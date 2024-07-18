My Spy The Eternal City: Did Blueberry the Fish Die?

In the spy comedy film, ‘My Spy: The Eternal City,’ CIA Operative Jason Jones, also known as JJ, lives a domestic life with his stepdaughter Sophie, her mother, Kate, and his pet fish, Blueberry, who he adores very much. The fish was a gift from his previous fiance, who left him because of JJ’s high-octane career as an ex-veteran and an espionage agent. However, with time, the protagonist grows close to Blueberry, treating him as a close family member. Therefore, as the story progresses and a new threat emerges during Sophie’s trip to Italy, Blueberry’s life is put at risk by a new enemy who wishes to torment JJ by getting rid of his beloved pet! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Blueberry’s Unfortunate Trip Down the Toilet

Blueberry’s fate at the end of ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ is tied to the emergence of Bishop Crane, a figure from JJ’s past who killed several of his military squad mates. As a series of nuclear suitcases are uncovered by Nancy Buck, a distraught widow of a Russian oligarch, JJ learns that her dirty work is being carried out by Crane, who is going around killing and abducting key characters. As Crane and Nancy corner the protagonist underneath the Vatican City, the former reveals that after he killed Christina, he planted evidence in JJ’s home to make it seem like he killed the CIA agent. Furthermore, he admits that he flushed Blueberry down the toilet on his way out of the house, showing JJ a picture as evidence.

Enraged that his beloved pet had been released into open waters, JJ is sparked into action. The memory of his lost fish drives him to fight with renewed vigor and venom in his moves. Near the end, as nuclear detonation is inevitable, JJ manages to defuse the bombs underwater, after which a strange vision is granted to him. As the church choirs go off in the distance, the protagonist witnesses Blueberry, or a fish that resembles his pet fish, swimming around him in circles before it ascends towards the surface. Almost as a sign from heaven, JJ is encouraged that perhaps his fish is still alive. However, his near-death state may have triggered a hallucination.

Most domestic fishes reared in the closed environment of an aquarium or a glass bowl do not survive when flushed down a toilet. The threat of more giant predators, the likelihood of running into poisonous sewage water, and the chemical makeup of open waterbodies are difficult adjustments for a fish like Blueberry. Therefore, when Crane releases JJ’s pet, it is implied that he is either forever lost or about to succumb to an eventual death. The chances of him appearing in front of a drowning JJ in the waters of the Vatican after being flushed down the toilet in the States is unlikely to happen, although not impossible.

Ultimately, Blueberry’s death triggers JJ to finally cut loose and avenge his fallen friend by defeating the one who had a hand in deciding his fate. Thus, in a small way, the fish plays a very specific part in the narrative and decides the trajectory of the final moments. However, despite his implied death, there is still a slim chance that Blueberry managed to survive his ordeal and became a free animal in the wild. The more likely outcome is that he passed away, and JJ saw him in a dream-like trance ascend towards heaven as a hallowed spirit while he himself was drowning and needed to be saved.

