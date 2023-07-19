My Happy Marriage Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, ‘My Happy Marriage’ or ‘Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’ is a historical fantasy romance anime. The plot is set in an alternate version of the Meiji period, where the technological development is similar to what Japan was during that era, but most of the population has various supernatural abilities. The female protagonist of the series, Miyo Saimori, is one of those rare few who don’t have any gift. The series begins after she becomes a prospective bride for Kiyoka Kudo, a military commander and the head of the Kudo clan. In episode 3, titled ‘Our First Date,’ Miyo and Kiyoka venture out into the city on their first date together. It is revealed that Miyo’s father believes that Miyo will soon be sent away by Kiyoka. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘My Happy Marriage’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.

My Happy Marriage Episode 3 Recap

The episode begins with Kiyoka and Miya having dinner. As a military commander, Kiyoka has developed a remarkable ability to perceive things others don’t. Despite living under the same roof for only a few days, Kiyoka has learned that Miyo endured abuse and trauma at her father’s home. Perhaps this is why he has left his own cocoon of propriety and reservation to interact with her. On this night, he asks her whether she is enjoying her time at his home and how she usually spends her days. As always, Miyo answers diminutively until Kiyoka asks her to accompany him on a visit to the town. Her immediate reaction is to decline, but she acquiesces when she realizes that he genuinely wants her to be there with him. Afterward, she reflects on the fact that this will be their first date.

The following morning, Yurie helps Miyo put on makeup for the first time in her life. It is shown that her comb is old, with most of its teeth broken. Kiyoka takes his car to drive himself and Miyo to the town. As parking is a hassle, he intends to leave the car at his workplace. There, they run into Godo, Kiyoka’s subordinate and the only friend-figure he has in his life. Kiyoka soon gets agitated by Godo’s curiosity about Miyo and orders him to go back to work.

Miyo and Kiyoka truly enjoy themselves as they stroll around the town in each other’s company. Miyo has endured incredible hardship most of her life. She never really wanted anything because she knew she wouldn’t get it from her family. And at this stage, she is still getting to know Kiyoka, so those privileges that people who are in a relationship have with each other haven’t yet established between them. So she denies that she needs anything.

However, as it turns out, the very purpose of this excursion has been to order kimonos for Miyo and get a special gift for her. This gift turns out to be a new comb. As Miyo wants to prolong her stay , she decides not to tell Kiyoka that she doesn’t have any special ability. Unbeknownst to her, Kiyoka has hired a private investigator and knows almost everything about her life.

Meanwhile, Koji’s father comes over to the Saimori home to accuse Shinichi Saimori of betraying him. Through her mother, Miyo is related to the Usuba family, the members of which are known to possess the ability to control minds. This makes Miyo a highly sought-after bridal prospect. Even though she doesn’t have any gifts, there is a possibility that her children will inherit the Usuba family’s powers.

My Happy Marriage Episode 3 Ending: Who is Spying on Kiyoka?

Toward the end of the episode, Kiyoka realizes that he is being followed. He uses his pyrokinetic ability to burn all Shiki-gami sent to spy on him. In Japanese folklore, Shiki-gami are spirits (often curses) controlled by an onmyōji, the master of natural science, divination, astronomy, and magic, almanac. So, this means the one who is spying on Kiyoka has similar powers to that of an onmyōji.

Earlier in the episode, Koji’s father was worried about the implications of a Kudo marrying a Usuba. Shinichi reassures him that Kiyoka will undoubtedly throw Miyo out of his home. Koji’s father wanted to marry Miyo to his son Kazushi, hoping their offspring would possess the Usuba gift. But Shinichi’s decision to betray him and accept the offer from the Kudo family complicated the matter. However, after Shinchi’s assurance, it is implied that he wishes to accelerate the process. So, it’s most likely that he is the one spying on Kiyoka. It can be Saya as well, as her jealousy of Miyo hasn’t gone away.

