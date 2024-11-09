My Dad’s Christmas Date: Exploring All Filming Locations

Directed by Mick Davis, ‘My Dad’s Christmas Date’ narrates a heartwarming Christmas story of a widowed father struggling to cope with the loss of his wife while his daughter takes it upon herself to find him a girlfriend. David (Jeremy Piven) feels increasingly distant from his teen daughter, Jules, since his wife passed away. Understanding her father’s behavior but hoping for him to find happiness again, Jules sets up a dating profile for him and invites the matches to meet him. As David is ambushed by his dates across town with Christmas Eve approaching, the rom-com film presents dazzling visuals of cozy festive flair and unique backdrops that seem to radiate a sense of nostalgic charm.

Where Was My Dad’s Christmas Date Filmed?

Filming for ‘My Dad’s Christmas Date’ took place across Yorkshire, in and around York, England. Principal photography began in late 2019 and was wrapped by January 2020. The cast and crew appeared to appreciate the picturesque shooting locations as well as each other’s company in bringing the project to fruition.

York, England

The historic cathedral city of York in England provided an ideal, picturesque backdrop for the film, especially since the shoot coincided with the holiday season. With its snow-dusted streets and festive decorations already in place, York’s charming locations naturally lent themselves to the Christmas spirit of the movie. The magnificent cathedral of York Minster in Deangate features in establishing shots around the time David is driving Jules to school. Their car crosses over Lendal Bridge, which spans the River Ouse. In the sequence, we can also see Clifford’s Tower in a brief landscape shot. Seated atop a hill on Tower Street, the Clifford’s Tower is a stone keep which is the largest remaining part of York Castle. The River Ouse bisects the city and is featured in various scenes throughout the movie whenever characters are seen by a river, walking, brooding, or jogging.

Exterior shots of the leads walking through a vibrant marketplace were captured at the York Christmas Market on 4-6 Parliament Street. When Jules goes to see a movie with Ben, they are actually at the City Screen Picture House on 13-17 Coney Street. The scenes of Jules’ school are shot at St. Peter’s School in Clifton. Founded in 627 AD, St. Peter’s School is an expansive boarding and day school that is considered to be the third oldest school in the world. Another distinct backdrop in the film is the The Shambles, a narrow historic street with overhanging, preserved medieval buildings dating back to the 14th century. Jules and Emma have conversations while in front of a shop on the street.

When David is approached by Natasha, a tall woman, in an art gallery, the sequence is shot at the York Art Gallery, by the Exhibition Square. They walk through the square as well, with the Bootham Bar visible in the background. When Jules watches David from above as he bumps into his third date, they are at the York Castle Museum at Tower Street. The quaint, stone-walled cafe where David and Jule go after his date with Veronica is The Perky Peacock, located at Barker Tower on North Street. As David leaves the cafe in frustration, he sits on a bench in front of the Yorkshire Museum, adjacent to the Lendal Bridge. When the father goes on a genuine date with Amanda, they are at the Hotel du Vin York, 89 The Mount.

Malton, England

The market town of Malton, situated northeast of York, also served as a filming location for ‘My Dad’s Christmas Date.’ The posh seating area featured in the film, with pink sofas, paintings, and a scintillating chandelier, is actually a part of the Birdsall House in Birdsall. The 18th-century estate is open to the public for tours and as an events venue.

Beverley, England

The production team of ‘My Dad’s Christmas Date’ also ventured to Beverley, situated 27 miles southeast of York. The choir scenes that seem to be taking place in York Minster are actually shot in Beverley Minster on 38 Highgate. A gothic masterpiece, the Beverley Minster is an awe-inspiring church that was founded as a monastery in the 8th century. The Monks Walk Inn on 19 Highgate is the shooting location for the scene of David and Sarah’s first meeting.

