600-lb Life Season 4: Where Are They Now?

‘My 600-lb Life‘ has been a groundbreaking reality TV series that brings the struggles and triumphs of individuals battling extreme obesity to the forefront. Premiered on TLC, this show, created by Jonathan Nowzaradan, has touched audience’s hearts worldwide. Season 4 of the show was particularly memorable, featuring individuals who faced tremendous challenges on their path to healthier lives. Let’s take a closer look at the lives of some of the most remarkable participants from season 4 after their appearances on the show.

Where is Nikki Webster Now?

Nikki Webster, now Nikki Gray, captured the audience’s hearts with her determination and kindness when she first appeared on ‘My 600-lb Life.’ When she started her journey, she weighed a staggering 650 pounds, severely affecting her quality of life. Her weight made simple tasks challenging, and she was determined to regain control. Nikki’s incredible commitment and perseverance paid off, as she shed 450 pounds, now weighing 200 pounds.

But Nikki’s transformation extended beyond weight loss. She found love and happiness when she married Marcus Gray in 2017 at the LDS Temple in Saint Louis. The couple shares a strong faith and supports each other on their journey to health. She also has a furry companion, Laszlo, a Shih Tzu, who adds joy to her life. In addition to her personal life, Nikki pursued her creative side, running her own business on Etsy called FreckleFlowerClay, where she sells handcrafted jewelry. Other than that, she also enjoys cooking and spending quality time with her family and friends.

Where is Brittani Fulfer Now?

Brittani Fulfer’s journey on ‘My 600-lb Life’ showcased her resilience and determination to overcome obesity. When she first appeared on season 4 of the show in 2016, she weighed over 600 pounds, facing self-esteem and intimacy issues in her marriage. Her weight loss journey resulted in her losing more than 400 pounds. However, she still needed surgery to remove 27 pounds of excess skin from her weight loss.

One of the most significant achievements in Brittani’s life was maintaining her weight loss and pursuing a healthier lifestyle. She and her husband lost weight together, embracing treks and adventures as part of their active lifestyle and showering all their love on their nephew, Deshon, and their dog Odafin. Throughout her journey, Brittani has remained open about her mental health struggles, using her social media platform to motivate and support her followers. She continues to inspire others with her progress and positive approach to life.

Where is Chad Dean Now?

Chad Dean’s stint on season 4 of ‘My 600-lb Life’ was deeply motivated by his love for his family, particularly his wife, Ayesha. He faced numerous health issues due to obesity and turned to Dr. Now for help. Supported by his loving wife, he embarked on a path to better health. His commitment to improving his life led to significant weight loss. By the end of 2017, he had shed over 300 pounds, weighing 278 pounds. He fulfilled a long-held dream of purchasing a motorcycle and was working as a truck driver.

Post-fame, Chad maintained his progress and shared his inspirational story in a memoir titled ‘I’m In Here Somewhere: Memoir of a Food Addict.’ Currently, Chad lives in Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife and two children, a son whose name isn’t known to the public, and a daughter named Taqua Bailey. His story not only highlights the impact of obesity on health but also showcases the importance of family support and determination in achieving significant weight loss.

Where is June McCamey Now?

June McCamey’s journey on season 4 of ‘My 600-lb Life’ was marked by her struggles to break free from her coping mechanisms and make necessary changes to improve her health. She resonated with viewers as a member of the LGBTQ+ community who faced additional challenges. Since her introduction to the show in 2016, June has made remarkable progress, losing around 300 pounds. She married her partner, Mary, and the couple celebrated their love in a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2019. As of now, the couple and their children are living in Little Rock, Arkansas.

June’s commitment to her health extended beyond weight loss. She ventured into entrepreneurship by starting her own business, ‘Creations By Mz June,’ where she sells handmade jewelry. Even though she faced quite a few personal challenges, including the tragic death of her mother in 2021 and still mourning the death of her son Mack in 2011, June continues to prioritize her health and personal goals.

Where is Dottie Potts Now?

Dottie Potts’ story is marked by tragedy, perseverance, and a legal battle against the production company behind the show, Megalomedia. After her stint in season 4 of the show, she didn’t see much success and could only get down from 669 pounds to 520 pounds after surgery. In 2016, she faced an unimaginable tragedy when she lost her son, Daniel, to cerebral palsy. The grief and emotional turmoil that followed took a toll on her, leading to struggles with her weight. However, Dottie displayed immense strength and shed a remarkable 271 pounds, bringing her weight down to approximately 371 pounds.

Dottie’s personal life also underwent significant changes as she decided to move out of her house because of her husband Chris’ drinking problems. She found herself living in a hotel room with her second son, Landon, facing financial constraints, because of which she quit Dr. Now’s program. Notably, she became one of the cast members who took legal action against Megalomedia, the production company responsible for ‘My 600-lb Life.’ She alleged that the show misrepresented her weight, making it appear as though she was gaining weight when, in fact, she was losing it.

Additionally, Dottie accused Megalomedia of manipulating her eating habits so that Dr. Now hospitalized her. Currently, she is living in Oxford, Mississippi, and her financial condition hasn’t improved. In September 2023, she posted on Facebook asking people for donations and gift cards so that she could feed her children and buy them clothes for school. She also mentioned that in 2023, she got COVID, and since then, she hasn’t been able to walk and is bedbound with several conditions, including low blood pressure, Distal Heart Failure, and UTI.

Where is Gideon Yeakley Now?

Gideon Yeakley’s story showcased the ups and downs of the weight loss journey and the unique struggles each individual faces. Even though he underwent significant weight loss, he faced difficulties post-surgery, including lethargy. His relationship with his wife, Kayleigh, had its ups and downs, one of the ups being the birth of their daughter in 2017 and a scary collapse in February 2019, after which Gideon was hospitalized. However, the couple eventually decided to get a divorce in 2020. Despite the challenges, Gideon is committed to maintaining a healthier lifestyle and inspiring those who face similar obstacles on their path to better health.

Where is Ashley Dunn Now?

At 26-years-old, Ashley embarked on her weight loss journey not only for herself but also for her 5-year-old son named Patrick, whom she found herself dependent on. At the start of her journey on the season, she weighed a staggering 725 pounds. She lost around 350 pounds, which allowed her to care for her son instead of the other way around. Following the show, she continued to maintain a balanced diet and maintain her weight loss.

In 2018, Ashley underwent excess skin and fat removal surgery to address the physical aftermath of her weight loss. Her weight had come down to 300 pounds, and she shared her strategies for staying on track, which included distinguishing between true hunger and emotional cravings. She often spends quality time with her husband, Jacob, her son, and her fur babies. Ashley and Jacob are doing well together and celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in June 2023. Needless to say, her journey is an inspiring example of how determination and self-care can lead to lasting transformation.

Where is Teretha Hollis-Neely Now?

At her heaviest, Teretha Hollis-Neely weighed nearly 800 pounds and had become dependent on her husband, oxygen, and insulin. She hadn’t left her bed for two years before seeking help from Dr. Now. During her initial hospital stay with Dr. Now, she lost over 200 pounds and qualified for weight loss surgery. However, she faced setbacks and weight regain, leading to her becoming bedridden once again. Dr. Now admitted her to a rehab facility to address her food addiction, but after an initial stint, she checked herself out and returned to Houston. She made another attempt at rehab, eventually progressing towards her goal of walking.

Teretha’s journey continued to be a rollercoaster ride marked by irregularities in her diet, exercise, and therapy appointments. In 2020, it was revealed that she was once again in a wheelchair but still couldn’t stick to the program and missed therapy appointments. Eventually, she ended up on oxygen and quit Dr. Now’s program. Despite the challenges, Teretha celebrated her 30th anniversary with her loving husband, Derrick Neely, and continues to enjoy family get-togethers.

Where is Randy Statum Now?

When viewers first met Randy, he weighed over 650 pounds and was battling severe health issues. His struggles with obesity had led to the breakdown of his relationships, including two marriages and separation from his daughter. Motivated by his health issues and the desire to rebuild his life, Randy sought help from Dr. Nowzaradan. During his time on the show, Randy faced weight fluctuations but ultimately lost over 300 pounds, bringing his weight down to 350.

Randy’s post-‘My 600-lb Life‘ journey involved losing weight and prioritizing his health. He continued to spend quality time with his daughters, cherishing the moments with them. Fortunately, he also reunited with his daughter and found love with Jennifer Armstrong, who has a daughter named Bre. Randy lost his father a while back, but he hasn’t let this tragedy take over his journey and is committed to maintaining a healthy weight.

Where is Milla Clark Now?

Milla Clark started her journey weighing a staggering 725 pounds and faced numerous challenges, including the inability to stand on her own. However, Milla’s determination and the guidance of Dr. Now propelled her forward. Two years into her weight loss journey, Dr. Now approved her for bariatric surgery, which marked a turning point in her transformation. She lost 274 pounds and underwent multiple surgeries, including skin removal and double knee replacement, to improve her mobility and overall health.

Milla’s commitment to her health paid off, and she achieved an astonishing weight loss of 596 pounds, bringing her weight down to 155 pounds. She regained her mobility and found love with James Hill, with whom she shares a life filled with family gatherings, road trips, and cherished moments. Milla also shares her journey and its ups and downs with her fans on her social media platforms.

Where is Sean Milliken Now?

At just 26 years of age, Sean joined the fourth season cast to confront his dependent relationship with food, which stemmed from a troubled childhood and an emotional connection to eating. Sean’s dedication and commitment to weight loss were evident throughout his time on the series. Under the guidance of Dr. Nowz, he managed to shed over 400 pounds, a significant achievement by any measure. However, the road was not without its challenges, and Sean faced immense emotional turmoil, especially after the devastating loss of his beloved mother, Renee Milliken, because of renal failure.

Sean continued striving for a healthier lifestyle, but his life was cut short in 2019 at just the age of 29. He was admitted to the hospital because of an infection and had difficulty breathing. The hospital was able to renew him successfully, but his heart gave up soon after that. Even though he left the world too early, Sean left an indelible mark on the hearts of his loved ones and fans, forever remembered for his remarkable journey and enduring spirit.

Where is Lupe Samano Now?

When she began her journey on season 4 of the show at 39 years old, Lupe Samano weighed a staggering 642 pounds and had been confined to her bed for over a decade. Her story illuminated the challenges faced by those grappling with obesity and dependency and the toll it took on her relationship with her husband, Gilbert Donovan. Dr. Nowzaradan’s expertise played a pivotal role in her transformation as she lost over 400 pounds, ultimately achieving a weight of nearly 200 pounds. Her journey included significant milestones like skin removal surgery, a testament to her unwavering commitment to a healthier life.

However, Lupe’s life was marked by hardship as she navigated a strained marriage and eventually decided to leave Gilbert, citing physical abuse and infidelity. In the aftermath, she found love with Andrew Renteria, who gave her the support and love she deserved. Tragically, Andrew’s life was cut short in 2019 due to kidney problems, leaving Lupe heartbroken again. The same year, she started dating Karina Garcia, a fellow ‘My 600-lb Life’ star, who had been her personal trainer and has been with him ever since. Needless to say, her journey was not without its hurdles, but her remarkable transformation and positive outlook on life continue to resonate with fans.

