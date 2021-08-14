Enabled by its huge popularity, ‘My Hero Academia’ takes time to set up its stories. As a result, when those rewarding climactic moments of action and drama arrive, they feel earned. Episode 19, titled ‘More of a Hero Than Anyone,’ is based on some of the early chapters of the ‘Paranormal Liberation War’ arc. Izuku Midoriya and other Class 1-A students return to school after finishing their work studies during winter. All Might makes cotton candy and cracks dad jokes that no one understands. Mina teases Ochako for Midoriya-related things. Meanwhile, Aizawa and Present Mic visit the Tartarus prison and learn a horrifying truth about their long-dead friend Oboro Shirakumo. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 19. SPOILERS AHEAD.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 19 Recap

After spending their entire winter interning, the students come back to school. Tenya And Momo, Class Representative and Vice-Class Representative, respectively, welcome the other students back and wish them a happy new year. Tenya reveals that the day’s class will be a practical briefing session, during which the students can share their experiences of the work studies. As they head out to Ground Alpha, Aizawa arrives and is surprised to find that the students are acting orderly. He is then called to the staff room.

Later, in the girls’ locker room, Ochako’s friends compliment her on her new costume. When the All Might key chain that Midoriya gave her on Christmas falls out of one of her gauntlets, she blushes beet red and hastily picks it up. Mina realizes what it is and who gave it to Ochako and begins teasing her friend.

In the boys’ locker room, Midoriya tells other students that he has finally gained control over Blackwhip. Bakugou gets suddenly irritated and throws his mask at the other boy. It gets lodged in Midoriya’s head, and cerebrospinal fluid starts coming out. The students then go to the Ground Alpha, where they find the cotton candy-making, joke-cracking All Might. They learn from him that Aizawa has to go as something urgent has come up.

Meanwhile, Aizawa and Present Mic travel to Tartarus, both looking extremely distraught. When they arrive at the prison, Naomasa Tsukauchi and Gran Torino are waiting for them. The two U.A. teachers are then led to the cell where Kurogiri is kept.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 19 Ending: Who Is Kurogiri? Who Is Oboro Shirakumo?

Kurogiri is a Nomu created specifically to serve as Tomura Shigaraki’s protector. He is part of the League of Villains and extremely loyal to both All For One and Tomura. His Quirk is called Warp Gate, which allows him to control a dark fog with which he can create portals. In the past, Kurogiri appeared at the Unforeseen Simulation Joint (season 1), where he fought All Might, Midoriya, and others. He also had an encounter with Aizawa. In the ensuing months, he continued to be part of all major schemes of the League of Villains until Gran Torino captured him and brought him to Tartarus.

Gran Torino and Naomasa call Aizawa and Present Mic to Tartarus after discovering that Kurogiri’s base resembles Oboro Shirakumo, the two U.A. teachers’ childhood friend. As Nomus are artificial beings, their Quirks are also artificial, created by combining several Quirks. The original Quirk of the person whose corpse is turned into a Nomu becomes the base Quirk of that Nomu. In Kurogiri’s case, that base Quirk is Cloud, same as Oboro.

When Aizawa and Present Mic were attending U.A., they became friends with Oboro in Class 2-A. Oboro was always full of life. He wanted to set up an agency with his two friends. However, he lost his life during an internship when a building collapsed on him. Evidently, All For One and the league got hold of Oboro’s corpse and turned it into Kurogiri.

What Does Kurogiri Tell Aizawa and Present Mic?

Gran Torino and Naomasa ask Aizawa and Present Mic to come to Tartarus not just for a possible reunion with their friend. They want the U.A. teachers to find out what the League is planning and urges them to reawaken Oboro’s sense of attachment to them. Even though Aizawa and Present Mic are quite skeptical when they enter Kurogiri’s cell, all their skepticism quickly starts to vanish as they begin speaking to the Nomu. They realize that even as a glorified reanimated corpse, Oboro has managed to hold onto his inherent sense of responsibility, even though it is now entirely directed toward Tomura.

Aizawa and Present Mic try to make Kurogiri remember their time together. Aizawa then reveals to Kurogiri that he and Present Mic have become teachers at the U.A. One of the lessons that he has strived to impart to his students is to value their own lives. After speaking to the Principal, he gained the power to expel and re-enroll students. This has allowed him to introduce the students to the idea of death. He hopes that none of his students will die as needlessly as Oboro.

Ultimately, Aizawa and Present Mic get through to Oboro, and the latter begins to emerge from within Kurogiri. He manages to say a single word, “hospital,” before vanishing back into the Nomu. After Aizawa and Present Mic leave, deeply troubled and exhausted by what they just witnessed, Naomasa calls the President of the Public Safety Commission to tell her about the findings. And she, in turn, informs Hawks, who is still engaged in his undercover mission.

